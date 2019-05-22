SPAR Group: 100%+ Upside Potential Following New Third-Party Vendor

SPAR Group (SGRP), inclusive of its subsidiaries, describes itself as "a diversified international merchandising and marketing services company and provides a broad array of services worldwide to help companies improve their sales, operating efficiency, and profits at retail locations. The Company provides its merchandising and other marketing services to manufacturers, distributors, and retailers worldwide. Clients primarily include mass merchandise, office supply, grocery, drug, dollar, independent, convenience, home improvement, and electronics stores. The Company also provides retailers with new store openings, store remodeling and major reset requirements, as well as furniture and other product assembly services in stores, homes and offices and marketing research services. The Company has supplied these services in the United States since certain of its predecessors were formed in 1979 and internationally since the Company acquired its first international subsidiary in Japan in May 2001. The Company currently does business in 10 countries that encompass approximately 50% of the total world population through its operations in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa, and Turkey."

The company's merchandising services primarily consist of regularly scheduled, special project, and other product services provided at the store level, and the Company may be engaged by either the retailer or the manufacturer. Those services may include restocking and adding new products, removing spoiled or outdated products, resetting categories on the shelf in accordance with client or store schematics, confirming and replacing shelf tags, setting new sale or promotional product displays and advertising, replenishing kiosks, demonstrating or promoting a product, providing on-site audit and in-store event staffing services and providing product assembly services in stores, homes, and offices. Other merchandising services include whole store or departmental product sets or resets, including new store openings, new product launches and in-store demonstrations, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support and product recalls.

Historically, retailers staffed their stores as needed to provide these services to ensure that manufacturers' inventory levels, the advantageous display of new items on shelves, and the maintenance of shelf schematics and product placement were properly merchandised. However, retailers, in an effort to improve their margins, have decreased their own store personnel and increased their reliance on manufacturers to perform such services. At one time, manufacturers attempted to satisfy the need for merchandising and marketing services in retail stores by utilizing their own sales representatives. Additionally, retailers also used their own employees to merchandise their stores to satisfy their own merchandising needs. However, both manufacturers and retailers discovered that using their own sales representatives and employees for this purpose was expensive and inefficient. In addition, the changing retail environment, driven by the rise of digital and mobile technology, is fostering even more challenges to the labor model of retailers and manufacturers. These challenges include increased consumer demand for more interaction and engagement with retail sales associates, store remodels to accommodate more technology, installation and continual maintenance of in-store digital and mobile technology, in-store pick-up and fulfillment of online orders and increased inventory management to reduce out-of-stocks from omnichannel shopping.

Most manufacturers and retailers have been, and SPAR Group believes they will continue, outsourcing their merchandising and marketing service needs to third parties capable of operating at a lower cost by (among other things) simultaneously serving multiple manufacturers. The Company also believes that it is well positioned, as a domestic and international merchandising and marketing services company, to provide these services to retailers, manufacturers and other businesses around the world more effectively and efficiently than other available alternatives.

SPAR Group believes another significant factor impacting the merchandising and marketing services business is the continued preference of consumers to shop in stores and their tendency to make product purchase decisions once inside the store. Accordingly, merchandising and marketing services and in-store product promotions have proliferated and diversified. Retailers are continually re-merchandising and remodeling entire departments and stores in an effort to respond to new product developments and changes in consumer preferences. The Company estimates that these activities have increased in frequency over the last few years. Both retailers and manufacturers are seeking third-party merchandisers to help them meet the increased demand for these labor-intensive services.

In addition, the consolidation of many retailers and changing store formats have created opportunities for third-party merchandisers when an acquired retailer's stores are converted to the look and format of the acquiring retailer. In many of those cases, stores are completely remodeled and re-merchandised to implement the new store formats.

