A 'Deep Dive' On Activision Blizzard

The company announced a restructuring to eliminate redundancy and focus more resources on developing content more frequently for its proven franchises.

This pullback has been triggered by a decline in monthly average users, a light 2019 pipeline, and an overall industry pullback from euphoric valuations have played roles.

Today, we look at one of the biggest gaming developers on the market. The stock has been under pressure over the past few quarters and the company initiated a restructuring this year. The stock fell almost six percent in trading yesterday on word of some friction among the development companies used to develop one of their core franchises.

Company Overview:

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) is a Santa Monica, California-based developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. The company was formed when Activision, a video game creator with a history dating back to 1979, merged with Vivendi’s (VIV) Games division in 2008. In 2013, the company purchased most of Vivendi’s stake, reducing its holdings from ~63% to ~12% (now 0%). Activision has produced some of the most popular video games in history including Candy Crush, Call of Duty, and World of Warcraft. The company employs slightly over 9,000 post-restructuring and commands a market cap of ~$36 billion.

With its $5.8 billion purchase of interactive mobile entertainment concern King Digital Entertainment in 2016, Activision offers content on a complete array of devices including console, PC, and mobile. The company provides full games for the console or PC, downloadable full games for mobile, downloadable supplementary content to its full games, free-to-play games with in-game purchases, and subscriptions for players of World of Warcraft. Games are sold directly to the consumer through its Blizzard online gaming platform and/or to platform/console providers such as Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), Sony (SNE), and Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) or retailers such as GameStop (GME)and Walmart (WMT).

Activision’s 2018 revenues were fairly evenly split between console (34%), PC (29%), and mobile (29%) with its studios and distribution (a.k.a. Other) businesses accounting for 8%. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) (15%), Sony (13%) and Google (11%) each accounted for more than 10% of Activision’s 2018 revenue. Collectively, Candy Crush, World of Warcraft, and Call of Duty franchises were responsible for 58% of the company’s 2018 revenue. International sales comprised 54% of total in 2018.

Reporting Segments:

The company has three reporting segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, Inc., and King Digital Entertainment. These divisions have maintained relative independence from each other, essentially operating as their own businesses.

Activision Publishing is responsible for Call of Duty, which is a first-person shooter offering that has been the number one worldwide console franchise nine of the last ten years. This division has 53 million monthly average users (MAUs) and accounted for 2018 revenue of $2.5 billion, or 33% of total.

Blizzard Entertainment includes the World of Warcraft franchise, while also generating revenue from its proprietary online gaming service Blizzard Battle.net. This segment also includes the Overwatch League, which is the first major global professional esports league with teams based on geography. The inaugural season launched in 2018 and featured 12 teams. Another eight teams were sold for the 2019 season, which got underway in February 2019. A Call of Duty league is also in the process of launching. With 35 million MAUs, Blizzard was responsible for 2018 revenue of $2.3 billion, or 31% of total.

King Digital is primarily focused on mobile platforms and houses the Candy Crush franchise. It has had two of the top ten highest grossing games in U.S. mobile apps stores for 21 consecutive quarters and boasts 268 million MAUs. Candy Crush Friends was launched in October 2018 and has achieved better per player monetization metrics than the franchise’s other titles at this point in the rollout. King Digital generated 2018 revenue of $2.0 billion, or 27% of total.

Videogame Industry:

Activision is a big player in a huge gaming marketplace. Overall, the videogame industry accounted for 2018 worldwide revenue of $137.9 billion, representing a 13.3% increase over 2017. Mobile revenue accounted for 51% of worldwide sales, while console (25%) and PC (24%) sales made up the balance. Mobile revenue is expected to increase to 59% of the $180.1 billion pie by 2021. Professional video gaming is a booming business with casino floors in Las Vegas being converted into competitive e-gaming venues where people can watch other people play video games. In fact, globally,~666 million people tuned into video game content in 2017, with that number expected to reach ~740 million in 2019. Advertisers are expected to spend more than $200 million on esports digital ad revenue in the U.S. This trend should bode well for Activision’s Overwatch and Call of Duty leagues.

