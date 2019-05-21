Weight Watchers: Re-Imagined Branding Falls Flat (Avoid!)

On April 28, Weight Watchers (WW) reported its Q1 – 2019 results, with shares spiking 15% on the back of an earnings beat and a successful cost-cutting measure. This demonstrates management is competent and understands how to bounce back, but I still perceive this positivity as comparable to covering deep wounds with bandages. Notably, EPS remained negative, revenue fell double-digits YoY and management glanced over worrying trends.

Back in December, I noted Weight Watcher’s desire to rebrand itself as a lifestyle company centered around the Wellness that Works campaign. This required a fundamental pivot away from the notion of “skinny is healthy” to “healthy is what people define for themselves.” Consequently, the company undertook a number of new initiatives such as the Freestyle campaign, expanded worldwide presence, and new partnerships. In doing so, the company spread itself too thin and failed to retain subscribers it attracted in 2018.

The market has taken note of this, and Weight Watcher's valuation is beaten to tatters. While this discounted price may seem appealing, make no mistake: only doom and gloom are in the forecast.

Astounding Highs and Calamitous Lows in 2018

WW started 2018 brilliantly. The millennial-catered messaging and new avenues for customer acquisition worked at launch, resulting in over 4.6 million subscribers and share prices above $100. This strong response to the company’s transformation speaks to Weight Watcher’s position as an established brand and the respect consumers have for the company’s longevity. However, the flagship campaign failed where every other has as well: long-term sustainability. The age-old problem of individuals setting personal-health goals which gradually become harder to maintain as the year continues is not going to cease because Weight Watchers approaches the dilemma with a new philosophy. By the end of 2018, subscriber count had fallen to 3.9 million and share price to $40.

Management attributes these retention issues to internal as well as external problems. Internally, missteps in program marketing and the inability to properly engage with subscribers led to declines in digital engagement. Essentially the initiatives had too much focus on lifestyle happiness and not enough on actual weight loss, so users lost interest. Externally, 2018 was the year of the Keto craze throughout North America, and competitors advocating Keto regimens have captured the market share Weight Watchers recently lost. CEO Mindy Grossman isn’t fond of this diet, considering it a fad that will not retain subscribers over the long haul.

So we have Keto becoming a cultural meme and these things happen every so often. And we are not going to change our DNA. We lived through this for 57 years and we are not going to play a game and we never have. We are going to be science-informed and we are sustainable for the long-term.

While her conviction is admirable, Grossman has yet to substantiate her claims of sustainability. The mix of first-time WW members and members who have subscribed for over a year was effectively the same in 2017 as it was in 2018, indicating that year-over-year member recruitment is down for first-time subscribers as well. So if holistic lifestyle programs truly do encourage long-term service engagement, I expect to see retention improve and the subscriber mix weigh more heavily towards recurring users by the end of 2019.

Revenue Revelations

Mitigating excessive cost is necessary, but long-term success comes from strong revenue growth. For those unfamiliar, Weight Watchers breaks its revenue down into two components: services and products. Services consist of Digital or Studio & Digital subscriptions and historically make up 80% of revenues. Products such as magazines, merchandise, and food make up the remaining 20%. From Q3 to Q4 of 2018, service revenues fell 8% and product revenues a staggering 23%. Both improved heading into Q1 (6% and 35% respectively), but this is still quite poor after considering seasonality and 2018’s Q1 results. The chart below summarizes key information:

Although Weight Watchers had approximately 4.5M subscribers in both Q1-18 and Q1-19, operating income and EPS are much lower in the latter. Essentially, the average value of each subscription has fallen dramatically, and where this has substantially impacted the company is quarterly operating margin:

In Q1-19 operating margin was just above 6%, much below the astronomical 30% seen in Q3 last year. And while the entire Lifestyle & Wellness segment has experienced narrowing margins, WW’s declines are the most severe. Subscribers are increasingly opting for Digital as opposed to Studio & Digital services, which isn’t good news. While 4.6M subscribers a year prior led to EPS of +0.56, it not results in EPS of (0.16) – all the while running counterproductive to the “holistic involvement with users” Weight Watchers is striving for.

