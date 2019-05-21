Superior Plus: We Still Expect 40% Of Total Return From This 5.8%-Yielding Stock

Investment Thesis

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCPK:SUUIF) (TSX:SPB) delivered solid Q1 2019 with strong top and bottom line growth. The company has revised its synergies guidance in 2019 as management is ahead of its target by one year. Superior Plus has also improved its balance sheet and this will enable it to continue to pursue tuck-in acquisitions to grow its business. Its shares continue to trade at a discount to its peers and it offers an attractive 5.8%-yielding dividend. Despite its shares appreciating about 25% since we published our Top Idea article on Superior Plus, we still expect a total return of 40%. This company is a fine choice for investors seeking a combination of capital appreciation and dividend income.

Recent Developments: Q1 2019 Highlights

Superior Plus reported strong Q1 2019 earnings with significant growth in its top and bottom lines. As the table below shows, its revenue grew from C$0.875 billion in Q1 2018 to C$1.02 billion in Q1 2019. The growth was primarily due to its NGL acquisition as well as strong propane demand in Q1 2019. As a result, its adjusted EBITDA grew significantly from C$152.6 million in Q1 2018 to C$239.9 million in Q1 2019. Its available operating cash flow also increased to C$1.18 per share in Q1 2018. This was much better than Q1 2018’s C$0.91 per share.

Source: Q1 2019 Financial Report

Earnings And Growth Analysis

Synergies ahead of expectations

Superior Plus has done well to realize synergies from its NGL acquisition through the implementation of its supply chain, sales and marketing initiative. The company has realized about C$5.7 million in synergy in Q1 2019. Management in the conference call indicated that they expect to exit 2019 with US$20 million of synergies (or about C$26 million). This revised synergy guidance is a full year ahead of its previous expectation of only C$12.5 million in 2019.

Investors should look beyond near-term weakness in its specialty chemical business

Despite strong top and bottom line growth in its propane delivery business, its specialty chemicals business (which represents about 28% of its total EBITDA) may face near-term headwinds. Its chlor-alkali market was pretty weak in Q1 2019. Its caustic soda pricing may be flat or even modestly lower in Q2 due to supply and demand dynamics. In addition, the market for hydrochloric acid was also weaker than expected in Q2. Nevertheless, management also indicated in the conference call that its specialty chemical business will improve in the second half of 2019.

Improving debt to EBITDA ratio should allow it to pursue acquisitions in the fragmented propane delivery market

As a result of its strong execution in the past quarter, Superior Plus has significantly improved its balance sheet. Its debt to EBITDA ratio has fallen from 4.2x as at December 31, 2018 to 3.9x as at March 31, 2019.

Source: May 2019 Investor Presentation

Management expects that its total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio to be in the range of 3.6x to 4.0x by the end of 2019. This improvement is important as Superior Plus is a growth by acquisition company. The company grows through acquisitions and realizes synergies through operational efficiency improvements. Hence, an improvement in the balance sheet will allow it to pursue tuck-in acquisitions especially in the United States where the propane delivery market is still fragmented.

Below is a chart that shows the Propane Market Share in the United States in 2016. As can be seen, AmeriGas (NYSE:APU), Ferrellgas (NYSE:FGP), Suburban Propane (NYSE:SPH), NGL and Superior Plus (NGL was acquired by Superior Plus last year) only had 27% of total market shares. On the other hand, 4000 small or medium players made up the rest 73% of the total market share. Therefore, there are significant growth opportunities for Superior Plus to grow through acquisitions.

Source: Investor Presentation

Valuation Analysis

Superior Plus is trading at an EV to EBITDA (forward) ratio of 7.5x. This is slightly below its 5-year average multiple of 8.2x. Compared to its peers, Superior Plus is also trading at a low valuation. For example, AmeriGas Partners and Suburban Propane Partners are trading at EV to EBITDA ratios of 9.9x and 9.6x respectively.

If we use an EV to EBITDA ratio of about 9.5x, and the midpoint of management’s revised 2019 EBITDA guidance of C$510 million, we derive our target share price of C$16.73. This is about 35% higher than Superior Plus’s current share price of C$12.38 per share. With its dividend yield, the target return is north of 40%.

2019 Projected EBITDA (C$Million) $510 EV to 2019 EBITDA 9.5x Projected Enterprise Value (C$ Billion) $4.9 Shares Outstanding Pro Forma (Million) 174.9 Total Debt Pro Forma (C$ Billion) $1.9 Derived Share Price (C$) $16.73 In USD $12.42

Attractive dividend

Superior Plus currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.06 per share. Despite the strong rebound of Superior Plus’s share price since the beginning of the year, the company’s dividend is still attractive with a dividend yield of 5.8%. This yield is slightly below the midpoint of its yield range in the past 3 years (see chart below).

Risks And Challenges

Long-term trend not as favorable

The chart below shows the heating market share in new residential construction in the United States. As can be seen, electricity is gradually taking market share away from all other sources of heating in the past few decades. On the other hand, natural gas, propane, and heating oil’s market share have gradually declined. Fortunately, propane’s market share remained quite steady. It was usually in the range of 4.5% to 7% in the past 2 decades (though slowly declining). As ICF's principal states, "The largest threat comes from electricity, with consumers in certain markets switching their heating systems to electric heat pumps."

2017 Propane Market Outlook (Source: ICF Research)

Weather

Weather acts as a double-edged sword to Superior Plus’s business. A colder than usual weather pattern can result in higher propane consumption. On the other hand, a warmer than usual weather pattern can result in lower propane consumption.

Investor Takeaway

Back in December 2019, when we published our Top Idea article on Superior Plus, we expected a total return north of 70%. Its shares have since appreciated by about 25%. Nevertheless, we believe the party is not over yet. We still expect 40% of total return from our calculation as its shares continue to trade at a discount to its peers. In addition, it also pays an attractive 5.8%-yielding dividend. We believe Superior Plus is still a good opportunity for investors seeking both capital appreciation and dividend income.

