Ollie's Bargain Outlet: No Point In Fighting Price

While Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) continues to grind higher and managed to put in a new all-time high last week, sentiment continues to trend bearish. The main reason for this is the valuation, which has now moved to a P/E ratio near 50, and the assumption that the best days of growth are behind the stock. There is certainly no disputing that the company is trading at a high valuation, but I've never found any value whatsoever in using P/E ratios as a timing indicator for a stock. In fact, I believe that trying to time growth stocks using P/E ratios actually does much more harm than good. Instead of worrying about P/E ratios, I focus on growth rates and what a stock is doing technically. Based on Ollie being in the top 2% of all US stocks based on its earnings growth rate, and the fact that the market is saying the stock is in demand, I have started a new position in the stock at $97.00 per share.

During the late 2012 through 2013 period on the S&P 500 (SPY), the market continued to grind towards new highs despite sentiment being pervasively bearish the whole time. There were worries about the European debt crisis, the fiscal cliff, Obama's re-election, and of course, the usual concerns about the debt ceiling. While bearish analysts were right to be concerned as there were plenty of fundamental spike strips on the road ahead, the fact that the technicals were saying something different and trending higher was much more important. Currently, we are seeing the same thing occur with Ollie's Bargain Outlet where bearish analysts are getting louder the stronger the stock becomes. Yes, this is consistent with what we'd expect if they are shorting on valuation, but I believe shorting based on valuation is a flawed strategy in itself when it comes to the top 1% of growth stocks.

Over the past two weeks, we've got a glimpse of what the funds don't want to own with over 150 different stocks among the NYSE diving to new 52-week lows. Meanwhile, we've also got a glimpse of what the funds do want to own, and those are the stocks that are powering higher. Ollie's Bargain Outlet was one of the first names to make new all-time highs last week, and the stock looks to be under accumulation. While the P/E ratio of 50 may make the stock look expensive, the stock should be doing something else if the fundamental story was genuinely bearish. The final judge is always price action as it's rare that any good has ever come from fighting the market.

During a bull market, stocks go up on bad news or what are perceived to be high valuations, and in a bear market, stocks go down on good news and plummet through what are seen to be fire-sale valuations. The fact that Ollie's is perceived to be expensive by most analysts and continues to make new highs suggests that we are in a bull market for both the stock and the S&P 500, and there's little use in fighting that fact. On the contrary, if Ollie's had put up a strong report for their most recent quarter and gapped down 10% to a new 50-day low, I would consider that a bearish sign as the stock is no longer able to go up on good news. So, what are the fundamentals that the bears are so unimpressed with? Let's take a look:

As we can see from the below chart and table I've built of the company's earnings per share since 2013, the earnings trend remains in a clear uptrend. Ollie's has managed to grow earnings per share from $0.33 in FY-2013 to $1.25 for FY-2019 and is expected to see earnings per share double yet again based on FY-2020 estimates. While there is a deceleration in the growth rate from 46% for FY-2019 to 17% for FY-2020 and FY-2021, I have found analyst estimates to generally be conservative on the upper echelon of growth stocks. Besides, it is not surprising to see some deceleration in growth after a powerful year expected for FY-2019 of 46% growth in annual earnings per share. It is worth noting that this is the highest growth rate in the past seven years for the company, and Ollie's is still expected to see mid-double-digit annual EPS growth following this.

Moving over to revenue growth, we can see that revenue growth made a new high in the most recent quarter to $393.3 million, and this was despite weather headwinds in January. This is a great sign as it shows that the growth in earnings is supported by strong growth in sales. The company is expecting revenues of $1.44 billion to $1.45 billion for FY-2019, which is in line with their average annual revenue growth of 17.5% over the past three years. If the company were to come in at the bottom end of their revenue guidance of $1.44 billion, this would translate to 16% growth in revenue year over year from last year's annual revenue of $1.24 billion.

There is an argument to be made that quarterly revenue growth is decelerating with the weakest quarter of revenue growth at 10% over the prior eight quarters. While this is true, I do not get hung up on one quarter of revenue deceleration, but instead, look for two to three quarters of slowdown to confirm there might be an issue.

