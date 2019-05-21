Amyris BioDisrupt 2019 - The Good, The Bad, And The Noise

Last week, I attended the annual investment day, BioDisrupt, at the Amyris (AMRS) headquarters in Emeryville. Unless otherwise cited, all of the numbers below are taken from the talks at the event, which can be viewed here. There were some good news, some bad news, and some inconsequential news, which still are likely to become talking points for investors. I attempt to sort the news into the "Good", "Bad", and "Noise" buckets below.

The Good

Production. Amyris signed a deal with Raízen to build two new plants next to Raízen's sugar cane fields. The first plant is the special ingredients plant, and the second one is a dedicated plant to produce the Amyris sweetener. Moreover, both companies expect to work together on future plants. Raízen is a huge company with over $20B in annual sales. It sells over 4.6 million tons of sugar cane annually and will be able to supply Amyris with as much sugar cane as it will ever need. Business growth. The core company business appears to be doing very well. Amyris produced 80% more product in Q1 2019 than in Q1 2018. Product revenue more than doubled over the same period. Furthermore, Amyris expects to produce 50% more product in Q2 2019 than in Q1 2019. Pipette, the baby care business, is expected to launch in August. The first CBD molecule is on track to hit the market at scale in less than a year. Biossance is still growing like crazy. R&D on HMOs is proceeding well. Better financial position. After taking care of the April and May maturities totaling $87M (which many short-sellers said the company couldn't do), the company is seeking to refinance the "toxic financing", which a fellow Seeking Alpha contributor, Henrik Alex, has been very focused on. The company is seeking to refinance this debt with insiders, who have incentives aligned with the company (and hold all of the rest of the company's debt). I expect this to be resolved before the end of July. The next large debt payments are due in 2021, by which point the company should be generating cash, and will be able to either pay the debt off, or refinance it on much better terms. Cross business line benefits. This isn't something that I have thought about before, but will likely end up being material for the company. Amyris is now looking at the different ways their business lines can help each other. One example is that having a sweetener will help Amyri s' CBD business. CBD is known for its poor taste; having a proprietary sweetener and a great formulation team will help Amyris design better CBD products. Another example is marketing - Biossance customers are likely to be receptive to a natural zero-calorie sweetener. As of today, Biossance has around 146K followers on Instagram. Promoting purecane (the brand name for the tabletop Reb M product) to the existing customers can help that brand grow much faster than Biossance did, since Biossance had to start from zero.(Packaging of purecane, the tabletop brand of the Amyris sweetener) Good developments in CBD. The 2018 farm bill legalized CBD in the US, but there's a catch. The FDA insists that since cannabis is a Schedule I substance, you cannot legally produce CBD from it. Amyris is positioned to benefit from this regulatory situation greatly - it will produce CBD without growing cannabis and without trace amounts of THC. Based on what I know about the technology at both companies, I expect Amyris to beat Gingko Bioworks (the only serious competitor in CBD biosynthesis, partnered with Cronos (CRON)) to market, and have a cost advantage as well. CBD is one of the very few secular growth stories in the US, and it's attracting tons of commercial and financial attention. The only significant bit of information about LAVVAN, Amyris' partner in CBD was its board of advisers, which has some heavy hitters. I don't find that meaningful - advisory boards are cheap. However, it is important to me that Amyris receives money from LAVVAN. The company just announced that it received the first $10M out of their $300M contract from LAVVAN. If LAVVAN partners want to stay silent - that's fine by me, as long as they have the capacity to pay Amyris millions of dollars, which we now know they do.

The Bad

There is only one meaningful piece of bad news - dilution. After resolving the May maturities, the company had 98M of shares outstanding. The fully diluted share count is around 170M. Keep in mind that the fully diluted share count includes provisions for warrants, which exercise at prices between $2.87 and $11 per share (the bulk of them have $4-6 strike prices). Those warrants will be a significant source of cash for the company. I will further address dilution in my conclusion.

The Noise

There were a few announcements that do not impact the company's business, but which will likely be hyped up by the shorts. Amyris needs some additional time to file its 2018 10-K, and it will change auditors for the 2019 audit. These developments are immaterial to the business, but fit the pattern-matching of people looking for frauds in small cap biotech (which are there in abundance). It's very hard to persuade those people, but I'll try. Most biotech frauds have insiders frequently selling shares to the public - that's why they exist. Insiders at Amyris have been buying - their COO, CFO, and two of their largest investors (John Doerr and Vivo) have all acquired shares in recent months.

What Amyris Needs to Do Now

I have followed Amyris for 5 years now, and I have built a significant position in the company over the last 3 years. Over that time the company has proven that it has an insanely valuable platform, which has the capacity to produce a diverse range of valuable molecules at scale. They have found what I think will be their first three billion-dollar molecules: farnesene (including squalane, its derivative), Reb M, and CBD. They have shown the capacity to build successful consumer businesses, and have developed a large pipeline of future businesses.

They only need to do one thing now - stop the dilution. In a conversation with me, John Melo mentioned that he doesn't think the market is valuing their platform appropriately. I think that if Amyris is able to put together a plan that will convince investors that if they buy 1% of the company today, it won't become .25% of the company in 5 years, the share price will start to reflect the true value of that platform.

To that end, what I'm looking for from the executive team is an exact picture of their cash needs for the next year, and a clear priority list of things they will do before they issue a single new share or warrant. It may look something like this:

Sell their stake in Novvi. Sell their smaller F&F businesses. Accelerate the monetization of the HMO business. Sell a non-controlling stake in their Biossance business. Sell a stake of the squalane ingredient business, Apprinova. Sell the Biossance business completely.

I think that today, these are able to generate over $350M in cash for the company. Since the bulk of that is Biossance, and it is growing at a triple-digit rate, if Biossance is sold even a year later, this number will be much, much higher. I expect these steps will be enough to fund the company in perpetuity.

The company has the tools to fund itself, it just needs to get its priorities straight. There are good signs that it's happening - John Melo said that Amyris is in the process of separating its skincare business into a separate legal entity.

I have no doubts that Amyris has everything it takes to become a multi-billion dollar business over the next couple of years. They just need to set a financial plan and stick to it, instead of extinguishing fires like they have been for the past quarter.

