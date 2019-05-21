NetApp Earnings Preview: The Sentiment Continues To Grow More Bearish

Data storage provider NetApp (NTAP) is set to release fiscal fourth quarter and full year earnings results after the closing bell on Wednesday. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter on revenue of $1.65 billion. The company reported EPS of $1.05 in the fourth quarter of 2018, so analysts expect earnings growth of 20% on a year-over-year basis.

Looking at the earnings growth from the last three years, NetApp has been able to grow its earnings at a rate of 29% per year. Earnings grew by 14% in the third quarter and is expected to grow by 28% for fiscal 2019 as a whole.

Revenue is expected to be relatively flat compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Over the last three years, revenue has increased at a rate of 4% annually. Revenue was up 2% in the third quarter.

There are several reasons the company has been able to grow earnings while sales have been relatively flat. First, the management efficiency measurements are really good. The return on equity is at 40.6% and the profit margin is at 19.9%.

The second reason is that the company has been aggressively buying back shares in recent years. From year-end 2015 through year-end 2018, NetApp has reduced the number of shares outstanding by 30%. The company announced an additional $4 billion buyback in April ’18.

Staying Above The 104-Week Moving Average Could Be Critical

NetApp’s stock has performed extremely well over the last few years. The stock was trading down around $20 at the beginning of 2016 and it rose all the way above the $85 level last fall. The stock did slide with the overall market in the fourth quarter, but it found support at its 104-week moving average. The stock rallied sharply from the low in December, gaining over 40% to the recent high.

The stock has pulled back over the last month or so, but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. The selling over the last four or five weeks has allowed the 10-week RSI and the weekly stochastic readings to move out of oversold territory. The indicators aren’t anywhere oversold territory yet, but they have moved into the middle range of readings.

We see that the stock pulled back to its 104-week moving average back in the fall of 2016, so the moving average acting as support is not new. We also see that the 10-week RSI and the stochastics were both in oversold territory in December and that was the first time since early 2016 that the indicators had both shown oversold readings.

If the stock continues to pull back, I will look to add NetApp to the Hedged Alpha Strategy portfolio once again. The stock was recommended to subscribers in early January and we took profits in early April.

Bearish Sentiment Despite Strong Fundamentals

NetApp is the number one rated data storage company in Investor’s Business Daily’s ranking system. That ranking system includes a number of different ratings systems that measure the company’s earnings growth, sales growth, profit margin, return on equity, and the price performance. Despite the strong marks, the company isn’t exactly loved by analysts and investors. There are 29 analysts following the company and 14 rate the stock as a “buy.” There are 12 “hold” ratings and three “sell” ratings. This puts the overall buy percentage at 48.3% and that is well below what I have established as average.

The short interest ratio is currently at 6.7 and that is actually down a little in the last month. The ratio was up to 7.58 at the end of March, but slipped a little in April. The short interest fell from 19 million shares to 17 million during that stretch. Looking back to the beginning of the year and there were 13.6 million shares sold short and the ratio was at 5.83. The ratio fell to as low as 3.39 in mid-February.

The put/call ratio is at 1.9 currently with 25,635 puts open and 13.471 calls open. This is actually the third earnings preview I have written on NetApp and the put/call ratio has been higher than the average stock every time. The ratio was at 1.17 back in February and it was at 1.4 in November. I consider readings above 1.0 to be a sign of bearish sentiment from options traders, so a reading of 1.9 is extremely high and a sign of extreme bearish sentiment. The only issue with the high short interest ratio is that the total open interest, puts and calls, only represents about a day and a half of average trading volume.

Even with the high put/call ratio somewhat less important because of the number of shares represented, the overall sentiment toward NetApp is extremely bearish - analysts are skeptical, short interest is relatively high, and options traders are bearish.

My Overall Take On NetApp

I have been bullish on NetApp for a while now. Both the article from November and the one from February were bullish oriented articles. I was a little more cautious in the November article simply because of the overall market tone at the time and especially the way tech stocks were getting hit in the fourth quarter.

I am still bullish on the stock and will be looking for another buying opportunity going forward. Even though I am bullish, I don’t think you have to buy the stock ahead of the earnings report. I don’t see the stock gapping sharply lower given the current sentiment toward the stock, but even if the stock gaps higher after the report, I think there will be room to get in and still get a nice return.

Ideally I would like to see the stock drift a little lower and have the 10-week RSI and the weekly stochastic readings hit oversold territory again. If that were to happen and if it happened with the stock down around the 104-week moving average, that would be almost perfect.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.