The company discussed in the conference call their long-term plan for over 900 stores, and they already opened 12 stores in 2019 of the 42 planned. It is important to note that Ollie's is only present in 23 states currently and has significant room to add new stores. It is not difficult to see how the company can easily grow their top and bottom line with a long-term plan to triple its store count. While many retail names' plan to expand their store count is not successful, Ollie's has proven they can deliver on this as they rarely ever close stores. Their investment target of 59% on new stores shows that they are disciplined in opening new stores and are not opening just for the sake of it without proper due diligence. The company is one of the few retail names that may benefit from the tariff issue as other retailers who may stockpile inventory ahead of tariff scares will end up offloading excess inventory to Ollie's.

From a fundamental standpoint, Ollie's is firing on all cylinders and is in the top 2% of all stocks on the US Market in terms of its earnings growth rates. The minor deceleration in annual EPS growth is immaterial, in my opinion, as it's coming after such strong comps, and I do not believe one quarter of slowdown in revenue growth is enough to write off the stock.

So, what about the P/E ratio of 50 that the bears keep pointing to as a reason to short the stock? I don't think it holds any real weight. As William O'Neil discussed from his book "How To Make Money In Stocks" below, the best companies have growth in the 25-50 P/E ratio range and tend to see P/E expansions to the 60-115 level.

During the 1990-1995 period, the real leaders began with an average P/E ratio of 36, and expanded into the 80 P/E range. Since these are averages, the beginning P/E range for most big winners was 25-50, and the P/E expansions varied from a P/E ratio of 60 to 115. Value buyers missed all of these tremendous investments. While the above mentioned are just averages, they do strongly suggest that if you are not willing to pay an average of 25-50 times earnings for growth stocks, you automatically eliminated most of the best investments available. Thus, you would have missed out on Microsoft (MSFT), Cisco Systems (CSCO), Home Depot (HD), and America Online (AOL) during their periods of greatest market performance.

As O'Neil stated above, investors who chose to focus on P/E ratios and not price action missed the most substantial runs in history from exceptional growth stocks like Microsoft, Cisco, Home Depot, and AOL. I have never found any value in making buying and selling decisions based on P/E ratios, and it's comforting to see that O'Neil and some of the best growth stocks investors of the past century haven't either.

So, why buy the stock now?

Ollie's managed to put in a new all-time high last week and looks to be under accumulation as the recent market turbulence has barely budged the stock. The stock is trading in a tight range at all-time highs, and any dips in the stock are being bought up quickly like the dip to $97 we saw on Wednesday of last week. If Ollie's were indeed as bearish fundamentally as the bearish analysts and 10% of float that is short continue to harp about, the stock would be declining. The fact that it is shrugging off all of the bearish arguments even in the face of general market weakness says everything and is the real story here.

As we can see from the below monthly chart, the stock tested its 20-month moving average (green line) for the first time since its IPO and has spiked higher since and put in a new all-time high. This suggests that growth funds bought the dip and are holding their positions as an imbalance of buying vs. selling would not have allowed the stock to put in a new all-time high as it did at $98.00 per share. Given this positive development, I entered a new position in the stock at $97.00 per share.

So, what if I'm wrong?

If Ollie's were to fall apart from here and not show any commitment to its recent breakout, I would have no problem with conceding to being wrong and exiting my position on a break below $90.00 per share. For now, though, we are seeing the stock firm up in the face of general market weakness, and this suggests the stock is likely going higher.

In summary, Ollie's is in the top 5% of strongest stocks on the US Market technically, and in the top 2% of strongest stocks on the US Market, from an earnings growth standpoint. The shorts may be circling and looking for blood as it seems overvalued, but the great paradox of the market is that what seems expensive generally gets more expensive. The most impressive part about the stock's resilience is that it's occurring while the Retail sector (XRT) is one of the weakest areas in the S&P 500, down 7% this month. I believe Ollie's Bargain Outlet to be an exceptional opportunity to own a growth stock and believe the recent short interest of 9% may provide fuel for further share price appreciation. If a stock gets bearish argument after bearish argument is thrown at it by the analysts and still can't be dislodged, that is not a stock I would want to be short without tight stops.

