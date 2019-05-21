Weekly Economic Vital Signs - Tariffs Will Slow The Rate Of Economic Growth

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

Industrial Production

The chart on industrial production is starting to look very ugly. We are rapidly approaching zero growth on a year-over-year basis. Industrial production declined 0.5% in April, well below the consensus of no change and the manufacturing component also fell 0.5%. April was the fourth consecutive monthly decline in manufacturing output. The decline was broad-based in motor vehicles, business equipment, and consumer goods.

The other two components of industrial production did not offset the weakness in manufacturing, as utility output declined 3.5%, while mining rose 1.6%. Total industrial production is up just 0.9% on a year-over-year basis in what is now a declining trend.

Retail Sales

The April retail sales report indicates a sharp deceleration in the rate of consumer spending growth as we start the second quarter of 2019. Retail sales declined 0.2% last month when the expectation was for a gain of 0.2%. When we exclude autos and gasoline sales, the number still fell 0.2%. There were meaningful declines in spending on appliances, furniture, electronics, and building materials. The only modest upticks came at department stores and restaurants. If we average March's 1.7% increase with April's decline, the number is not that ominous, so we will have to wait for the May report to see if this is a temporary weakness. Real wages continue to grow and job gains continue to be steady, which suggests a continuation of moderate consumer spending growth.

Business Inventories

Inventories held by manufacturers, retailers, and wholesalers were unchanged in March, while sales rose 1.6%, resulting in an inventory-to-sales ratio to 1.37.

Inventories are growing year-over-year at 5%, which exceeds sales growth of 3.7%. We still have an inventory overhang that needs to be worked down. As such, inventory growth should be a headwind to the rate of economic growth over the coming two quarters.

Housing Starts

Housing starts and permits rebounded in April after dismal numbers for March. The annualized number of 1.235 million for starts is up 5.7% for the month but still down 2.5% year-over-year. The annualized number of 1.296 million for permits is up 0.6% for the month but down 5.0% year-over-year. The housing market continues to be stuck in stall mode.

The total number of homes under construction at the end of April was 1.121 million, which is down 2.4% from the average for the first quarter. This means that residential investment continues to be a drag on the overall rate of economic growth.

Conclusion

There will be a payback for the growth that resulted from inventory building over the past three quarters. Yet, I am now far more concerned about the impact that the new tariffs will have on consumer spending trends. The latest increase in tariffs amounts to a $72 billion tax increase on American consumers and businesses. This largely wipes out the tax cut that the median U.S. household received in 2018. If higher prices slow consumer demand for goods and services, it could be the catalyst that leads to a contraction in economic growth sooner than the consensus now expects.

