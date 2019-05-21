First Internet Bancorp To Acquire SBA Group For Business Loan Growth

With the deal, INBK is growing its SBA business loan business capacity as it seeks to diversify its loan book.

The SBA Division makes government-guaranteed loans to small business owners in the U.S.

First Internet Bancorp has agreed to acquire the SBA Division of First Colorado National Bank.

Quick Take

The First Internet Bancorp (INBK) said that it will acquire the small business lending division of the First Colorado National Bank for an undisclosed sum.

First Colorado had developed the group for sourcing primarily SBA 7[a] business loans.

INBK appears to be opportunistically acquiring an important asset that it can use to strengthen its SBA loan growth goals.

Target Company

Paonia, Colorado-based First Colorado was founded in 1903 as a community bank as First National Bank.

The bank’s SBA Division, which sources, underwrites, and services a portfolio of small business administration loans, operate out of two Chicago locations and one Indianapolis location.

Below is an overview video of the U.S. SBA:

Source: U.S. Small Business Administration

SBA loans are partially government guaranteed and partially guaranteed by the borrower. Borrowers are required to submit extensive application documents and most loans are adjustable rate loans with a current weighted average rate of 7.30%.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by the U.S. Small Business Administration, the rate of growth for small business lending by banks under $1 billion in loan assets from 2012 to 2016 was between a negative 3% and negative 4%.

Conversely, small business lending from banks larger than $1 billion in loan asset size grew by between 0.4% and 4.8%, as the chart shows below:

The largest decline during the period was at the smallest banks, those under $100 million in assets, which saw a 34.7% reduction in loan activity from 2012 to 2016.

The largest increase in activity was from banks with $1 billion or more in loan assets, which produced a 12.3% increase.

First Internet Bancorp had $3.7 billion in assets as of March 31, 2019.

Acquisition Terms & Financials

INBK didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and only filed a form 8-K for the press release.

Management said that it would pay for the deal with cash on hand and ‘proceeds from loan sales planned for the second quarter of 2019...The Company expects to sell the guaranteed portion of new loans originated by the SBA Division in the secondary market, which should enhance non-interest income through gains on the sales of those loans and servicing fee income.’

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of March 31, 2019, INBK had cash and due from banks of $5.7 million and non-interest-bearing deposit liabilities of $565 million.

Free cash flow for the three months ended March 31, 2019, was a negative ($6.8 million).

In the past 12 months, INBK’s stock price has fallen 37.4% vs. that of the Regional Bank Index ETF (KRE) drop of 14.04%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Sentieo

Positive earnings surprises have occurred in seven of the last twelve quarters, but have been interspersed with negative surprises, as the chart shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has fluctuated significantly, per a linguistic analysis:

Source: Sentieo

Commentary

First Internet Bancorp is acquiring the SBA division to continue building its business loan capacity.

As INBK Chairman and CEO David Becker stated in the deal announcement,

We are excited about this acquisition as it will significantly accelerate our efforts to expand access to affordable loans and serve our nation’s entrepreneurs. Last year, we began building a team with deep SBA experience because we see a tremendous opportunity to promote economic growth and job creation through government-guaranteed loan programs, while diversifying our sources of revenue in a capital efficient manner.

While we don’t know how much INBK paid for the acquisition, as long as it didn’t overpay, the deal promises to add significant operating capabilities to its SBA loan growth initiative and combine its stronger balance sheet with a larger SBA group.

There is significant and ongoing consolidation in the community bank sector and nimble and well capitalized banks are snapping up assets in the long aftermath of the financial crisis of 2008.

INBK appears to be one of the survivors and has the potential to thrive as it seeks to diversify its loan portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.