Central Bankers - Followers Not Leaders

Central Bankers are an elite group of economists that manage monetary policies for nations around the world. In the US and Europe, the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank manage short-term interest rates, which is the primary monetary policy tool. Market forces establish the rates further out along the yield curve, but since the 2008 financial crisis, monetary policy operations have ventured into the longer-dated maturities in the interest of economic stability.

The Fed and ECB are apolitical bodies, but in the US the President appoints the Chairman and voting members of the board who control the short-term rates. Congress must confirm nominees. In Europe, it is the European Council that appoints members of the ECB in consultation with the European Parliament and ECB Governing Council. Central bankers typically rise above the politics of the day to provide stability to markets, which is their primary mission. These days, the legacy of debt on the balance sheet of the central banks and the ever-growing national debt is making the job of conducting monetary policy a thankless effort. It has become more than evident that the stewards of the short-term economies are followers of the markets rather than leaders, and as much as they try to avoid it, political considerations creep into the decision-making process.

The U.S. economy - a mountain of debt and liquidity

The recent data on the US economy shows moderate growth and a robust labor market. With GDP growing at 3.2% on an annualized basis in Q1 2019 and unemployment at its lowest level since the late 1960s, things appear to be humming along. Tax and regulatory reforms have provided fiscal stimulus, and despite four 25 basis point rate hikes in 2018, the data continues to be encouraging and could even give way to another rate hike later this year if growth remains at current levels or improves. The short-term Fed Funds rate is at 2.25-2.50%, which could leave room for another gentle increase to 2.50-2.75% by the end of 2019 even though the Fed canceled projected rate increases for this year. The Trump administration does not want to see any further increases in short-term rates. The President and members of his economic team favor a 50-basis point rate cut claiming that the Fed actions in 2018 were a roadblock to even higher growth levels on the back of fiscal policy initiatives. Next year, the Presidential contest is likely to put the Fed into a monetary policy coma as they will attempt to avoid any action that could influence the outcome of the election.

Meanwhile, a look under the hood of the US economy is more than a bit scary. The latest level of the national debt stands at a whopping $22 trillion, and it will continue to rise. Deficit spending has become an addiction for legislators on both sides of the political aisle. The Republicans seek funding for an increased military budget, border security, and an infrastructure rebuilding program, all while cutting taxes. The candidates on the other side of the political aisle are promoting plans that include health care for all, wiping out student debt, free higher education, and other social programs. While higher taxes would offset some of the costs, the price tag will cause the current $22 trillion debt level look like a bargain in the years to come.

Short-term interest rates have moved from zero percent in late 2015 to 2.25-2.50%. At the same time, the program of quantitative tightening that has reduced the Fed's balance sheet lifted rates further out along the yield curve. At the current level of interest rates, financing the US debt has become a costly affair even if the politicians do not add another penny to what the US owes, which is not going to happen, the amount will continue to rise. Each interest rate hike by the central bank only exacerbates the indebtedness.

Following the 2008 financial crisis, the Fed under Chairman Ben Bernanke turned the world onto fiscal stimulus in the form of zero percent short-term rates and quantitative easing, which amounts to running the printing presses for money. The Fed installed a massive put option under the bond market to stimulate the economy and avoid a recession. By encouraging saving and borrowing and inhibiting saving, the central bank provided a short-term cure, which was preventative medicine, but the long-term impact could be devastating to the economy.

I find it humorous when market pundits complain about the current high level of interest rates. Anyone who was around in the 1970s and early 1980s knows that today the level of rates is at bargain basement levels. The Fed has repeatedly said that inflation is below their 2% target rate, I view that as a mirage. Those who pay for education, healthcare, or a trip to the supermarket know that it costs a lot more than 2% more this year compared to last. Accounting when it comes to calculating the impact of prices on inflation for the central bank and politicians is an abstract art form rather than objective science.

With economic growth and lower taxes causing consumer confidence to rise, there is a mountain of debt hidden in the closet, and lots of liquidity still flowing through the market in the US which has made the purchasing power of the dollar a lot lower for anyone who receives bills each month.

Immediate gratification comes at a price

I enjoy the comforts of instant gratification as much as the next person. The constant stream of advertising in all forms of media that tells us what we want and can deliver it with the push of a button has changed the retail business model and the habits or purchasers. People are spending more, but the shift from retail shops to buying online has created both efficiencies and economies of scale for businesses and increased the levels of debt for consumers.

Advertising programs via social media not only provide a window into the latest products, they tell us what to desire using sophisticated models with data plucked from inquiries and searches we do to customize selling. The data collected by social networks and sold to others comes right back at us in the form of an advertisement for a product that we have a predisposition to purchase.

Individuals are spending more today, fueling the economy. As consumer sentiment rises, people spend more than they can afford, which is a scary concept considering that only 29% of Americans have six months worth of expenses saved. The vast majority of Americans have debt, and over 40% have outstanding credit card balances that charge a lot more than the Fed Funds rate each year. In some case, ten times the level of the central bank's short-term rate. The US consumer is a lot like the US government as debt levels are rising for both, and they each continue to spend like drunken sailors, no offense to the drunks or the sailors.

Immediate gratification whether it is a new car, pair of shoes, iPhone, or an infrastructure project to rebuild the nation that will get votes in the next election, all come at a steep price when the only option to pay is via financing.

