Assessing Main Street Capital's Results For Q1 2019 (Includes Updated Price Target And Investment Ratings Analysis)

My buy, sell, or hold recommendation and current price target are stated in the “Conclusions Drawn” section. I also include my updated list of positive and negative catalysts/factors to consider.

MAIN’s quarterly NII was a minor outperformance, while the company’s quarterly NAV fluctuation was very close when compared to my projections. Both figures were well within my stated range.

In this assessment article, I will summarize my previous account projections versus actual results. This includes a discussion regarding several of MAIN’s valuation accounts within the company’s income statement.

On 5/9/2019, MAIN reported results for the first quarter of 2019. MAIN reported NII and an NAV as of 3/31/2019 of $0.638 and $24.41 per share, respectively.

Recap/Focus of Article:

On 5/9/2019, Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) reported quarterly net investment income (“NII”) of $0.638 per share and a net asset value (“NAV”) as of 3/31/2019 of $24.41 per share. In comparison, I projected MAIN would report quarterly NII of $0.624 per share and a NAV as of 3/31/2019 of $24.50 per share in the following article:

Main Street Capital's Q1 2019 Projected NII Decrease And NAV Increase (Includes Current Recommendation)

When calculated, my NII and NAV projections had a variance of $0.014 and ($0.09) per share, respectively. MAIN’s NII per share was within the top half of my projected $0.599 - $0.649 per share range while the company’s NAV per share was only slightly below the mean of my projected $24.20 - $24.80 per share range. As such, I believe MAIN’s quarterly NII should be seen as a minor outperformance while the company’s NAV was basically as expected (some could argue a very minor underperformance).

Within the first section of this article, I will summarize my prior article’s account projections and compare each amount to MAIN’s actual results. If an account had at least a modest variance between projected and actual results, I will also provide an explanation on the variance. I will list MAIN’s accounts in the same order as projected within my income statement and NAV projection article (see link provided above).

The second part of this assessment article performs a fair market value (“FMV”) investment rating analysis on MAIN’s portfolio companies over the prior several quarters. This specific analysis is an “update” to an article I provided earlier this year; now providing updated rating classifications as of 3/31/2019. My BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation, updated positive and negative catalysts/trends to consider, and current price target for MAIN are stated in the “Conclusions Drawn” section near the end of the article.

1) MAIN’s Projected Versus Actual Results (Overview):

To begin this assessment analysis, Table 1 is provided below. Table 1 shows my prior account projections and compares these figures to MAIN’s actual results for the first quarter of 2019. For comparative purposes, I also include MAIN’s actual results from the prior three quarters for additional data/insight for readers.

Table 1 – MAIN Consolidated Statement of Operations for the First Quarter of 2019 (Actual Versus Projected)

(Source: Table created by me, partially using MAIN data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database)

MAIN’s Income and Expense Accounts:

Using Table 1 above as a reference, I projected MAIN’s control portfolio would report combined interest, fee, and dividend income of $20.5 million for the first quarter of 2019 (see boxed blue reference “1b”). In comparison, MAIN reported combined interest, fee, and dividend income of $23.7 million. When analyzing each account separately, MAIN’s interest and dividend income accounts slightly outperformed my expectations while the company’s fee income slightly underperformed by expectations.

MAIN’s minor outperformance within the company’s interest income account mainly centered around the proportion of newly raised capital for new debt investments versus new equity investments. Simply put, I anticipated a larger amount of capital would be allocated towards equity positions as opposed to funded debt investments. To a lesser extent, MAIN’s weighted average annualized yield only decreased from 10.79% as of 12/31/2019 to 10.76% as of 3/31/2019. When calculated, this was a (3) basis points (“bps”) decrease. In comparison, mainly due to the 21 bps quarterly decrease in the United States (U.S.) London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) within the 3-month tenor/maturity, I projected MAIN’s weighted average annualized yield would decrease (9) bps to 10.70% as of 3/31/2019.

