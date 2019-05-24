Volatile Stock, Nonvolatile Business - Aerojet Rocketdyne

DISCLAIMER: This article is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this article is not an offer to sell or buy any securities. Nothing in it is intended to be investment advice and it should not be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research Inc or its employees or the author of this article or related persons may have a position in any investments mentioned in this article. Any opinions or probabilities expressed in this report are those of the author as of the article date of publication and are subject to change without notice.

Summary

We think Aerojet Rocketdyne may be approaching a ‘Trading Buy’. We think there may be an opportunity to trade in and out of the stock in the next 2 months - in the runup to Q2 earnings - at an entry price in the range of $34-36/share, and an exit price of $38-39/share. This implies an absolute percentage gain in the range 6% - 15% with a 60-day unlevered IRR of 39-130% respectively.

Long-Term Outlook

The company has some long-term challenges, as much mentioned by us in recent months (see for instance our note here >> Q1 2019 Earnings Review - Aerojet Rocketdyne) . In essence the company’s end market is limited and is expected to lose market share to ‘NewSpace’ players as time goes by. The company also does not pay a dividend. So for the moment we can’t move to a ‘Buy – Long Term Hold’ with our usual 3-year price targets – right now all we see is gradual market share erosion for the company over that timeframe. (We hope the company is working on expanding its addressable market and we hope it succeeds – as you know our lens is long-only, equity-only – our motivation is for the companies we cover to succeed – we aren’t looking for short opportunities).

Near-Term Volatility

However – the stock is short-term volatile considering the short-term stability of the business. This volatility is typically within a +/-10% window ie. there are very often 20% swings up and down on offer. Again, our focus is entirely on long-only, equity-only trades, and so we make no comment on the possibility of using shorting or other complex instruments to trade AJRD. This note considers solely a short-term long equity trade.

Two charts and two data points tell us the story. First, the charts.

Chart 1 – Simple Candlestick Pricing Data, Last 12 Months

As can be seen below, the stock has been moving upward in a fairly consistent trading channel in the last twelve months. The limits of the channel currently sit at approximately $34/share on the downside and $42/share on the upside. The channel boundaries have been broken only once in the last twelve months, which was when Spruce Point published a short-attack note and the stock fell to an intraday trough of $30.11. (It fell 11% and rebounded in the same day – see our note here >> Aerojet Rocketdyne Plunges And Rebounds In A Day Following Short Report). The short-term spikes are earnings reports (end Jul-18 was the Q2 18 report, end Oct-18 was the Q3 18 report, etc). Three of the four spikes were upward and one, the Q4 18 report, was heavily downward. When contemplating this short-term trade it is important to consider how Q2 19 earnings will be received. Let’s assume for a moment there is no new news – ie. the company continues more or less as is ie. revenues and backlog flat to downish, margins up a little, cashflow improving somewhat, net leverage improving. That’s not a reason for a fundamental spike up on earnings day. So if the stock has had a strong run into earnings – as was the case prior to the Q4 18 report – we would consider selling prior to earnings. If the stock has sold off going into earnings – as was the case for Q2 18, Q3 18, and Q1 19 – we would consider holding through earnings and selling into the post-earnings rally. The key concept here is – the business is fairly steady-state, there aren’t likely to be any short-term surprises. So if the stock is heading up quick within the channel, it’s likely to come down again – and the reverse is true.

Volatile stock, nonvolatile business – that is our trading thesis here.

Chart 2 – Moving Averages, Last 12 Months

The other chart indicator which may be approaching is a so-called ‘Golden Cross’ when the 50-day SMA crosses the 200-day SMA to the upside. That may happen in the coming week or two if the overall market remains stable-ish and no negative news comes out about AJRD or its sector. That alone could trigger some upside as it’s a bullish signal. More interesting to us is the fact that the 200-day SMA right now has acted as a line of support for the last 12 months, save for the period around the April 19 short attack. If we disregard that attack, the SMA-200 looks like solid support and that gives us some potential margin of safety for a short term trade. Right now the 200-day sits at $35.24/share.

Data Points

Stepping away from the charts and turning to the real world for a moment. Two data points suggest to us that there might be some near-term catalysts for the stock. Firstly, the AJRD board just took stock in lieu of their cash payments. It’s a good deal for them, they get a 50% bonus for doing so (also paid in stock), but nonetheless it suggests some confidence in the stock. Secondly, the company has commenced selling real estate assets, again as we noted previously. Real estate is a large part of the company’s balance sheet and as it consumes a lot of management time due to environmental cleanup projects, we think it’s a distraction the company could do without. At a time when the business would in our view be best served by winning propulsion slots in new markets, or indeed diversifying beyond propulsion, it’s far from ideal to have one of its largest balance sheet assets being a non-core real estate portfolio. So – sale of real estate – good for the business in our view. And even if the real estate sells for its balance sheet value, not at a premium – still good for the stock because it should free up management time going forward, and the market ought to realize that.

Conclusion

In conclusion, we think the oscillation of this stock offers some short-term upside. Factors to be aware of are:

Potential support offered by the 200-day SMA (currently $35.24/share)

Stock behavior in the runup to Q2 earnings (big runup suggests exiting pre earnings)

Potential balance sheet benefits and management time benefits from real estate sales could be a fundamentals-based catalyst for the stock.

As to where in the range to trade, that depends on the individual investor’s risk appetite. Naturally the narrower the range, the more likely the trade to be successful, but the smaller the percentage gain. To our minds the ‘fat pitch’ trade may be entry at around $36 and exit at around $39 for an 8% absolute gain or a 63% 60-day IRR, but there may well be better entry and exit opportunities presented by the market.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Cestrian Capital Research, Inc is an SEC-registered Investment Advisor. We do not trade our coverage universe for the company's account or for personal accounts.