Huya And Douyu Battle For E-Sports In China: Here's The Winner

I explain here why I'm doubling down on Huya and will simply be watching Douyu from the sidelines in 2019.

New risks and opportunities have recently emerged for both companies.

Huya IPO'd a year ago and just reported a record-breaking quarter, while Douyu is aiming for a US IPO later this year.

Both companies are backed by Tencent and form a duopoly in China.

Twitch and YouTube are dominating in the west, but in the east, the leading platforms in game live-streaming are Huya and Douyu.

Investment Thesis

In March 2018, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) made significant investments in the two leading platforms in game live-streaming and e-sports in China:

Huya (HUYA) raised $462 million in its series B led by Tencent

(HUYA) raised $462 million in its series B led by Tencent Douyu (DOYU) raised $630 million from Tencent

Since then, Huya raised $180 million in its US IPO in May 2018 and $327 million in its secondary offering in April 2019. Meanwhile, Douyu aims to raise $500 million in its US IPO in 2019.

I explained before what makes game live-streaming and e-sports a secular trend that is here to stay. The leaders of this emerging industry are poised to benefit from this inexorable force in China, the biggest video game market in the world.

Huya just posted its Q1 FY19 performance and the company is firing on all cylinders. Yet, the market has reacted timidly to the report. Valuation is particularly attractive today after a market sell-off triggered by new tariffs in the US-China trade war.

Douyu has been lagging behind in 2018 and will have to deliver outstanding numbers to be able to keep up with Huya's pace.

This all leads me to continue adding to Huya as a core position of the App Economy Portfolio, while I will watch Douyu from the sidelines.

Let's review why.

Image source: App Economy Insights

Douyu, do you see Huya coming for ya?

The two companies have a very similar profile at first glance:

Huya is 30% owned by Tencent and 39% owner by YY (YY)

is 30% owned by Tencent and 39% owner by YY (YY) Douyu is 40% owned by Tencent

Source

Now that Douyu submitted its form F-1 showing its performance until end of FY18, we have a good point of comparison for the two leaders of the game live-streaming market in China.

Chart by App Economy Insights. Source: Huya's Q4 Results, Douyu's F-1.

MAU (Monthly Average Users) gives a good sense of how popular these two platforms have become. If we look at the average numbers during the last quarter of 2018:

Overall MAU : Douyu is ahead with 154 million (73% are PC users).

: Douyu is ahead with 154 million (73% are PC users). Mobile MAU : Huya is ahead on mobile with 51 million.

: Huya is ahead on mobile with 51 million. Paying users: Huya is #1 with 4.8 million paying users.

Huya comes out ahead where it counts. Mobile users are converting better, resulting in more paying users overall. Douyu has struggled to transition to a mobile-focused business so far.

Huya added 18 million MAU in 2018 (+35% yoy), while Douyu added only 11 million (+14% yoy). At this pace, Huya could catch up with Douyu's overall MAU in the coming quarters.

Chart by App Economy Insights. Source: Huya's Q4 Results, Douyu's F-1.

FY18 financials tell the same story, with Huya ahead on most metrics:

Revenue : Huya achieved $696 million in FY18 (+103% yoy), while Douyu lagged behind with $532 million (+94% yoy), predominantly driven by live-streaming revenue from virtual gifts. Douyu relies slightly more on advertisement revenue (14%) than Huya (4%).

: Huya achieved $696 million in FY18 (+103% yoy), while Douyu lagged behind with $532 million (+94% yoy), predominantly driven by live-streaming revenue from virtual gifts. Douyu relies slightly more on advertisement revenue (14%) than Huya (4%). Operating Income : Huya is already a profitable company, while Douyu has generated a significant operating loss of $125 million in 2018.

: Huya is already a profitable company, while Douyu has generated a significant operating loss of $125 million in 2018. Cash from operations : Huya was able to generate healthy cash flow in FY18, while Douyu has started to use some of the cash raised from Tencent.