MAIN’s minor outperformance within the company’s dividend income account mainly centered about several portfolio companies. While I correctly anticipated CBT Nuggets, LLC (CBT Nuggets) would provide a reduced amount of dividend income during the first quarter of 2019, Gamber-Johnson Holdings LLC (Gamber-Johnson), GRT Rubber Technologies LLC (GRT Rubber), and Principle Environmental LLC (Principle) provided greater than expected dividend income which is a positive catalyst/trend. This ultimately led to the company reporting total quarterly dividend income of $12.5 million for the first quarter of 2019 versus my projection of $9.8 million.

Next, I projected MAIN’s affiliate portfolio would report combined interest, fee, and dividend income of $9.2 million for the first quarter of 2019 (see boxed blue reference “2b”). In comparison, MAIN reported combined interest, fee, and dividend income of $9.1 million. All three accounts basically matched my expectations.

Finally, I projected MAIN’s non-control/non-affiliate portfolio would report combined interest, fee, and dividend income of $28.0 million for the first quarter of 2019 (see boxed blue reference “3b”). In comparison, MAIN reported combined interest, fee, and dividend income of $28.6 million. Similar to MAIN’s affiliates portfolio, all three accounts basically matched my expectations.

When these three portfolios are combined, MAIN’s total investment income of $61.4 million for the first quarter of 2019 was a minor outperformance when compared to my quarterly projection of $57.7 million (see red reference “A”).

Continuing to move down Table 1, I projected MAIN would report total expenses of $19.0 million for the first quarter of 2019. In comparison, MAIN reported total expenses of $21.9 million. As such, I believe the amount of MAIN’s quarterly expenses were a minor disappointment. While my projection of MAIN’s quarterly interest expense, share-based compensation, and expenses charged to the external investment manager (a contra expense) were very close to the company’s actual reported figures, its quarter compensation and general & administrative expenses were greater than I anticipated.

It should be noted, when compared to some business development company (“BDC”) peers who are externally managed, MAIN is internally managed which has continued to generate quarterly cost savings via lower expense ratios. On a quarterly basis, this continues to positively impact MAIN’s NII. On a cumulative basis, this continues to positively impact MAIN’s NAV.

When all the amounts above are combined, the following was my MAIN NII per share projection for the first quarter of 2019 versus the company’s actual reported amount:

My Previously Projected MAIN Q1 2019 NII: $38.8 million and $0.624 per share

MAIN’s Actual Q1 2019 NII: $39.5 million and $0.638 per share

As readers can see, my MAIN NII per share projection for the first quarter of 2019 was “close” when compared to the company’s actual results. In a nutshell, MAIN’s NII was a minor outperformance when compared to my expectations. Let us now discuss MAIN’s valuation accounts.

MAIN’s Valuation Accounts:

Still moving down Table 1, I projected MAIN would report a total net realized loss, total net unrealized appreciation, and a total income tax provision of ($1.1), $14.6, and ($2.4) million for the first quarter of 2019, respectively. In comparison, MAIN reported a total net realized loss, total net unrealized appreciation, and a total income tax provision of ($11.4), $16.4, and ($3.1) million, respectively. As such, MAIN’s total net realized loss was modestly more severe versus my expectation, the company’s total net unrealized appreciation was a very minor outperformance, and its total income tax provision was basically as expected.

Bigger picture, along with most business development company (“BDC”) peers, MAIN experienced a “bounce back” in valuations when compared to the prior quarter. During MAIN’s fourth quarter of 2018, the company reported a combined net valuation loss of ($30.5) million within its investment portfolio. I comparison, MAIN reported a combined net valuation gain of $5.5 million during the first quarter of 2019 (when excluding the combined minor net loss within the company’s SBIC debentures; discussed below).

Regarding MAIN’s total net realized loss, as I previously corrected projected, the company benefited from the $3.8 million realized gain on management’s sale of its equity interest in Boss Industries, LLC (“Boss”). While I correctly projected the remainder of MAIN’s investment portfolio would record a net realized loss during the first quarter of 2019, the actual amount was more severe. This mainly centered around one portfolio company that had realized activity and one event in relation to MAIN’s outstanding borrowings. Both realized events were previously undisclosed.