SPAR Group believes the current trend in business toward globalization fits well with its expansion model. As companies expand into foreign markets, they will need assistance in merchandising or marketing their products. As evidenced in the United States, retailer and manufacturer-sponsored merchandising and marketing programs are both expensive and inefficient. The Company also believes that the difficulties encountered by these programs are only exacerbated by the logistics of operating in foreign markets. This environment has created an opportunity for the Company to exploit its global internet, mobile and data network based technology, and its business model worldwide.1

SPAR's clients include some of the largest and most well respected companies in the world, including: Amazon (AMZN), PepsiCo (PEP), Electronic Arts (EA), Target (TGT), Best Buy (BBY), Lowe's (LOW), Samsung, Walmart (WMT), Wayfair (W), Phillips, CVS (CVS), Mattel (MAT), Kimberly-Clark (KMB), McKesson (MCK), Procter & Gamble (PG), Sony (SNE), Warner Bros., Paramount/Viacom (VIA), Universal Pictures, 20th Century Fox, and many others.

Analysis

I have been following SPAR Group for a number of years. It was always one of those stocks that looked cheap on paper, but the market never really gave it a full valuation. The likely reason for the discounted valuation was the fact that the founders of the company controlled about 60% of the stock, and let's just say their "related party transactions" didn't exactly benefit minority shareholders. Nevertheless, the company was still pretty much profitable about every year, but the stock price was flat-lined for the better part of a decade.

Things started to change last year when current management decided to terminate an agreement between SPAR Group and SBS (an entity owned by the majority shareholders and founders of the company, Robert Brown and William Bartels). SBS was providing labor to SPAR on a "cost plus fee" basis. The actual termination of services occurred on July 27, 2018. SPAR was able to reach a non-exclusive agreement with an independent third-party vendor on "substantially better" terms than what was being provided by SBS.

Not surprisingly, SPAR's financial results started to turn around almost immediately. In Q3 of 2018, the first quarter after the termination of the SBS agreement, operating income increased $1.5 million, or nearly 180%, to $2.3 million compared to the same period in the prior year. While some of this increase was likely due to an acquisition made earlier in 2018, it was still a substantial sequential increase from Q2 2018 when operating income was about $800,000 (excluding some one-time charges). Net Income attributable to SPAR Group for the third quarter of 2018 was $621,000, or $0.03 per share, compared to net income of $246,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, during the third quarter of 2017.

Things have continued to hum right along for SPAR Group in subsequent quarters. Although, the same can't be said for SBS, which formally filed for bankruptcy in late 2018. SPAR's Q1 2019 report which was released a few days ago continued to confirm the company is on the right track. Revenue for the first quarter of 2019 increased $2.6 million, or 5 percent, to $57.2 million. International operations contributed $2.3 million of the increase. Domestic operations contributed $300,000 of the year-over-year revenue growth. Operating income for the first quarter increased $1 million, or ~140%, to $1.7 million. Net income attributable to SPAR Group for the first quarter of 2019 was $619,000, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to a net income of $124,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, during the first quarter of 2018. Adjusted-EBITDA for the first quarter of 2019 increased 71.5% to $2.3 million, compared to EBITDA of $1.3 million during the same period last year.

SPAR's CEO, Christiaan Olivier, commented on the results:

As expected, we delivered significant improvements in first quarter financial results with solid growth on the top line and more than a two-fold improvement in profitability. Strategic changes to reposition SPAR, which include overhauling our labor platform, realigning our sales and marketing efforts and improving our technologies, were responsible for the improvement in our domestic financial results and are becoming the foundation for continued profitable growth. First quarter international revenue increased 7%, driven by continued growth in Brazil and Japan. While profitability was down slightly versus last year, we expect efficiency initiatives combined with a revenue mix shift to drive improvements in international profitability. Positive momentum exiting the first quarter has carried over into the first half of the second quarter. Our pipeline of business opportunities is strong, and we expect continued revenue growth during 2019. As we gain further benefit from strategic changes, we expect even stronger growth in profitability.

The company's market cap currently sits at about $15m. SPAR's balance sheet is relatively strong with cash of $7.1m, working capital of $12.2m, and a current ratio of 1.3. Net-debt sits at about $10m, and there is minority interest of about $9m, giving the company an enterprise value of approximately $34m.

The company is on pace for 2019 revenue in excess of $230m. I'd estimate GAAP EPS in the $0.13-0.15 range, and adjusted EBITDA in the $10m range. So at a share price of around $0.70, and an EV of $34m, I think this looks really cheap at current valuations. Any time I'm able to buy a growing business with recurring revenues for about 3x EV/adjEBITDA, I think that's a bet worth taking.