4Q18 And FY18 Results:

With these industry undercurrents acting as a tailwind, Activision reported 4Q18 Adj. EPS of $0.90 on revenue of $2.4 billion versus 4Q17 Adj. EPS of $0.49 on revenue of $2.0 billion, representing 84% and 17% increases, respectively. 4Q18 Adj. EBITDA was $871 million, up 60% from the prior year period.

For FY18, the company reported Adj. EPS of $2.72 on revenue of $7.5 billion, up 23% and 7% from 2017, respectively. FY18 Adj. EBITDA was $2.7 billion, a 10% improvement over FY17.

Despite this positive headline performance, MAUs declined from 385 million at YE17 to 356 million at YE18. The decline was across the board with the Activision Publishing segment losing 2 million MAUs, Blizzard losing 5 million, and King losing 22 million. These numbers continue a trend that now represent a ~20% decrease in MAUs from YE16. Furthermore, they are indicative of a company whose cornerstone franchises are showing possible signs of decline, owing to age – World of Warcraft was launched in 2004 – and/or underperformance.

FY19 Outlook:

A signal of underperformance occurred in January 2019, when Activision announced that it was parting ways with game developer Bungie, transferring the Destiny franchise publishing rights back to the game’s creator and IP owner – an admission of management’s disappointment versus commercial expectations. As a result of its falling user base and its disposition of Destiny, management guided the Street to FY19 Adj. EPS of $1.85 on revenue of $6.0 billion, representing 32% and 20% declines over FY18, respectively.

In an attempt to reverse its fortunes, Activision announced a restructuring that will shakeup management and reduce staff by ~800 while increasing development resources by 20% in the hopes of more nimbly building on its existing, most profitable franchises – specifically, Call of Duty, Candy Crush, Diablo, Hearthstone, Warcraft, and Overwatch – to provide a more consistent flow of content updates. As part of the reshuffle, the company will integrate its global and regional sales staffs and sponsorship capabilities, which should provide its business units with greater scale while reducing complexity and eliminating redundancy. The restructuring is anticipated to cost Activision ~$150 million.

1Q2019 Results:

On May 2nd, the company reported first quarter results. Earnings came in slightly better than expected. Revenues declined just under nine percent on a year-over-year basis, which was inline to the consensus. The company lowered Q2 revenue guidance by some $130 million. In audience numbers, the company slipped to 345M monthly active users: Activision saw 41M, Blizzard 32M, and King 272M. The pace of the decline did slow significantly from the previous quarter. The company did beat previously issued guidance for the first quarter.

Source: Earnings Call Slides

Balance Sheet And Analyst Commentary:

The company ended the first quarter with $4.84 billion in cash and marketable securities against $2.7 billion in debt. Operating Cash Flow was $450 million for the quarter and just over $1.7 billion over the preceding 12 months.

The company is pretty much a battleground stock among analysts right now. Since first quarter earnings were released, four analyst firms have issued or reiterated Hold ratings on the stock. Five analyst firms have maintained Buy ratings.

In contrast to the Street’s mixed outlook on Activision, board member Peter Nolan expressed his bullishness by investing $4.3 million into ACTI shares on March 12, 2019. It was only the second insider purchase in nearly six years – his 20,000 share purchase in 2016 being the other.

Verdict:

If the Street’s 2019 consensus estimate is correct (at $2.15 a share), and not management’s guidance of $1.85, Activision is trading at around 20 times 2019E Adj. EPS – not cheap, but not outrageous considering the growth trajectory of the industry. EV/TTM Adj. EBITDA is around 12. The restructuring pivots away from disappointing franchises and will redeploy capital to key franchises with an eye toward revenue growth. And the foray into esports looks like a win with Call of Duty league franchises selling for $25 million apiece. With revenue forecasted to decline in the mid-teens in 2019, uncertainty exists as to when that revenue growth will appear. Releases are light relative to 2018, but the second half should improve with another Call of Duty game expected in 2H19. Activision will also launch two other games (Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled) in 1H19.

The stock may be in for a bumpy couple of months, but the bet here is that the insider is correct and Activision will eventually turn the corner and return to growth in 2020. The stock does not merit being a core holding at this time. However, I have taken a small stake in Activision via a buy-write option strategy and I offer it up for consideration for others that may want to do the same or just accumulate a small 'watch item' position in this market leader in a growing space.