First, MAIN basically wrote off (or sold for a small fractional share of the principal) the company’s recently restructured debt investment in Charlotte Russe, Inc. (Charlotte Russe). This portfolio company is a retail clothing chain targeting young women. This portfolio company has continued to experience weak operating performance. Even after a partial debt-to-equity restructuring, this strategic move was ultimately not enough as Charlotte Russe filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in February. While MAIN still held an equity interest in Charlotte Russe as of 3/31/2019, it was deemed worthless (FMV of $0). As a result of MAIN writing-off/selling its debt investment in Charlotte Russe, the company recorded a realized loss of ($7.0) million during the first quarter of 2019. In comparison, I anticipated MAIN would have held the company’s debt investment in Charlotte Russe through 3/31/2019 and put it on non-accrual status.

Second, MAIN advantageously prepaid a portion of the company’s SBIC debentures that had higher fixed-rates during the first quarter of 2019. As a result of this prepayment, MAIN recorded a realized loss of ($5.7) million during the first quarter of 2019. Simply put, this event was previously undisclosed by management and was basically an unrealized to realized reclassification. The net valuation fluctuation in regards to this event was only ($0.5) million.

Regarding MAIN’s quarterly net unrealized appreciation, I correctly projected some of the company’s portfolio companies would directly benefit from a reduced effective tax rate due to the recent passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (“TCJA”). Upon enactment of the TCJA, the U.S. corporate income tax rate for C-Corps. was lowered from 35% to 21%. A key provision of this reduction is that this cut is permanent in nature. Most pass-through entities (S-Corps./partnerships/limited liability companies/etc…) also had positive changes to their pass-through income tax rate (exclusions apply; for instance “service” companies as defined by the Internal Revenue Code [IRC]). In a nutshell, a lower effective tax rate typically equates to a higher enterprise value (“EV”) for most portfolio companies. For BDCs with an equity investment in these types of entities, I correctly anticipated a continued overall increase in the underlying fair market value (“FMV”) of these portfolio companies where credit risk remained low.

Along with slightly greater accretive “at-the-market” (“ATM”) equity offerings during the quarter versus my projection, this directly led MAIN to report the following NAV per share as of 3/31/2019 versus my projection:

My Previously Projected MAIN NAV as of 3/31/2019: $24.50 per share (range $24.20-$24.80 per share)

MAIN’s Actual NAV as of 3/31/2019: $24.41 per share

As such, MAIN reported a 3/31/2019 NAV per share that was near the mean of my projected range. As such, I believe MAIN nearly matched my expectations when it comes to the quarterly change in NAV (some could argue a very minor underperformance). MAIN increased the company’s NAV from $24.09 per share as of 12/31/2018 to $24.41 per share as of 3/31/2019. I believe this should be seen as a positive catalyst/trend. Now let us shift topics a bit and analyze the overall “health” of MAIN’s investment portfolio.

2) FMV Investment Rating Analysis on MAIN’s Debt and Equity Investments:

This ratings analysis is something many readers have found to be highly useful in regards to assessing the risk of a BDC’s investment portfolio. As such, I thought it would be valuable/useful to include this analysis within my quarterly assessment article. For readers who are new to my articles (or for existing readers who want a “refresher”), they can find a more detailed explanation of what this analysis provides and/or how this analysis fully impacts a BDC’s operational performance in the following article:

Are There Some New Dents In Main Street Capital's Armor? (Investment Ratings Analysis)

I believe this analysis will bring some added clarity to readers to better understand how MAIN’s investment portfolio was rated, regarding valuations and credit risk, over the prior several quarters. To begin this analysis, Table 2 is provided below.

