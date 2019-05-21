Netflix May Rally Despite Sandbagging Second Quarter Guidance

Netflix (NFLX) may be about to prove it doesn't have a subscriber growth problem. The stock has waffled in recent weeks since posting better than expected first quarter subscriber net additions. However, the stock has failed to rally due to the company's conservative second quarter guidance. I noted that the company likely sandbagged second quarter guidance in my Reading The Markets subscriptions service.

The poor performance may be about to change. The technical chart shows that the stock is trading at the lower end of its trading range since the beginning of January around $340, and suggests the stock may be due to rise. Additionally, there have been bullish options bets recently, suggesting the stock heads back to resistance around $380.

The last time I wrote on Netflix was back on April 10 and was expecting shares to rise to around $388, and they reached nearly $385 on April 23. You can now track my success and failure rate from these articles on this Google Spreadsheet I created.

Trading At The Lower End of The Range

The chart shows that the stock has held support on several occasions at $342. It also indicates that the stock has hit a wall of resistance several times at around $380. The current pattern would suggest that the stock rebounds in the coming days and weeks back to $380.

The RSI has been trending lower since peaking at an overbought level above 70 in early January. However, one can also see that the RSI is now trading at the lower end of the downtrend and could be due to bounce short term, suggesting the stock rises.

Betting On A Price Increase

The options have seen some bullish activity over the five days as well, also suggesting the stock rises. The calls for expiration on Aug. 16 at the $360 strike price have seen their open interest levels rise to around 4,000 open contracts over the past few days. For a buyer of the calls to earn a profit, the stock would need to increase to about $383 by the expiration date. It's not a small bet either. With the calls priced at $23.40 per contract, it gives the open interest a dollar value of $8.3 million.

Reason To Be Bullish

There are plenty of reasons to still be bullish on Netflix. The company delivered strong first quarter results in the middle of April, with subscriber growth of 9.6 million easily topping the company's guidance of 8.9 million. However, the stock wasn't able to break out and rise above resistance above $380 because the second quarter guidance for 5 million net additions left some investors feeling uneasy about slowing subscriber growth.

However, the second quarter of 2018 was a weak quarter for the company with 5.45 million net additions. When going back to the year 2012, we can see that the second quarter of the year is historically the company's weakest quarter. That weakness is followed by a strong third and fourth quarter. The first quarter has traditionally been the company's strong quarter. The only year that the first quarter was weaker than the fourth quarter came in 2017.

(Data from Netflix)

Overall, if the second quarter comes in better than expected and stronger than the second quarter last year than it would be hard for anyone to argue that subscriber growth has slowed.

Google Trends

Google Trends shows that the search term Netflix subscriptions worldwide has cooled since peaking in the fourth quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of 2019, but is running stronger than the second quarter of 2018. It could suggest that net additions in the second quarter will come in better than the company's guidance and higher than the second quarter of 2018's 5.45 million.

(Google Trends)

Risks

There are risks because the stock is not cheap based on its PE ratio, trading at 60.8 times 2020 earnings estimates of $5.84 per share. Additionally, despite having profits, the company is using a lot of cash to build its video content library. Over the trailing 12 months, the company has a negative cash flow of $3.02 billion, while its long-term debt has soared to over $10.3 billion. Additionally, if the stock should fall below technical support at $342, it runs the risk of falling to around $325.

At the moment there are plenty of reasons to be bullish on Netflix, and based on the current trends of subscriber growth, the second quarter appears to be pacing ahead of the second quarter last year, and that may be why are seeing bullish betting and a bullish chart.

The focus of Reading the Markets is to find stocks that may rise or fall using fundamental, technical, and options market analysis. Additionally, we search for clues from the broader markets to discover trends and gauge direction.

Michael Kramer relies on his more than 20-year of experience working in the financial industry. 10-years of experience comes as an international and domestic buy-side equity trader at multi-billion long/short investment advisor. I hope this gives a brief overview of how we are dissecting the markets daily. Sign up and get two-weeks for free! -Mike

Disclosure: I am/we are long NFLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.