: Huya was able to generate healthy cash flow in FY18, while Douyu has started to use some of the cash raised from Tencent. Balance sheet: Both companies are cash-rich. Huya had $943 million in cash and cash equivalent at the end of March 2019 (before raising more than $300 million from its secondary offering in April), while Douyu had $809 million in cash end of 2018 (before raising the $500 million planned in its US IPO).

Huya has a clearly better profile at the end of FY18, and I would expect Douyu to trade at a much lower valuation than Huya when shares are available on the NYSE. And based on the numbers just released by Huya for the first quarter of 2019, it looks like the trend will continue.

Let's take a look.

Huya's Q1 FY19: Strength in numbers

Chart by App Economy Insights. Source: Huya 1Q18, 2Q18, 3Q18, 4Q18

The numbers just released for Q1 FY19 are once again astonishingly good.

MAU reached 124 million (+33% yoy)

reached 124 million (+33% yoy) Mobile MAU reached 54 million (+30% yoy)

reached 54 million (+30% yoy) Paying users reached 5.4 million (+57% yoy)

The top line and bottom line are headed up and to the right.

Net Revenue reached $243 million (+93% yoy)

reached $243 million (+93% yoy) Gross Margin improved to 16.8% (from 15.5% in Q1 FY18)

improved to 16.8% (from 15.5% in Q1 FY18) Sales & Marketing cost remained extremely low at 5% of revenue

cost remained extremely low at 5% of revenue Non-GAAP operating profit reached $14 million (+83% yoy)

reached $14 million (+83% yoy) Cash from operations: Huya generated $75 million

Huya has a fairly low gross margin profile due to its business model relying on revenue sharing fees and its continued effort in acquiring e-sports content.

It's important to note that the company was able to maintain its margin expansion despite overseas investments in platforms that have yet to drive meaningful revenue. Management expects to start seeing monetization in other emerging countries in Southeast Asia and Latin America in the second half of 2019.

Overall, the improvements across all KPIs above confirm that Huya has a strong acquisition and retention strategy resulting in improving MAU and an efficient monetization profile with paying users growing at a faster pace than the overall community.

At its core, Huya has become a mobile-first company as explained by CEO Rongjie Dong during the earnings call:

Mobile achieved higher sequential growth than that of the PC end, contributing more than 80% of live streaming revenues, justifying our resource allocation and technology focus in this area.

It's worth pointing out that e-sports content remains a key strategy:

In the first quarter, we broadcasted over 80 e-sports tournaments with viewership of approximately 380 million covering all major events such as LPL, LCK, KPL, HoK Champion Cup Winter Season and WESG Grand Final as compared with broadcasting 60 tournaments and generating 260 million viewership in the year ago period.

The company has evolved its content over the last 12 months. After initially relying primarily on UGC (user generated content), Huya now offers a wide range of PGC (professionally generated content) or PUGC (professional users generated content) coming from renowned influencers.

With a Q2 FY19 guidance of $266 million in the middle of the range, Huya is on track to beat $1 billion in revenue in FY19.

Beyond China: NIMO TV

Source

Management considers Huya's international expansion in other emerging markets one of its key strategic differentiators. The company has been able to use its first-mover advantage to reach a wide audience in Southeast Asia and Latin America via its platform NIMO TV. The platform also benefits from the full support of Tencent. Management also revealed during the last earnings call that NIMO TV has already surpassed 10 million MAU and is growing rapidly.

Leveraging off our expertise in the game live streaming space and localization strategy, we are confident in our globalization process and long-term returns on our overseas investment. Facing the uncertainties that lied ahead under such macroeconomic conditions, our overseas strategy will diversify the sources of both user base and revenue streams, thus bolster our confidence to generate steady long-term growth.

Huya's capacity to grow NIMO TV illustrates how scalable the business really is. The company's capacity to incubate new projects and target new territories could reduce the inherent risk coming from running a business in China and the regulatory environment that comes with it.

The market is not paying attention

Despite a remarkable quarter with all KPIs showing once again promising trends, Huya is trading a very reasonable valuation.