Table 2 – MAIN Investment Rating Analysis as of 6/30/2018, 9/30/2018, 12/31/2018, and 3/31/2019 (Based on FMV; Includes Cost Basis as of 3/31/2019)

(Source: Table created by me, partially using MAIN data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 1])

Using Table 2 above as a reference, I classify MAIN’s debt and equity investments within one of the following three portfolios: 1) control (dark blue coloring); 2) affiliate (olive green coloring);or 3) non-control/non-affiliate (purple coloring). A control investment is where MAIN owns (through an equity investment) at or greater than 25% of a portfolio company’s outstanding voting securities. An affiliate investment is where MAIN owns (through an equity investment) at or greater than 5% but less than 25% of a portfolio company’s outstanding voting securities. Within these three classifications, five different investment ratings are shown based on each portfolio’s recent FMV. While FMV is one factor used to assess the risk rating of each investment, it is not the ultimate determinant. The main factor is each portfolio company’s recent and projected operating performance over the foreseeable future. I am including four separate points in time to better highlight movements within each classification.

In my professional opinion, this specific analysis is a good forward-looking metric to spot potential portfolio companies that would have a higher probability for an eventual loss of principal and/or non-accrual. In addition, spotting certain past/recent trends within a BDC’s investment portfolio provides additional insight regarding accurate, reliable projections in the future (which I believe I have continued to provide to readers through periodic articles/analysis).

An investment rating of “1” describes the portion of MAIN’s debt and equity investments that were performing at or above expectations. An investment rating of “2” describes the portion of investments that were performing near expectations. An investment rating of “3”, “4”, and “5” describes the portion of investments that were performing slightly, modestly, and materially below expectations, respectively.

When it comes to this analysis, I personally assign these investment ratings to each company’s portfolio holdings and are typically “harsher” per se in my ratings when compared to most applicable management teams that perform a similar analysis. In most instances, my personal ratings ultimately provide a more accurate/clearer picture of a BDC’s “health” at any given point in time when it comes to credit risk/underperformance/eventual non-accruals.

Investment Rating 1 and 2 (Performing Near, At, or Above Expectations):

Still using Table 2 as a reference, I have classified 84%, 82%, 70%, and 76% of MAIN’s investment portfolio performing at or above expectations as of 6/30/2018, 9/30/2018, 12/31/2018, and 3/31/2019, respectively (based on FMV). As such, MAIN’s investment portfolio experienced a fairly consistent/steady performance up until the fourth quarter of 2018. As alluded to earlier, there was broader market volatility due to widening spreads during the fourth quarter of 2018. This was the main reason for various debt and equity investments being reclassified from an investment rating of 1 to an investment rating of 2 (a “cautious” factor/trend). However, as stated in the linked NII and NAV projection article earlier, this spread widening “reversed course” during the first quarter of 2019. As such, I would not be too concerned by the recent trend within these top two investment ratings. As of 3/31/2019, this investment rating had a FMV of $1.91 billion.

I would also point out that I have classified 92%, 92%, 91%, and 90% of MAIN’s control investment portfolio performing at or above expectations as of 6/30/2018, 9/30/2018, 12/31/2018, and 3/31/2019, respectively. When analyzing control investments, this percentage continues to be one of the highest out of the fifteen BDC peers I currently cover. Simply put, this continues to be a very high percentage. I believe this is one of the main reasons why MAIN’s stock price has continued to trade at a substantial premium to most of the company’s BDC peers.

I believe the following MAIN control portfolio companies were performing materially above expectations as of 3/31/2019: 1) Café Brazil, LLC (Café Brazil); 2) CBT Nuggets (even with the recent decrease in valuation); 3) Gamber-Johnson; 4) GRT Rubber; 5) Gulf Manufacturing, LLC (“Gulf”); 6) Harrison Hydra-Gen, Ltd. (Harrison); 7) Jensen Jewelers of Idaho, LLC (Jensen); 8) KBK Industries, LLC (“KBK”); 9) MSC Adviser I, LLC (MSC Adviser I); 10) NAPCO Precast, LLC (“NAPCO”); 11)OMi Holdings, Inc. (“OMi”); 12) Pegasus Research Group, LLC (Pegasus); and 13) River Aggregates, LLC (River Aggregates).