At 5x adjEBITDA, the business would be valued at about $50m. Adjusting for net-debt and minority interest would leave equity holders with about $1.50/share. An 8x adjEBITDA would value equity at about $2.93/share. And 10x adjEBITDA would value the equity at about $3.90 per share. Incidentally, early in 2018, the stock price had a huge spike to $3.75 per share on 25m shares in volume.

I'm setting my 2019 year-end target for SPAR at $1.50 per share. While this is towards the low-end of the EBITDA multiples listed above, I like to be conservative in my valuations. SPAR's stock was also trading in the $1.25-1.50 range throughout much of 2018, so I don't think it's unrealistic that the stock gets back to those levels, particularly now that the company is reporting some of its best financial results in recent memory.

Risks

As with all tiny companies, there exists a higher degree of risk. And SPAR is no exception. That said, I believe the risk/reward is asymmetric here, given where the company is currently valued. Nonetheless, some of these risks include:

NASDAQ Bid Price Requirement - SPAR's stock has been trading below the $1 threshold for several months, and the company has until June 10th to get the bid price above $1 for 10 consecutive days. While it's likely the Nasdaq would give SPAR another 6-month extension, there is no assurance that they will do so. If SPAR can't get the share price above $1, they may have to effect a reverse split or face delisting to a lower exchange.

Founder's Controlling Interest - Since SPAR's management terminated some of the related-party contracts that were controlled by the founders of the company (~60% holders), there has been an attempt by the founders to take back control of the Board through the appointment of what management feels are non-independent directors. There was some litigation related to this that was recently settled back in January of this year. I'm not going to rehash it here, but it's available in the 10-K. If the majority shareholders are able to appoint non-independent directors to the Board, they could effectively gain control of the operations of the company, and could then reverse the changes management has made. This would probably be a good time for me to remind any person who finds themselves in a fiduciary role (such as a Director of a company) of the legal and reputational ramifications they will personally face by failing to act in the best interest of all shareholders.

Litigation - SPAR has settled several lawsuits over the past year that were related to SBS. Bartels and Brown (founders/majority stockholders) have also threatened litigation related to a number of other matters, although SPAR has said it believes they are without merit. While it doesn't appear these would have a material impact on the company, it is still one more thing management would be distracted with.

Competition - Since most companies in the retail merchandising space are private, it is difficult to estimate SPAR's market share. However, the marketing services industry is highly competitive. The Company claims its competition in the Domestic and International Divisions arise from a number of large enterprises, many of which are national or international in scope. The Company also competes with a large number of relatively small enterprises with specific client, channel or geographic coverage, as well as with the internal marketing and merchandising operations of its existing and prospective clients. SPAR believes that its current structure establishes it as a leader in many retailer and manufacturer verticals. The Company also believes it has the ability to execute major national and international in-store initiatives and develop and administer national and international manufacturer programs, thus setting it apart from smaller players in the space.

Conclusion

I believe SPAR Group presents a compelling asymmetric opportunity at current valuations. 2018 was a transformational year for the company, and in 2019 those changes should continue to benefit all shareholders. While risks do remain, principally related to the drama surrounding the majority shareholders, I believe everyone's interests should now be centered around increasing shareholder value. Nobody should have more of an interest in seeing the stock price go up than the two people who own the most of it. And with both Brown and Bartels now in their mid-late 70s, and the business they were using to supply labor to SPAR terminated, it might be time for them to think about cashing out and selling the company. I don't see much doubt that any transaction to sell SPAR would almost certainly come at a steep premium over current prices. And realistically, this company could be operated much more efficiently as a private business. Even if that's not in the cards, the company is now hitting its stride operationally and that success looks to continue, provided some people (looking at you Robert Brown and William Bartels) don't cut off their nose to spite their face.

While it's possible this stock continues to stay in purgatory, I believe the market will eventually have to price shares significantly higher if the current financial trajectory stays intact. The largest reason I believe this stock is a buy now is because management has finally taken a stand against the majority holders and their related-party businesses. And with the share price currently below even its historically depressed levels (despite better financial results and guidance), I have a difficult time believing shares are not undervalued. But as we all know, cheap stocks can stay cheap, or get cheaper.

1Page 5-6 of 10-K

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGRP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. You should consult your own financial advisor before acting on recommendations.