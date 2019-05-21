Facebook: Astonishing And Frustrating

Investment Thesis

Having been following Facebook (FB) for so long, it feels downright astonishing that we are still here closing in on H1 2019. What's even more perplexing is that despite all the good news which came out of its Q1 2019 earnings call, immediately following which the stock rallied up, we are now, once again, being valued at approximately $521 billion market cap ($185 per share).

My Toll Bridge Thesis

Picture: Toll Bridge

Every time I discuss my Facebook investment with investors, I'm met with glazed eyes. When I dig deeper, two main reasons surface. One is that this is not a 'sexy' idea. The second reason being that Facebook has had its day in the sun already. These two are different reasons, but the fundamental outcome is the same, these investors are not willing to pay up for Facebook.

In actuality, I'm not too interested in investing in a jam tomorrow story. I am zeroed in and focused on the fact that 2.1 billion people are using at least one of Facebook's platforms. Imagine a toll bridge which 2.1 billion people used every day. That's what I'm excited about.

Last time I checked, there is only around 7.5 billion people on planet Earth. Of those, approximately half live on less than $5.50 a day. Meaning those that could be on one of Facebook's platforms, the majority is already on them. Every day! That's astonishing. Facebook doesn't need to do much right when it already is such a huge timeshare in our lives.

Are You Watching Watch?

Source: Netflix's (NFLX) shareholder letter.

Hopefully, you see the highlighted four red boxes which show Facebook's percentage share of mobile internet traffic. Now, Netflix succeeds in making a lot of noise on Wall Street, but when it comes to it, their mobile market share is unimpressive.

Having said that, one could make the argument that mobile is not the optimal device for consuming streaming content. Which has some validity, as watching a 30-minute episode or 2-hour feature film on a mobile can be challenging. Having said that, we know there has been a trend amongst users towards enjoying less time-consuming content.

Consequently, my point being that Netflix's market cap is priced at approximately $150 billion and yet it doesn't even have that large a hold of mobile traffic. Whereas Facebook video, despite not being immediately thought about when it comes to Facebook, already punches above its weight.

Separately, Facebook Watch (not shown above) has 100 million people viewing content through this 'sub-experience', as CEO Mark Zuckerberg calls it. Hence, it is clear that despite many investors not immediately thinking about Video experiences, Facebook certainly continues to have a substantial hold over our lives - despite what anyone else claims.

Long-Term Prospects - Matching Revenue and Costs

Presently, investors remain skeptical that going into 2020 Facebook will indeed succeed in aligning its cost structure with its revenue growth.

But here is a fact: Facebook's top 100 advertisers represented less than 20% of its total ad revenue. Thus, demonstrating the hold over the large and diverse pool of advertisers which Facebook controls. So, here is a sustainable revenue stream to leverage off its immense user base. This is that toll bridge referred to above.

As for Facebook's costs, Facebook has explained that as its user base growth migrates more towards Asia, that Facebook has sought the opportunity this past couple of years to build large data centers to match demand, what CFO David Wehner terms as Facebook's Asian peak investment.

Will Facebook's operating margins continue to approximate 35% starting 2020? It is difficult to say with certainty, but for now, investors are not being asked to pay for this potential.

Valuation - Large Margin Of Safety

Below I highlight how Facebook trades cheaper than its historical average valuation.

Source: author's calculations, morningstar.com

Next, is Facebook's top-line growth rate likely to stay around 20%-25%? Or will it trickle down to below 20%?

I contend that as we pass 2019, in just over 6 months' time, and Facebook starts discussing its 2020 vision, investors will appreciate that 2019 was indeed a transition year and its 20%-25% growth of the past will be visible once again. Thus, Wall Street will reprice Facebook with a multiple closer to its historical average.

The Bottom Line

Investment is fraught with risk. There is no such thing as a risk-free investment. It is entirely possible that Facebook has indeed had its day in the sun. However, realistically, I fail to believe this is the case.

Whatever emotional response one may have towards Facebook, whether you like it or love it, the facts laid out above clearly demonstrate that it continues to be a cash-generating machine which is cheaply valued.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.