Next, I have classified 8%, 10%, 17%, and 12% of MAIN’s investment portfolio performing near expectations as of 6/30/2018, 9/30/2018, 12/31/2018, and 3/31/2019, respectively. As stated earlier, MAIN’s investment portfolio had a modest increase regarding debt and equity investments performing near expectations during the fourth quarter of 2018. However, this trend partially reversed during the first quarter of 2019. As of 3/31/2019, this investment rating had a FMV of $312 million.

When combined, I have classified 92%, 92%, 87%, and 88% of MAIN’s investment portfolio performing near, at, or above expectations as of 6/30/2018, 9/30/2018, 12/31/2018, and 3/31/2019, respectively. As such, I believe a vast majority of MAIN’s investment portfolio continued to be performing near, at, or above expectations. However, the proportion of investments that exhibited varying levels of underperformance/non-performance still needs to be analyzed/discussed.

When calculated, I have determined 8%, 8%, 13%, and 12% of MAIN’s investment portfolio was experiencing varying levels of underperformance/non-performance as of 6/30/2018, 9/30/2018, 12/31/2018, and 3/31/2019, respectively. When compared to the fourteen other BDC peers I currently cover, MAIN still had a fairly low percentage of debt and equity investments performing either slightly, modestly, or materially below expectations as of 3/31/2019 (a positive catalyst/trend). However, to remain non-bias, there was a minor-modest “uptick” within these three lower investment ratings during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Still, to put things in better perspective, the following “FMV versus cost ratios” were for MAIN and fourteen other BDC peers as of 3/31/2019 (in order of highest to lowest ratio): 1) NEWTEK Business Services Corp. (NEWT) 1.2021x; 2) MAIN 1.0856x; 3) Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) 1.0585x; 4) Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) 1.0092x; 5) Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) 1.0012x; 6) TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) 0.9995x; 7) Apollo Investment Corp. (OTC:AINV) 0.9797x; 8) PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) 0.9739x; 9) Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) 0.9720x; 10) Blackrock (BLK) TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) 0.9691x; 11) Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) 0.9582x; 12) Oaktree (OAK) Strategic Income Corp. (OCSI) 0.9562x; 13) FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) 0.9547x; 14) Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL) 0.9367x; and 15) Medley (MDLY) Capital Corp. (MCC) 0.9005x.

Investment Rating 3 (Performing Slightly Below Expectations):

I have classified 3%, 3%, 5%, and 4% of MAIN’s investment portfolio performing slightly below expectations as of 6/30/2018, 9/30/2018, 12/31/2018, and 3/31/2019, respectively. All debt and equity investments within this classification should be carefully monitored each quarter to watch for future FMV write-downs and possible eventual non-accruals. As of 3/31/2019, this investment rating had a FMV of $90 million. When calculated, this analysis shows MAIN’s investment portfolio had an increased FMV balance of $24 million regarding the company’s debt and equity investments performing slightly below expectations over the prior several quarters. This slight increase was mainly attributable to several debt and equity investments being reclassified from an investment rating of 1 or 2 to an investment rating of 3 (a negative factor/trend).

Investment Rating 4 (Performing Modestly Below Expectations):

I have classified 2%, 2%, 4%, and 3% of MAIN’s investment portfolio performing modestly below expectations as of 6/30/2018, 9/30/2018, 12/31/2018, and 3/31/2019, respectively. All debt investments within this classification should be CONSIDERED for non-accruals. In other words, heightened monitoring should occur. Also, debt and equity investments within this classification have a modest probability of a partial non-recovery of one’s remaining principal/cost basis. As of 3/31/2019, this investment rating had a FMV of $71 million. When calculated, this analysis shows MAIN’s investment portfolio had an increased FMV balance of $20 million (rounded) regarding the company’s debt and equity investments performing modestly below expectations over the prior several quarters. This increase was mainly attributable to several debt and equity investments being reclassified from an investment rating of 2 or 3 to an investment rating of 4 (a negative factor/trend). The increase during the fourth quarter of 2018 was a bit alarming as most of this pertained to a rise in credit risk regarding several non-control/non-affiliate portfolio companies.