Taken into account with this being the company’s first quarter in three years with negative year over year revenue growth, I can only surmise that the culture of WW isn’t resonating with customers, and what we see is foreboding to a lackluster year. Even Grossman notes the company has had a soft start to the recruitment season and recovery will be difficult. And this is after dialing through the company’s rotary of celebrities (such as Oprah) to drum up business.

Another interesting point is the company reiterating its revenue projection of $1.4B this year. I am skeptical of this. Based on Q1 revenues of $363M, in a fairy-tale world the company would achieve around $1.45B on a yearly basis. But we don’t live in a magical world, and reality shows that Q3 & Q4 always show signs of member decline. I expect revenue projections to be revised down to $1.3B later this year.

Valuation

Between May of last year and now, Weight Watchers’ market cap has shrunk 74% from $5.2B to $1.3B with EBITDA declining by 76% in tandem. This has left the company in an appealing spot in regards to value, currently trading at an all-time EV/EBITDA low:

At just above a 7x multiple, the company may cause the ears of fundamental investors to perk up. However, even competitors in the industry employing alternative diet approaches have struggled to maintain share value. For example, Tivity Health (which acquired Nutrisystem in March) has fallen 25% since the beginning of the year and only expects 3% growth in Nutrisystem revenues through 2019. Similarly, Medifast had muted post-Q1 optimism after a rough end to 2019. This is indicative of systemic weakness, and a sign that attractive value may not guide share price in the short-term.

Evidently, share price will only rise if WW shows significantly stronger profitability or user growth. Unfortunately, neither appears to be occurring. And with that in mind, there are a number of concerns I would need to see addressed before I feel at ease investing in the company.

Future Concerns

The primary concern to address is the diminished value of each subscriber. Although Digital subscriptions are growing, Studio & Digital is faltering. The latter is more profitable, and the former’s growth has not offset the difference. WW’s new image is all about holistic involvement in the subscriber’s life, from nutrition to exercise to brand presence. And if that isn’t happening, the company needs to reconsider its conviction in its approach. This could mean shaking up partnerships, marketing, workshop programs, or more if the loss of Studio & Digital subscribers is not stemmed.

A second concern is WW’s ability to continue paying down debt. The company has been steadily deleveraging since Jul-12, shortly after a $1.5B loan was taken out and long-debt reached $2.4B. Below is a chart showing total debt held by WW and competitors:

Measuring in at $1.75B, debt has a material influence on WW’s financial performance and EPS. And with only $327M in current assets but over $370M in current liabilities, there is a strain on liquidity which will hamper any thoughts of international market penetration or R&D acquisitions. Similarly, hopes of renegotiating the company’s $1.5B long-term loan are long gone. In the event that additional financing is secured, it would mark an unfortunate reversal from precedent set over the last 7 years and be a substantial red flag.

Lastly, the fleeting nature of the industry poses a risk to Weight Watchers, particularly given the company’s conviction in Wellness that Works. Consumers gravitate to whatever is popular, which at the moment is the Keto diet. Grossman believes WW will outlast this fad, which it definitely will. But who is to say that a different weight-loss routine won’t pop up after Keto and draw away subscribers yet again, leaving the company wallowing in stagnation? Switching costs are incredibly low, and we have yet to see user fidelity in the form of improved retention.

Conclusion

WW recently beat street expectations, but cost-cutting is a temporary fix to a bigger problem. Reimagined marketing efforts have fallen flat, with Wellness that Works demonstrating that it doesn’t, in fact, work. Management attributes this to passing fads such as Keto, as well as partially to transitional missteps.

These difficulties are reflected in financial performance. Subscription growth is flat year over year while average value per subscription has declined, retention is no better than before, and EPS is negative in what is traditionally the company’s best quarter of the year. Performance will only deteriorate between now and the end of the year, with operating margin still at only 6% for this most recent quarter. And although Weight Watchers now trades at an attractive EV/EBITDA, I advise to steer clear of the company until there is proof of strengthening revenues or consumer belief in the company’s image.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.