Data by YCharts

With a market cap of $4.0 billion as of this writing, $1.2 billion in cash (following the secondary offering), and no debt, Huya has an EV (Enterprise Value) of approximately $2.8 billion.

Here are the implications:

EV is less than 3 times FY19 projected sales.

EV is less than 20 times trailing 12 months CFO (cash from operations).

Using Q1 FY19 CFO of $75 million, EV is less than 10 times forward CFO.

These metrics are imperfect but more relevant than looking at backward-looking ratios given the astonishing growth of the business.

Ask yourself: How would a company leading a booming industry such as game live-streaming and e-sports, growing its revenue 93%, already profitable and cash flow positive would be valued if it was a US-based business? 10 times sales? Maybe 20 times sales? You name it.

To put things in perspective, Amazon (AMZN) acquired the game live-streaming platform Twitch for $970 million in 2014. At the time, Twitch had an estimated yearly revenue run rate of $16 million.

The market is not willing to give much credit to the network effect at play here and is probably questioning the stickiness of the audience. But as the content generated by professional users and e-sports events grow, it will become increasingly difficult for any newcomer to catch up. The industry is consolidating and Huya is poised to benefit from this trend.

The US-China trade war is an opportunity, not a threat

Data by YCharts

In a matter of days, Huya's shares have dropped more than 17% following the US threats to hike tariffs on China.

Tariffs are impacting heavily the share price of Chinese companies. In reality, most of them are not immediately impacted by tariffs (either they are focused on the Chinese market or don't sell any goods to US customers).

Pressure on valuations could last for weeks or even months, and the tariffs could impact the Chinese economy as a whole to a certain extent. But the intrinsic quality of Huya's business and its fundamentals remain unchanged.

Therefore, these market sell-offs are usually opportunities to buy at a lower price. After all, you have to be willing to take a contrarian view in order to beat the market. Here's your chance.

The real risk: government regulations

If you have been following the Chinese social entertainment company Momo (MOMO) recently, you may have noticed that the company is currently facing some challenges from Chinese government authorities.

Its popular dating app Tantan, often considered the "Tinder of China," has been removed from all app stores in China. There is limited information at this point and it could prove to be a temporary suspension. But this kind of drastic measure can disrupt dramatically the popularity of a platform and damage its existing network effect.

China's cyber watchdog has shut down other apps before when the content distributed is deemed inappropriate or offensive. The government regularly updates regulations of everything gaming related because it's considered as a bad influence on younger generations and a cause for rampant nearsightedness. Top Chinese video game publishers like Tencent or NetEase (NTES) had to devise methods to circumvent new requirements such as capping a game at one or two hours per day for younger players or adjust the content of their flagship franchises.

If, for any reason, the Chinese government decides to crack down on e-sports or game live-streaming platforms, Huya and Douyu will be directly impacted and could see their business in mainland China being impaired.

Bottom Line

Huya is mostly a break-even position in the App Economy Portfolio, most of the initial gains have vanished over the last few weeks.

There is a lot to love about game live-streaming and e-sports in China, but it comes with a specific set of risks that commands higher potential returns. At its current enterprise value of approximately $3 billion, Huya offers a significant upside potential that can justify the risk profile of the company.

Volatility has been extreme during the first year of Huya as a public company, but for investors who are paying attention, that also creates opportunities to buy at a lower price.

A lot of uncertainties remain, but with the astounding performance delivered by Huya in Q1 FY19, the picture has become a little bit clearer. All the more reason for investors with a long-time horizon to accumulate shares.

Meanwhile, given the weaker KPIs revealed by Douyu in its F-1, I would stay clear of this upcoming IPO and listen to the first few earnings calls from the sidelines to see if Douyu can catch up with Huya or if the existing trend favoring Huya continues.

In other words:

Huya : Buy and let the story play out

: Buy and let the story play out Douyu: Stay away in 2019

Disclosure: I am/we are long HUYA, TCEHY, MOMO, AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.