Investment Rating 5 (Performing Materially Below Expectations):

Finally, I have classified 3%, 3%, 4%, and 5% of MAIN’s investment portfolio performing materially below expectations as of 6/30/2018, 9/30/2018, 12/31/2018, and 3/31/2019, respectively. All debt investments within this classification should be on non-accrual status unless there is a specific reason otherwise (exceptions can [and do] occur). Also, certain debt and equity investments within this classification have a modest-high probability of a partial non-recovery of one’s remaining principal/cost basis (including a possible total write-off). As of 3/31/2019, this investment rating had a FMV of $114 million. When calculated, this analysis shows MAIN’s investment portfolio had an increased FMV balance of $48 million regarding the company’s debt and equity investments performing materially below expectations over the prior several quarters. Similar to the trend within investment rating 4, the increase during the fourth quarter of 2018 was a bit alarming as most of this pertained to a rise in credit risk regarding several non-control/non-affiliate portfolio companies.

It is never a positive trend when a company has any part of its investment portfolio within this lowest rating classification. The following MAIN portfolio companies had debt investments on non-accrual status as of 3/31/2019: 1) Access Media Holdings, LLC (Access Media); 2) Datacom, LLC (Datacom); 3) Rocacela, LLC (Rocacela); 4) Clarius BIGS, LLC (Clarius); 5) Ospemifene Royalty Sub LLC (Ospemifene);and 6) SiTV, LLC (SiTV; new non-accrual). I would point out this same analysis correctly identified SiTV as a portfolio that continued to have weak operating performance and had a heightened probability of eventually being put on non-accrual status. This assumption was first provided to readers during the first quarter of 2018 (a year ago).

Readers should understand any future non-accruals would bring the risk of a decrease in interest income per GAAP (as we saw in the first quarters of 2018 and 2019 regarding Access Media and SiTV, respectively) and the risk of decreases in NAV from future FMV write-offs. In addition, it should be noted MAIN completed a couple debt-to-equity exchanges/restructurings during 2018-2019. This includes Charlotte Russe (the debt investment was subsequently written-off/sold for a proportionately large loss), GST Autoleather, Inc. (GST Autoleather; which was subsequently sold), Cenveo Corporation (Cenveo), and most recently MH Corbin Holding, LLC (MH Corbin; was taken off non-accrual status post-restructuring). This typically has a minor negative impact on NII as the prior accrued interest income does not exist anymore while the probability of an investment generating consistent dividend income is low.

I believe the debt and equity investments within these lower classifications should continue to be monitored to a greater degree as they are the most susceptible to FMV write-downs, non-performance (which would lead to non-accruals), and ultimately a probable partial (in some cases total) loss of principal/cost basis. This would negatively impact MAIN’s future NAV sustainability. This analysis also identifies certain portfolio companies that are performing above expectations. This provides direct evidence for possible continued net investment appreciation and, where applicable, consistent dividend income streams. This would positively impact MAIN’s future NAV and NII sustainability. From the analysis above, I believe MAIN’s investment portfolio as of 3/31/2019, as a whole, remains “in good health” (especially when compared to most sector peers).

However, to remain non-bias, there has recently been an uptick in credit risk regarding several portfolio companies where the probability of an eventual non-accrual has increased. These portfolio companies will continue to be investments I monitor to a greater degree over the foreseeable future. A full list of these companies was provided in the linked article above.

Conclusions Drawn:

Readers have requested that I provide these types of assessment articles showing how my quarterly projections “stacked-up” to MAIN’s actual results. I believe the analysis above accomplishes this request. Since a company’s operating performance (quarterly earnings) is one of the key drivers to stock price valuations, I believe these types of assessment articles are appreciated by most readers (owners and non-owners of MAIN alike). In addition, this article provides my overall (and in my opinion non-bias) thoughts on the quarter which I believe most readers see as beneficial when assessing certain investing strategies.

