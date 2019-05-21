4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

This week we highlight insider buying at a REIT paying a 5.5% yield and a cybersecurity firm being targeted by activist investors among our selected names.

Trade tensions continue to be a key focus area for the market even as first quarter earnings reports continue to hit the wires. Last Monday was one of the worst daily sell-offs of 2019. Equities made up a good portion of those losses from Tuesday through Thursday before a pullback late on Friday put all the main market indices underwater for the week. That tension has continued this week and continues to impact the markets almost on a daily basis.

So as volatility rises as the two biggest economies in the world stage their version of a 'Mexican Standoff' on trade, which stocks are seeing significant and recent insider purchases? Here are three that caught our eye.

Let's start with Symantec (SYMC), the Northern California-based supplier of cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. A director 'Peter Field' bought tens of millions in new shares in over three dozen separate transactions late last week. He comes from activist investor Starboard Value and was one of three independent directors appointed at the company late last summer and seems to be the conduit for Starboard increasing their stake in the company.

The stock sold off earlier this month as the company disclosed that its CEO was leaving the firm during its Q1 earnings report which was largely inline to expectations. Management has given forward guidance calling for $1.65 to $1.80 a share in EPS in FY2019 on revenues of $4.76 billion to $4.9 billion.

The stock is selling for approximately 12 times the midpoint of earnings projections this year. Symantec should produce about $2 billion more in revenues this year than Palo Alto Networks (PANW) whose market cap is approximately 50% higher. Insider buying, CEO leaving and activist pressure? One has to wonder if Symantec ends up being acquired.

Next up is Front Yard Residential Corporation (RESI), which is a completely different sector of the economy. This 'Busted IPO' is in the business of providing quality, affordable rental homes. This REIT yields just over 5.5% currently but has destroyed shareholder value since it debuted in 2014 (see below). It should be noted the stock is up some 6% in early trading today

Two directors appear to be signaling there might be some value in the shares at current levels. They bought just over $350,000 in aggregate via four transactions from May 13th through May 17th. The one good thing about this concern is there has been no insider selling since the IPO and consistent and frequent insider buying.

This is another name that has drawn activist ire. Glass Lewis has a position in the stock and has nominated three directors recently to be on the board. The stock is up today as the company has agreed to add two directors to its board and form a board committee to explore alternatives as part of a settlement with Glass Lewis.

The company receives sparse notice from analyst firms. Northland Securities reiterated their Buy rating and $12 price target on Front Door less than two weeks ago, but that is the only analyst activity on the stock I can find this year. It should be noted the company was the subject of a bearish article by another SA contributor last week.

Finally, we have Northern Oil and Gas (NOG). The stock is currently trading at the bottom of the range it has been throughout 2019 so far. The latest downturn was triggered by Q1 results that did not meet either top or bottom line expectations on May 9th.

However, insiders are getting active in these shares in recent trading sessions. A beneficial owner bought just over $2.2 million in new shares in three transactions from May 14th through May 16th. In addition, the company's president added nearly $450,000 to his core holdings on May 14th and May 15th. This is the first insider buying in this name so far in 2019.

The company made a significant acquisition of acreage late in April. The deal is expected to be accretive to earnings and strengthen the company's free cash flow profile. Below is a good snapshot of the current position of Northern.

Source: Earnings Call Slides

Analyst coverage of this E&P concern is fairly sparse. However, Northland Securities did reissue its Outperform rating and $5 price target on NOG right after Q1 results with the following commentary.

We reiterate our Outperform rating and $5 PT. Expectations: NOG reported 1Q19 Adjusted EBITDA of $105MM, below consensus of $111MM and our estimate of $108MM due to lower realized prices. Production of 34.6 MBOEPD (82% oil) was higher than consensus of 33.5 MBOEPD and our estimate of 33.4 MBOEPD (84% oil) but realized prices of $46.64/BOE were lower than our estimate of $48.85/BOE due to weaker natural gas price realizations and a lower oil mix.”

Finally, we have Hill International (HIL). This Philadelphia-based small cap concern (market cap $150 million) provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets.

Four different insiders including three directors and the CFO made eleven insider purchases between May 13th and May 16th. Total shares purchased in aggregate were just under 450,000 which equates to almost $1 million in additional shares.

The company recently reported Q1 results. Hill had a small loss in the first quarter of the year as revenues declined just over 13% on a year-over-year basis. The company has very sparse coverage on Wall Street. I can find no analyst activity on it so far in 2019. The stock sells for less than 40% of annual revenues. Evidently, some insiders believe that is too cheap based on their recent purchases.

And those are four names seeing significant and recent insider buying

