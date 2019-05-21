Weakness In Semiconductors Is A Major Concern

After the latest pullback in the S&P 500 Index (SPX), many traders and investors have enthusiastically embraced what they view as another major buying opportunity. The “buy the dips” strategy has been popular throughout the last few years and has typically rewarded those who have embraced it with immense profits. In a market which is still susceptible to negative news, however, buying the dips isn’t necessarily a wise strategy.

As I’ll explain in today’s report, the best buying opportunities occur when there is a complete absence of internal selling pressure on both major exchanges. And right now, there are signs of weakness in at least three major industries, including the semiconductors, the pharmaceuticals, and the biotechs. Here I’ll make the case that until the selling pressure abates in these three industries investors would do well to wait before making any new stock purchases.

In my last few reports I’ve focused on some of the positive aspects to the U.S. broad market outlook, both in terms of the strong fundamental basis for the ongoing bull market as well as the market’s strong psychological backdrop. Yet I’ve also mentioned in passing that there remain a couple of areas of weakness which need to be repaired before the market is ready to take off again. These areas can be seen when we examine the market under the hood, so to speak.

When we look at the NYSE market under the surface, for instance, we find that there are still an unusually high number of stocks making new 52-week lows. As of May 20, the number of new 52-week lows was above 100. Keep in mind that a normal, healthy market condition is characterized by fewer than 40 stocks making new lows on a daily basis over a period of several consecutive days. We haven’t seen that condition since May 6.

Shown below is my favorite measure of the internal strength or weakness of the NYSE broad market. It shows the 4-week rate of change (momentum) of the 52-week highs and lows. As long as this indicator is declining, the near-term path of least resistance for stocks in the aggregate is considered to be down.

Source: WSJ

The persistently large number of stocks on the Big Board making new lows is a worrisome sign from a short-term perspective. It suggests that there is still an undercurrent of selling pressure in the market. And while the selling isn’t very broadly based, it’s still enough of a problem to where it could result in residual selling pressure across the board. Therefore I can only repeat my admonition that until we see the NYSE new 52-week lows shrink for several days, no new long positions in individual stocks are recommended.

Turning our attention to the Nasdaq, it can be seen there’s an even bigger undercurrent of selling pressure plaguing the tech stocks. Not only has there been an abnormally large amount of new 52-week lows recently, but the new lows have typically outpaced the new highs on most days this month. This tells us that Nasdaq stocks are in a position of relative weakness compared to the NYSE stocks. It also suggests that Nasdaq stocks are more vulnerable to additional selling pressure than NYSE stocks in the immediate term.

Below is the 4-week rate of change indicator for the Nasdaq new highs and lows. As you can see, it’s in worse shape than the comparable 4-week indicator for the NYSE shown above. This indicator needs to reverse its downward slope before I can recommend any new purchases among the actively traded Nasdaq-listed stocks.

Source: WSJ

Now that we’ve examined the internal condition of both major exchanges from a quantitative standpoint, let’s look at it from a qualitative perspective. Most of the stocks making new 52-week lows on the Nasdaq are in the healthcare sector. Specifically, there have been a large number of pharmaceutical and biotech stocks making new 52-week lows since April. This has served as a warning for conservative investors to avoid making any new commitments to the drug and biotech stocks in general.

With weakness in these two industries still persisting after several weeks, however, I believe it would be prudent to prune the weaker-performing drug and biotech stocks from portfolios, as well as raise protective stops on all remaining long positions in these types of equities. When the selling pressure in both industries dissipates, perhaps a new buying opportunity will present itself. But right now both industries remain vulnerable to news-related selling pressure and should generally be avoided.

Below is the daily graph for the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI), which I’m using here as a proxy for the biotech stocks in general. It doesn’t take much imagination to see what could happen if the $80.00 level in this ETF were violated on the downside. I’m guessing that there’s probably a fair amount of stop- losses piled up slightly under this round-number level, which incidentally served as a reversal point for a couple of pullbacks earlier this year. A decisive break below the $80.00 level would also establish a pattern of lower highs and lower lows in the biotech ETF and would likely encourage further selling among the actively traded biotech stocks.

Source: BigCharts

Another industry which has provided a growing number of stocks making new 52-week lows on both the NYSE and the Nasdaq is the semiconductor group. While the weakness in the above-mentioned healthcare sector can be easily dismissed in terms of its impact on the broader market, semiconductor stock weakness is harder to ignore. I’ve long considered the chip makers to be vital to the health of not only the overall tech sector, but also the NYSE broad market due to the outsized impact that semiconductors have on today’s global economy.

The semis being in free-fall right now is a potential problem for the near-term stock market outlook. It wouldn’t take much at all for semiconductor industry weakness to spill over into other areas of the market. Once traders catch on to the liquidation of semiconductor stocks and begin pondering its implications for the global outlook, a brief but potentially sharp selloff in the major averages could ensue. The U.S. broad market’s intermediate-term (3-6 month) technical and fundamental picture is sound, so any such selloff is likely to be short-lived and eventually reversed. But until the extreme weakness in the semiconductors abates, consider that the broad market will be vulnerable to additional selling pressure.

For illustration purposes, below is a graph of the VanEck Vector Semiconductor ETF (SMH) which shows the extent of the recent weakness in this industry. Clearly this industry group is in need of major improvement before the SPX is ready to resume its intermediate-term upward path.

Source: BigCharts

While I still believe the stock market will finally confirm a bottom to the latest weakness by June, until a bottom is actually confirmed I won’t be recommending any new long positions among individual stocks and ETFs. The reason for my conservatism is that when there is internal weakness in more than one major industry, there’s always a chance that it can spill over into other industry groups and result in downward pressure in the major averages. Like virtually everything else in today’s reticulated global economy, the various stock market industries are interconnected and what bodes ill for one can result in weakness for all. For this reason, a defensive stance is still warranted until the new 52-week lows on both major exchanges return to a normal, healthy level.

On a strategic note, my trading position in my favorite market-tracking ETF, the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ), was stopped out on May 13 after the ETF fell under the $31.70 level on an intraday basis, triggering my stop loss. This puts me back in a cash position in my short-term trading portfolio. Meanwhile, investors can maintain longer-term positions in fundamentally sound stocks in the top-performing consumer staples, real estate and utilities sectors as we wait for the latest short-term market weakness to dissipate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.