From the analysis provided above, I believe it was determined MAIN’s quarter NII was a minor outperformance when compared to my expectations ($0.638 per share actual versus $0.624 per share projected). I also believe MAIN’s NAV per share increase nearly matched my expectations ($24.41 per share actual versus $24.50 per share projected; near the mean of my projected $24.20-$24.80 per share range). As such, I believe MAIN reported another good/attractive quarter.

My next MAIN dividend sustainability article will be available to readers prior to the company’s next set of monthly dividend declarations (prior to August 2019). This future article will include MAIN’s quarterly net ICTI and cumulative UTI metrics. My quarterly BDC sector comparison article should be available to readers towards the end of this month.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

In my opinion, the following positive factors/catalysts should be highlighted for existing and potential MAIN shareholders: 1) recent price increase (and subsequent stabilization) within the high yield debt market (positively impacts valuations where credit risk remains low); 2) attractive quarterly economic returns being generated in most quarters over the past several years; 3) continued strong cumulative performance regarding many control and affiliate investments (including positive impacts from recent passage of the TCJA); 4) modest exposure to the oil and gas sector (positive since crude oil prices have rebounded from depressed prices during late 2015-early 2016; 5) fairly low exposure to the retail sector (some parts negatively impacted by continued change in consumer behavior/trends); 6) continued attractive percentage of floating-rate debt investments (even with the recent minor retracement in U.S. LIBOR; 72% as of 3/31/2019); 7) continued high percentage of fixed-rate liabilities at an attractive weighted average cost (67% as of 3/31/2019); 8) fairly recent redemption of higher-cost debt/issuance of lower-cost debt; 9) strong track record of management’s financial expertise/underwriting skills (especially in the lower middle market [LMM]); 10) continued gradual increase in the company’s monthly dividend per share rate (unlike most sector peers; including continued attractive cumulative UTI ratio); 11) continued periodic generation of net realized gains (which equate to capital gains per IRC/taxation metrics) which has led to the continued declaration of special periodic dividends; 12) shareholder-friendly internalized management structure which continues to lead to low operating expenses when compared to sector peers; 13) continued generation of dividend income over multiple credit cycles by multiple portfolio companies; 14) continued net increase in the company’s weighted average annualized yield regarding its debt investments (10.76% as of 3/31/2019 versus 10.25% as of 3/31/2018) without a “notable uptick” in non-accruals; 15) recurring dividend income and expense offsets regarding the company’s sub-advisory agreement with HMS Income Fund;and 16) prudent/non-excessive use of the company’s “at-the-market” (“ATM”) equity offering program (management has not rapidly expanded the company’s investment portfolio at the risk/to the detriment of credit quality).

However, the following cautionary/negative factors should cause heightened awareness for existing and potential MAIN shareholders: 1) recent elevated amount of loan repayments due to refinancing with other market participants or impacts with current corporate interest deductibility (including negotiated lower stated interest rates with existing portfolio companies [negatively impacts NII]); 2) continued unrealized depreciation within several control/non-control investments and recent minor uptick in lower rated investments (likely minor increase in non-accruals and/or restructurings over the next year); 3) recent notable decrease in received/accrued dividend income from CBT Nuggets (needs to be monitored); and 4) continued large premium to most sector peers when comparing stock price to the company’s NAV (some market participants [including myself] would argue this premium is justified).

MAIN recently closed at $40.36 per share as of 5/17/2019. This was a $15.95 per share premium to MAIN’s NAV as of 3/31/2019 of $24.41 per share. This calculates to a price to NAV ratio of 1.6535 or a premium of 65.35%.

