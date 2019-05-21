GLD: Why It's Going Higher

I expect GLD to stabilize around current levels, rebound, and proceed higher to new multi-year highs over the next 12-18 months.

The gold to silver ratio is at a multi-decade high level, similar to the one witnessed right before the remarkable gold and silver run-up of 2009-2011.

The Fed is likely to ease rates this year, which should put pressure on interest rates and the dollar. This dynamic should also enable inflation to heat up.

GLD is down by around 5.5% from its recent top.

GLD: Still Going Much Higher

SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) is down by about 5.5% since the ETF's recent high in February. GLD trades parallel to gold, and as gold has fallen in recent months, so had GLD. However, the overall fundamental image surrounding GLD/gold appears extremely constructive, especially longer term.

GLD is trading around critical support where the ETF should stabilize and resume its trend higher. With the Fed likely to ease, and with inflation on the rise, I expect GLD can break out above recent highs and go on to make substantially higher highs over the next 12-18 months.

About GLD

GLD is the largest (reportedly) physically-backed gold exchange-traded fund in the world, with roughly $30 billion worth of net assets. It offers market participants an efficient way to access the gold market, as it mimics the price of gold almost identically.

In addition, the ETF is an attractive alternative to trading gold futures, as it can be traded much like a stock on the NYSE Arca exchange, instead of dealing with alternative exchanges and trading requirements pertaining to futures contracts.

Furthermore, it is an appealing alternative to trading physical gold, as investors get exposure to the same price action as the metal but can buy and sell gold with great fluidity of an ETF using GLD.

Since the ETF mimics the price of gold almost identically, I will refer to GLD and gold interchangeably throughout this article.

The Fed: Likely to Lower Rates this Year

Source: Washington Post

Let's begin by discussing the most important factor that moves GLD prices in the short to intermediate term, the Fed. Easy monetary policy leads to a rise in the money supply, which is directly correlated with higher GLD/gold prices.

Remarkably, currently, there is only about a 23% chance (per CME Group's Fed Watch Tool), that the Fed's funds rate will remain as it is now, 2.25-2.5%. There is about a 40% probability the funds rate will be a quarter point lower, a 27% chance it will be lower by 50 basis points, and about a 10% chance the funds rate will be 75 basis points lower (or more), one year from now.

Source: CMEGroup.com

So, basically, the market expects at least a .25-.5% cut before the January 2020 meeting. Lowering the funds rate should press interest rates lower, put pressure on the dollar, and cause inflation to rise, all bullish fundamental factors for GLD.

Interest Rates Likely to Fall

Right now, the 10-year U.S treasury rate is at around 2.4%. We can presume that with a series of rate cuts the 10-year can fall to 2% or lower over the next year. This is bullish for GLD as bonds represent a competing "safe-haven" asset class to GLD/gold. If widely held bonds begin to yield less than the rate of inflation, market participants will have a much greater incentive to allocate capital towards GLD and gold.

Data by YCharts

Inflation on the Rise

While interest rates are likely to fall, inflation appears to be on the rise once again. In fact, after what appears to be a temporary dip in inflation, the CPI's latest readings came in at 1.9% and 2%.

U.S. CPI Inflation

Source: TradingEconomics.com

If the Fed continues to pivot its policy towards an easier stance, we can expect inflation to resume its climb, in my view. It is quite possible that, if the Fed eases, we could see key rates fall below the rate of inflation, which would make it extremely unattractive to hold bonds, as many would produce negative inflation-adjusted yields.

This dynamic should push investors towards riskier assets as well as safe-haven assets like GLD.

The Dollar Dynamic

Another factor that impacts gold prices is the dollar. Gold is generally priced in dollars; thus, a strong dollar makes gold more expensive in alternative currencies, and vice versa.

USD 5-Years

The dollar has been trending higher for about a year now. Yet, this uptrend is likely temporary and will likely reverse as the Fed begins to lower interest rates and implement other policies to stimulate growth.

Naturally, a softer dollar will be extremely beneficial for GLD/gold prices.

Trade War Implications

The trade war with China appears to be heating up. It is difficult to predict how far things can go, and what kind of ramifications can be expected. However, a possible outcome could be that, to prevent a recession, both nations will implement monetary and fiscal stimulus. This could also lead to higher inflation and to higher GLD/gold prices.

Source: CNN.com

Another possibility is that the trade war could cause more instability than anticipated, in which case GLD/gold would appear attractive from a safe-haven asset perspective.

Gold to Silver Ratio at Decade Highs

Another interesting factor to keep in mind is that the gold to silver ratio is at decade highs, suggesting that gold and silver are likely at a point from which a major rally could be expected.

Gold to Silver Ratio 20-Years

Source: GoldPrice.com

Right now, the gold to silver ratio is at about 88.5, a level so high that a similar ratio has only been seen once over the last decade, right before the incredible gold and silver run-up from 2009 to 2011.

GLD's Technical Image

From its most recent significant bottom last August, GLD appreciated by about 15% until it reached a short-term top in February. Since then, GLD has corrected by about 5.5%, and we could see a textbook 50% retracement from the recent top, meaning GLD could potentially fall by another 1-2% before the next leg of the rally begins.

GLD 3-Years

Otherwise, the technical picture looks relatively stable as GLD is neither oversold nor overbought right now.

The Bottom Line

The Fed is likely to ease; therefore, we can expect interest rates and the dollar to head lower, while inflation will likely continue to rise. Moreover, GLD could get a safe-haven bid, as trade tensions carry on and possibly intensify. Furthermore, the gold to silver ratio is implying that a significant rally in gold and silver is approaching.

Overall, I expect GLD to stabilize around current levels ($119-120), ($1,275-1,280 in gold) and proceed higher in the near future. My GLD 1-year price target range is $132-137, 11-15% higher from current levels.

Longer term, I believe the Fed will continue to implement and may accelerate its easy interest rate policy, possibly coupled with additional rounds of QE, which should enable prices of GLD/gold to go much higher over the next several years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOLD RELATED ASSETS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with risk to loss of principal. Please consider consulting a professional before putting any capital at risk.