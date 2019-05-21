Tesla: Broken Stock, Not A Broken Company

Tesla (TSLA) stimulates plenty of debate these days regarding whether the company will achieve long-term success or will succumb to bankruptcy or maybe a combination of both. I will show how Tesla's valuation improved and how long-term trends are likely to work in Tesla's favor. On top of this, Elon Musk's 'whatever it takes' mindset provides an additional driver for Tesla to avoid bankruptcy and achieve long-term success for the company and the stock.

Selling pressure has been driving down Tesla's stock price recently. This makes it a broken stock. I'll show why it's not a broken company.

Tesla's Valuation Is Below Its Long-Term Average

Since Tesla is on the cusp of profitability, the standard PE and PEG ratios are probably not the best measures of valuation. Instead, I see the price to sales ratio as the best valuation measure for Tesla. Tesla's strong point is their revenue growth, which continues to grow at over 20% annually. So, it makes sense to value the stock based on sales since profitability is not consistent yet.

Tesla is currently trading with a price to sales ratio of about 1.6. The stock was previously trading with the price to sales ratio in the high-single digits and double digits for multiple years. I'm not claiming that this is a bargain valuation, but it is below the S&P 500's P/S ratio of 2.11.

This is a fair valuation for company growing revenue at an above average pace. The other traditional auto manufacturers, Ford (F), General Motors (GM), Fiat Chrysler (FCAU), Toyota (TM), and Honda Motor (HMC) are undervalued with P/S ratios below one. However, none of these competitors are growing revenue at over 20%.

At this fair valuation level, Tesla's stock typically bounces sharply higher off of the oversold levels. So, we'll have to see what happens over the next few days and weeks.

The weekly chart does look bad at the moment as the price dropped below the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. However, the money flow reached extreme low levels, which typically indicates that it could turn back up. When money flow increases, the price tends to follow.

I would prefer to see a series of higher highs and higher lows over about one month to indicate that a turnaround in the stock is possibly underway. So, we'll have to watch what happens over the next few weeks.

The RSI indicates that the stock is near an oversold level, so we'll watch for the green MACD line to turn back above the red signal line. That could indicate a buying point.

Competitive Advantages

Frankly, Tesla is in the best position as an automaker to benefit from the growing demand for electric vehicles which is due to their brand/style appeal. Tesla is ranked #1 among automakers for overall brand experience. Tesla even ranked higher than BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:DDAIF), and Ferrari (NYSE:RACE). The electric vehicle market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.57% through 2025.

Tesla also has the competitive advantage of having the highest mileage range of over 300 miles per charge for some models. Competing EVs get less mileage per charge: The Nissan Leaf (OTCPK:NSANY) gets 151 to 226 miles, the Chevy Bolt (NYSE:GM) gets 238 miles, and the Jaguar i-Pace (NYSE:TTM) which gets 234 miles.

Tesla's higher mileage range per charge for some models can help ease consumers' fear of 'range anxiety'.

Reducing The Cost Of Goods Sold Can Help Tesla Sustain Profitability

Tesla's opportunity to get to sustained profitability will be to reduce the cost of goods sold. Tesla's battery development through their Nevada Gigafactory can help drive down the cost of batteries as economies of scale increase. Getting the battery cell and battery pack cost to $100 per kWh and below will reduce the cost of Tesla's vehicles and help the company get to sustained profitability. Lower battery costs are key as battery packs can account for about 35% of an EV's cost.

Tesla's R&D expenses will most likely have to be maintained so the company can maintain its edge over the competition. There is probably some opportunity to reduce the SG&A expenses. However, the big opportunity will be reducing the COGS.

Since Tesla operates their own gigafactory, they can maintain an edge over competitors by driving down the cost of battery cells and battery packs. Tesla might be able to maintain a lower cost for battery packs since they are manufacturing their own in a partnership with Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY). This is another competitive advantage that can help set Tesla up for long-term success.

The large scale production at the gigafactory allows Tesla to gain economies of scale, thus reducing the cost of battery cells. UBS reported that Tesla has a 20% cost advantage over LG Chem (OTCPK:LGCLF), which is considered the second best battery cell manufacturer. As of November 2018, Tesla's cell cost was about $111 per kWh.

How Tesla Can Improve The Gross Margin

Tesla has a strong double-digit gross margin which is slightly above the average of the other major automakers listed here. So, reducing their COGS by achieving more manufacturing efficiencies will increase the gross margin. That will set the company up for sustained profitability.

Here's how Tesla's gross margin compares with the other automakers:

Tesla Ford General Motors Fiat Chrysler Toyota Honda Motor Gross Margin TTM 18.4% 16.8% 18.6% 14% 18.8% 21.3%

Source: gurufocus.com

Tesla's gross margin of 18.4% is slightly higher than the average gross margin for these automakers, which is 17.9%. The company has a good opportunity to gain more efficiencies to drive down their COGS.

In addition to driving down COGS, Tesla can also boost their gross margin by increasing the average selling price of their vehicles. I realize that it will be important to sell lower-priced Model 3s at the $35,000 level to make their EVs affordable to more consumers. However, there is an opportunity to expand into new markets globally by initially going after higher end markets in other countries.

