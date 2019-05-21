Estee Lauder: It's A Fashionable Stock Right Now

I continue to take a bullish view on the prospects for this company.

In spite of broader geopolitical concerns surrounding China, net sales for Asia Pacific were up by 25% in the most recent quarter.

Back in December, I made the argument that while Estee Lauder (EL) was more expensive than two years previously on an earnings and free cash flow basis, the stock still had significant upside left.

Clearly, this turned out to be the case, as the stock was up 30% for this year compared to 13% for the S&P 500:

Source: investing.com

Moreover, we can see that growth for Estee Lauder has significantly outpaced that of PVH Corporation (PHV) and Ralph Lauren (RL).

Source: investing.com

When we look at recent Q3 earnings performance for the company, we can see that earnings before income taxes are up by 23% for the nine months ended March 31 as compared to the previous year, whereas growth for this metric was recorded at 15% in Q1 and 11% for Q2.

Source: Estee Lauder Q3 2019 Third Quarter Results

Net cash flows from operating activities declined to $1.76 billion compared to $1.92 billion in the previous year, which primarily reflected the effects of higher inventory levels.

That said, earnings growth has continued to be quite encouraging, and it is quite possible that further upside exists for the company going forward.

Year-to-date, we see that while Estee Lauder is trading at a comparatively higher P/E ratio relative to its peers, this stock also demonstrated the most growth in normalized diluted EPS:

P/E Ratio

Source: ycharts.com

Normalized Diluted EPS

Source: ycharts.com

In terms of the drivers behind Estee Lauder's earnings, Asia/Pacific saw the biggest increase in net sales on a percentage basis, while on the product category side, Skin Care showed the largest increase in sales (up 25% on a constant currency basis).

Results by Geographic Region

Source: Estee Lauder Q3 2019 Third Quarter Results

Results by Product Category

Source: Estee Lauder Q3 2019 Third Quarter Results

However, given that Estee Lauder operates in the luxury sector, the company is still vulnerable in the event of a significant market downturn. In particular, given the escalation we have been seeing in US-China trade tensions (particularly with the recent situation concerning Huawei), Estee Lauder has become increasingly dependent on the Chinese market for further sales growth, and it is unclear the extent to which geopolitical tensions might affect this.

That said, sales in the Chinese market have shown no sign of slowing, and this company's industry has not been affected to the extent that the automotive or technology industries have been, for instance.

Also, it is worth bearing in mind that in a country like China, Estee Lauder caters almost exclusively to the higher-income segment of the population. In this regard, a slowdown in economic growth would likely not have as much of an impact on the purchasing power of this segment.

Additionally, Estee Lauder has also been observed to benefit from "the lipstick effect", whereby consumers may forego purchase of luxury items, instead opting for purchase of expensive cosmetics.

In this regard, I am not particularly worried about this company's performance in China. In fact, I would say it is proving to be one of the most immune to the effects of a trade war or moderating economic growth.

Ultimately, I would say that further upside lies ahead for this stock. I see a target of $180 as being quite achievable assuming growth continues at a similar pace in the next quarter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.