To avoid a recession following the 2008 financial crisis, the Fed pumped liquidity into the system and created artificially low rates of interest. While the US central bank has tightened credit a bit since late 2015, there are two reasons why they cannot make the necessary adjustment to bring austerity back to managing finances. First, higher rates make financing the debt more expensive, which could propel the economy into a recession or worse. A similar solution to a decline in the economy would keep a vicious cycle going. Second, the political and individual consumer will not stand for a system where they cannot gratify their desires quickly. Like trained seals, people now expect that gratification. The education following the bad behavior that led to the housing crisis on policy and individual levels has taught us little as a society. We remain immersed in debt on a macro and a micro level.

Europe and Japan are in worse shape

Americans have become accustomed to rising government, and individual levels of debt liked trained seals. Excess liquidity and mounting debt in the US have been the result of a decade of central bank monetary policy accommodation and a far longer period of consumer desires for immediate gratification. However, the rising rates by the Fed since late 2015 have provided a warning that the period of free money would at some point come to an end.

In Europe and Japan, accommodation by central banks has not stopped. Their respective economies, like heroin addicts, are not going to stop needing a fix, which is why short-term rates remain in negative territory and the printing presses keep going. Not even a small dose of austerity has entered into the equation for the ECB or BOJ who continue to charge interest to storage for holding euros or yen in a seemingly never-ending quest to stimulate rather than educate. The bottom line is that the leading central banks of the world, including the US Fed, have set examples for individuals and those chickens will eventually come home to roost. A government cannot keep printing money or offer capital at deflated levels to provide stimulus indefinitely without destroying the value of its currency that depends on the full faith and credit of the issuing nation. The price tag will be inflation, perhaps raging inflation, and when it appears, it may be too late to stop.

The US economy looks robust from the outside but brewing behind the curtain is an ugly beast that is the deficit. When it comes to Europe and Japan, the picture is even worse. The experiment of the European Union that blends the cultures and economies of nations with vast differences is an impossible task. Brexit is the first example, and there will be more. In Japan, the aging nation has watched as productivity declined steadily, costs of those living longer have risen, and the economy struggles to make a comeback because of demographic pressures. While a person can amass enormous debt in their lifetime and die without paying it off, a nation with debt does not pass away nor does its debt evaporate. While the US national debt is at $22 trillion, the total level of indebtedness of the EU is at $11.7 trillion, and in Japan, it stands at well over $10 trillion, and the Asian nation leads the world in debt to GDP ratio at over 234%.

China is getting into the act

For years, the Chinese economy has grown by leaps and bounds. The products coming from China, where labor costs are low, were gobbled up by consumers around the globe fueling the economy and pushing Chinese GDP to the second highest level in the world. The trade dispute between the US and Chinese comes on the back of a US policy shift that was long overdue. China operated on the world stage with the benefits of an emerging market nation, but in reality, they used their advantages in trade to achieve a dominant position. The current administration said enough is enough leading to the current standoff on trade.

China is adopting some bad habits from the west to deal with its economic slowdown. As the most populous nation in the world, the Chinese government must keep 1.4 billion citizens happy. Over the past decades, the standard of living in China has increased at an astonishing pace. Chinese consumers have become accustomed to the same luxuries and demand the same immediate gratification as in the US and other developed nations around the globe. Therefore, the economic slowdown created by the trade dispute could potentially cause problems for President Xi. China would deal with any unrest swiftly and brutally as its political system does not tolerate any dissent. However, the leadership will seek to avoid any problems, so the use of monetary policy that has so far worked in the west is the current path.

China has devalued its currency, the yuan. They have slashed domestic interest rates to stimulate spending and borrowing and inhibit saving as economic growth declines and threatens the level promised by President Xi in his "new normal" program. The bottom line is that while it is early days, China is taking the same path with central bank policies that have gotten the US, Europe, and Japan into trouble. Chinese national debt is also growing.

A path to inflation and insolvency

Some people leave the world at the time of their death with massive amounts of debt in the form of credit card bills and loans. Many do not possess assets that would satisfy their financial obligations. Governments do not have that luxury as they have no expiration date. Today's level of debt will impact our children and future generations.

Central banks around the world have become accustomed to stimulus, and they have trained their citizenry to do the same. Living on credit is a dangerous game. One representation of the decline in the value of the legal tender that nations use for stimulus comes from a comparison to the oldest means of exchange in the world, gold.

Source: CQG

The price of the yellow metal has appreciated in US dollar terms since the turn of this century.

Source: CQG

It has done the same in euro terms.

Source: CQG

And, it has also appreciated in yen terms. Since China is devaluing its currency that was previously a function of the US dollar, it has done the same in yuan terms.

The current path of monetary policy and national indebtedness means that monetary and fiscal policies around the world are on a slippery path towards inflation and insolvency.

Gold mining companies explore for and produce the yellow metal. During bull markets, they tend to outperform the price of the yellow metal as the price rises faster than production costs. The most direct route for investment in the yellow metal is via the physical coins and bars that are available through dealers and financial institutions around the globe. Gold mining stocks are likely to soar when the chickens come home to roost. The VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) holds many of the world's top gold mining companies. The most recent top holdings include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

When inflation rears its ugly head, the prices of gold mining stocks are likely to appreciate with the price of the yellow metal. GDX offers some protection for portfolios when it comes to the price for liquidity and debt around the globe.

Central bankers are following the markets, and when inflation hits, they are likely to be behind the curve. Gold is one of the few assets that could appreciate when the world realizes that the current path is unsustainable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.