With the analysis above as support, I currently rate MAIN as a SELL when the company’s stock price is trading at or greater than a 72.5% premium to its NAV as of 3/31/2019, a HOLD when trading at greater than a 52.5% but less than a 72.5% premium to its NAV as of 3/31/2019, and a BUY when trading at or less than a 52.5% premium to its NAV as of 3/31/2019. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last MAIN article (approximately one month ago).

Therefore, I currently rate MAIN as a HOLD. As such, I currently believe MAIN is appropriately valued (not overvalued, not undervalued). My current price target for MAIN is approximately $42.10 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. The current price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is approximately $37.25 per share. Long-term holders of MAIN should gain comfort that I continue to believe MAIN’s dividend and NAV sustainability is currently very high and high, respectively.

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

Recent/Current BDC Sector Stock Disclosures:

On 2/2/2018, I re-entered a position in MAIN at a weighted average purchase price of $37.425 per share. On 2/5/2018, 3/1/2018, 10/4/2018, 10/23/2018, 12/18/2018, and 12/21/2018, I increased my position in MAIN at a weighted average purchase price of $35.345, $35.365, $37.645, $36.674, $35.305, and $33.045 per share, respectively. When combined, my MAIN position has a weighted average purchase price of $34.713 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each MAIN trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 9/6/2017, I re-entered a position in PSEC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.765 per share. On 10/16/2017 and 11/6/2017, I increased my position in PSEC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.285 and $5.66 per share, respectively. When combined, my PSEC position has a weighted average purchase price of $6.077 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each PSEC trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on PSEC.

On 6/5/2018, I initiated a position in TSLX at a weighted average purchase price of $18.502 per share. On 6/14/2018, I increased my position in TSLX at a weighted average purchase price of $17.855 per share. My second purchase was approximately double the monetary amount of my initial purchase. When combined, my TSLX position has a weighted average purchase price of $18.071 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each TSLX trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on TSLX.

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in ARCC at a weighted average purchase price of $16.40 per share. On 12/10/2018, 12/18/2018, and 12/21/2018, I increased my position in ARCC at a weighted average purchase price of $16.195, $15.305, and $14.924 per share, respectively. When combined, my ARCC position has a weighted average purchase price of $15.293 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each ARCC trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on ARCC.

On 10/12/2018, I re-entered a position in NEWT at a weighted average purchase price of $18.355 per share. On 12/21/2018, I increased my position in NEWT at a weighted average purchase price of $15.705 per share, respectively. When combined, my NEWT position had a weighted average purchase price of $16.462 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 4/8/2019 and 4/11/2019, I sold my entire position in NEWT at a weighted average sales price of $21.157 per share as my price target, at the time, of $21.10 per share was met. This calculates to a non-annualized realized gain of 28.5% and a non-annualized total return (when including weighted average dividends received) of 34.0%. These NEWT trades were disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in SLRC at a weighted average purchase price of $20.655 per share. On 12/18/2018, I increased my position in SLRC at a weighted average purchase price of $19.66 per share, respectively. When combined, my SLRC position has a weighted average purchase price of $19.909 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each SLRC trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a BUY recommendation on SLRC.

On 3/13/2019, I initiated a position in GAIN at a weighted average purchase price of $11.625 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. This GAIN trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a BUY recommendation on GAIN.

All trades/investments I have performed over the past several years have been disclosed to readers in real time (that day at the latest) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha (which cannot be changed/altered). Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered). Through StockTalk disclosures, at the end of April 2019 I had an unrealized/realized gain “success rate” of 92.5% and a total return (includes dividends received) success rate of 100% out of 40 total positions (updated monthly; multiple purchases/sales in one stock count as one overall position until fully closed out [no realized total losses]). I encourage other Seeking Alpha contributors to provide real time buy and sell updates for their readers which would ultimately lead to greater transparency/credibility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAIN, ARCC, BLK, GAIN, PSEC, SLRC, TSLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in AINV, BDCL, BDCS, BIZD, FSK, GBDC, MCC, MDLY, NEWT, OAK, OCSI, OCSL, PFLT, or TCPC.