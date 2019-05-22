The Pound Sinks As May-Less Day Is Just Around The Corner

The British pound fell to its lowest level since January this week when it hit $1.2702 against the US dollar, and it was trading around the $1.28 level on May 21. The pound has been under pressure since the Brexit referendum in late June 2016. The market has sent more than a few signals that it prefers certainty when it comes to the final form of the departure of the UK from the EU. The initial reaction was that the market would prefer if the British remained part of the EU as the pound tumbled after the vote.

After the shock of the results from the Brexit referendum, the value of the British pound against the US dollar dropped like a stone from $1.50 on the evening of the vote to a low at $1.20 in January 2017.

As the negotiations over the terms for the UK's departure from the EU dragged on, each time it looked like a solution and deal was on the horizon, the value of the pound appreciated versus the dollar. Setbacks in the negotiating process led to declines in the value of the British currency.

The UK never totally gave itself to the EU. While almost all members of the union abandoned their currencies for the euro, the UK stuck with the pound. The refusal to adopt the euro was a sign that the UK had one foot out the door from the very beginning.

All signs are that the coming weeks could be a volatile time for the pound even though we are months away from the next deadline for an agreement with the EU. The Invesco Currency Shares British Pound Sterling Trust (FXB) does an excellent job when it comes to replicating the price action in the pound-dollar relationship.

The pound falls to the bottom of its trading range

Earlier this year, in late February and even though mid-March when it looked like the UK and EU would have to agree on the final terms for Brexit the pound rose against the dollar reaching highs at just under the $1.34 level as the March 29 deadline approached.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart highlights that the pound fell to under $1.30 against the dollar in late April after the initial short extension was pushed even further into the futures. Two votes in UK Parliament to ratify the agreement proposal negotiated by Prime Minister and leadership of the EU failed, but a no-confidence vote that would have triggered a new election in the UK also failed.

The pound was at the bottom end of its trading range at on May 21 and put in a marginal new low for 2019, when it traded five ticks below the mid-January low at $1.2707. At $1.2788 on Tuesday, the technical metrics are looking bearish for the pound. Price momentum crossed lower and is falling towards oversold territory, and relative price strength is pointing to a continuation of the downward trend. Weekly historical volatility has picked up to over the 8% level, which is closer to the highs than the lows for 2019. At the same time, the open interest metric has turned higher since the week of May 6 rising from 153,763 to 185,530 contracts. When the number of total open long and short positions in a futures contract increases as the price falls, it is typically a validation of a bearish trend in a market. The currency futures are a microcosm of the OTC market, but they tend to reflect the market action and sentiment in the more liquid arena.

Time before the new deadline for Brexit at the end of October

The new deadline for a deal between the UK and EU is at the end of October. Prime Minister Theresa May requested a shorter extension from the EU for the end of the UK's membership, but the leadership of the EU decided to grant a longer period in the hope of a decision from the Parliament which has already rejected two attempts at the ratification of a deal.

The EU may be buying time and hoping that the Parliament decides to hold another referendum or even cancel the Brexit plans entirely. The worst case for both sides would be a hard Brexit where both parties part ways without an understanding of the futures. Given the price action in the pound over the recent weeks and months, uncertainty would create the most bearish scenario for the value of the pound.

At the same time, the euro has been dropping against the US dollar, putting additional pressure on the British currency.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the pound versus the euro illustrates, the value of the British currency has dropped from $1.1746 against the euro on May 3 to $1.1424 on May 21.

While there are still over five months to go before the next deadline, Prime Minister May told the world she would push the issue with her Parliament in June once again.

The Prime Minister's last stand

Prime Minister May has said that she will bring a final proposal for terms on Brexit to the floor of the UK Parliament in June for a third and final vote. She also said that she plans to step aside regardless of the outcome of the vote, which is widely expected to suffer the same fate as the previous two votes. A third failure will not only bring uncertainty over the future of Brexit but the same when it comes to the leadership of the United Kingdom.

The next vote in Parliament is likely to be the last attempt by the sitting Prime Minister to fulfill the wishes of the electorate in the UK.

What's next for the UK - uncertainty will send the pound lower

The UK is likely to become May-less in June which could result in a new and hotly contested election where the hardline Brexit supporters under the leadership of Nigel Farage could emerge the victor. The next potential leaders of the UK could be Farage or Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn. Boris Johnson, the former Mayor of London, could also ascend to the leadership of the nation, or a dark-horse candidate could emerge. The bottom line is that the uncertainty over the future Prime Minister will compound the next step for Brexit in the coming weeks, which could create a highly volatile time in the pound-dollar and pound-euro currency relationships. The price action at the end of last week, which was the tenth consecutive week of losses for the pound versus the dollar, could be a harbinger of the future as the currency market hates uncertainty.

It is possible that intervention in the pound by the Bank of England, ECB, and even the Fed could stabilize the British currency. However, the price action in the currency market is telling us that another no vote by the House of Commons and a new Prime Minister at the helm with the responsibility of guiding the nation through its divorce from Europe will weigh on the value of the British pound.

FXB is the pound ETF product

The pound could be in for a rollercoaster ride over the coming weeks as the Prime Minister brings another proposal to the floor of the House of Commons for a vote and then steps aside. The most direct route for a trading or investment position in the pound is via the highly liquid over-the-counter foreign exchange market. The currency futures provide an alternative for those looking for leverage. Meanwhile, the Invesco Currency Shares British Pound Sterling Trust is another instrument that will replicate the price action in the pound-dollar relationship. The fund summary for FXB states:

The investment seeks to reflect the price in USD of the British Pound Sterling. The shares are intended to provide institutional and retail investors with a simple, cost-effective means of gaining investment benefits similar to those of holding British Pounds Sterling.

FXB is a liquid instrument with $126.44 million in net assets and an average of 44,351 shares changing hands each day. The pound dropped from $1.3208 against the dollar on May 3 to a low at $1.2702 on Tuesday, a decline of 3.8%.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, over the same period, FXB dropped from $127.81 to $123.33 per share or 3.5%, which replicated the price action in the futures market.

The pound has been sinking over since early May, and come June, another no vote by Parliament and the departure of Prime Minister Theresa May is likely to up the ante when it comes to uncertainty about the future of the UK and their divorce from the EU. For those who do not trade OTC currencies or futures, FXB is an alternative for those looking to take advantage of increased volatility in the currency market.

I believe that the UK and EU will eventually come to a deal of some kind that will allow for divorce or keep the UK within the EU. Either of those scenarios would provide the certainty that would allow the pound to recover. I will be looking for an opportunity to buy the pound against both the dollar and the euro if a sharp selloff takes the UK currency significantly lower. A new post-Brexit referendum low which would be under $1.20 against the dollar and below $1.085 against the euro could be a level where the governments of the world step in and halt the decline of the British currency through intervention.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister May's new proposal included a second vote on the Brexit referendum which caused lots of volatility and more uncertainty when it comes to the value of the British pound.