Tesla went after the high-end market in the U.S. with the Roadster, and Models S and X. This established the company as a premium aspirational brand. The same strategy can be used in other countries to get their foot in the door and to sell vehicles at a higher average selling price.

The higher average price will help increase the gross margin while the company works to increase the Model 3 GM of about 20% up to 25%, which is the approximate GM for Models S and X. The higher overall GM will help Tesla achieve sustained profitability. Selling the second generation Roadster to high-end customers (planned for launch in 2020) in the U.S. can also help to boost the overall GM.

Elon Musk's Vision And Drive Increases The Probability Of Tesla's Success

Elon Musk is a controversial figure. His tweets have gotten the attention of the SEC. Some of his behaviors are controversial. However, his strong points are his engineering knowledge combined with a good vision for the future and a desire to accomplish his goals.

Musk accomplished the feat of creating the first U.S. automaker to go public since Ford. Ford became a publicly traded stock in 1956. Of course, Ford was incorporated much earlier in 1903. Tesla was incorporated 100 years later in 2003. So, the creation of a new U.S. automaker that can compete with the large established automakers is quite an accomplishment.

Musk had a goal of manufacturing 5,000 Model 3s in a week in 2018 to satisfy demand. Many people said that it couldn't be done. Musk got it done by setting up a production operation under a huge tent. That is a great example of Musk's 'whatever it takes' attitude to accomplish a goal.

His driven mindset is likely to help the company to get on solid financial ground and avoid bankruptcy. There are many negative views of Tesla on Wall Street. So, I think Musk is motivated to ensure that Tesla not only avoids bankruptcy, but that it reaches a point of sustained profitability and becomes one of the most successful auto manufacturers over the long term.

Positive Catalysts

Of course, improvements in valuation and gross margin won't mean anything if Tesla doesn't have positive growth catalysts. There are many positive drivers for Tesla's long-term success. The year 2025 is expected to be the tipping point for the auto industry where electric vehicles and hybrids are expected to comprise 30% to 38% of all vehicle sales according to JPMorgan (JPM). The reason for the tipping point is a result of falling battery prices, which will put EVs on par with ICE vehicles in terms of cost. Price parity could happen before 2025 as lithium-ion battery prices drop.

Another catalyst is Tesla's plan to introduce new models: Model Y (a crossover vehicle), a Semi-truck, a pickup truck, robotaxis, more gigafactories, and a low cost model to produce vehicles that more consumers can afford.

Granted, Musk's goal of having one million robotaxis on the roads by 2020 is not practical. However, this could be accomplished eventually, giving Tesla a long-term growth opportunity.

The more practical goals that can be accomplished in the shorter term are selling the new Model Y crossover vehicle and the pickup truck. These can appeal to more consumers. Crossovers give the interior space of SUVs but handle more like cars, which can be a good alternative to standard SUVs. The pickup truck will give the traditional auto makers a challenge since they have had significant sales success with pickups. These models could help increase Tesla's market share and overall revenue growth.

The Model 3 was the best-selling car in terms of revenue in Q4 2018.

Source: cleantechnica.com

That is quite an accomplishment which demonstrates Tesla's mass appeal. That was when Tesla was selling the Model 3 at the higher price. Selling the Model 3 at the $35,000 level should help keep sales strong going forward.

Long-Term Investment Outlook For Tesla

Tesla is poised to perform well over the long term. The strong expected growth for electric vehicles will help increase revenue growth over many years. As the price of lithium-ion batteries decreases, Tesla will benefit from increased margins which can help the company sustain profitability. Manufacturing their own batteries in partnership with Panasonic, gives Tesla the advantage of being the low-cost producer in the industry.

When Tesla gets to price parity with ICE vehicles, sales of the Model S have a good chance of really taking off. The same could happen with newer future models such as the crossover and pickup truck.

Governments are likely to be under pressure to subsidize electric vehicles as fears of climate change lead to specific actions. Current tax credits are likely to be extended or expanded upon given this situation. That would help make Tesla's vehicles more affordable.

Tesla's stock should be considered riskier than average since the company is not yet consistently profitable. Negative news such as car fires could also cause consumers to avoid Tesla's vehicles. It is not clear how the company would hold up in the face of a global recession. The company will also face increased competition from other automakers as they increasingly introduce EVs.

If Tesla continues to produce EVs with the best mileage range and other differentiating features, the company is likely to do well even as competition increases.

While the stock is riskier and more volatile than average, it has a good chance of being a winner over the long term. If profits become sustained and more predictable, the stock should become less risky. That can be achieved as the battery and production costs are reduced.

With MoSI we look for stocks that have the potential to double within 3 to 5 years. Tesla has a good chance to do that as a result of their high revenue growth rate, decreasing battery costs leading to profitability, and the expected growth rate for EVs over the long term.





Disclosure: I am/we are long ARKW.

Additional disclosure: The ARKW ETF has an 8.6% position in Tesla.



The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). David is not a registered investment adviser. Kirk Spano is an RIA. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial adviser to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate. Investing in stocks involves risk and could result in losses.