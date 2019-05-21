Sesen Bio: What Investors Can Expect Going Forward

You don’t make money when you buy stocks. And you don’t make money when you sell stocks. You make money by waiting. - The Dhando Investor (Mohnish Pabrai)

As you probably know, I'm mostly focused on small- and mid-cap ("SMID") bioscience equities. And my "sweet spots" are growth companies having approximately $1B market cap. I strongly believe that there's substantially more room for growth for companies around that size. Concurrently, there's adequate capitalization to raise cash without significantly diluting the stock's value. Nonetheless, there are exceptions to all rules. Accordingly, Sesen Bio (SESN) is a prime rule-breaker that works quite well.

Figure 1: Sesen Bio chart (Source: StockCharts)

Despite its minuscule $145M market capitalization, Sesen packs "powerful punches" in its therapeutic pipeline. As I forecasted, the lead molecule Vicinium demonstrated excellent Phase 3 data. As such, Vicinium is well on its way toward approval for bladder cancer in 2020. Despite a temporary depreciation early in the year, opportunistic investors following my research recommendation have enjoyed sizable gains. The bulls have galvanized the shares from the $0.69 low to the $1.75 high. But I believe that the best is yet to come. In this article, I'll present a fundamental analysis of Sesen and provide my forward expectation of this growth stock.

About The Company

For new investors, I'll present a brief corporate overview of Sesen. If you are familiar with the firm, I suggest that you skip to the subsequent section. Based in the heart of medical innovation (Cambridge Massachusetts), Sesen is focused on the development and commercialization of excellent medicines to manage various cancers. Powering the pipeline is Targeted Protein Therapeutic which is similar to the validated antibody-drug conjugate ("ADC") molecules. As shown below, Vicinium recently cleared its Phase 3 VISTA trial with flying colors. This positioned Vicinium to become the standard of care for Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (“BCG”) vaccine refractory high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (“NMIBC”).

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Sesen Bio)

Of note, the interim VISTA results also were strongly positive with an overall favorable safety profile. There was a 42% complete response rate (“CRR”) for the carcinoma in situ group after three months of treatment. What initially "turned off" investors is that the responses started to trend down over time. And yet, I've been arguing that the downtrend is the norm for cancer treatment due to its intrinsically high mutability in IBI chat. That aside, there's the combination of Vicinium and durvalumab (Imfinzi) of AstraZeneca (AZN), currently being brewed in a Phase 1 trial for the same indication.

Vicinium Progress

On May 13, Sesen updated the final VISTA results. As I projected, the data is "off the chain." Accordingly, Vicinium demonstrated the excellent 39% CRR for the initial three-month analysis. Thereafter, the CRR trended down for every three consecutive months to 15% after 12 months. Interestingly, the final result trumped the 14% as reported earlier in the year. Notably, NMIBC is notorious for having a high risk of recurrence. Therefore, the efficacy downtrend is a certainty for Vicinium as it is for nearly all cancer treatment. In my view, you should not be worried that the responses trended down. Instead, you should be asking how Vicinium's data fared against the current standard of care. As a matter of fact, Valrubicin (Valstar) posted only 8% to 10% CRR at 12 months. Therefore, the advantage is certainly in Vicinium's favor.

Figure 3: Updated VISTA results (Source: Sesen)

That aside, Sesen reported other highly positive final outcomes for VISTA. Specifically, Vicinium demonstrated the 287 days median duration of response ("DOR") for the composite Cohort 1 and 2. Remarkably, 54% of patients who had a CRR at three months are enjoying the CRR duration for at least a year post therapy. Equally intriguing is that Cohort 3 demonstrated the 402-days median time to disease recurrence. In my data synthesis, I believe that the results proved Vicinium is efficacious as well as having the capability to staves off treatment relapses.

Notably, Vicinium is operating in a highly regulatory favorable environment because the FDA is seeking medicines that will delay the all-dreaded cystectomy. In VISTA, all 133 Vicinium-treated patients are free from cystectomy for another 2.5 years. This accounts for the majority (i.e. over 75%) of all trial patients. Additional analysis also disclosed that Vicinium responders are 15X more likely to enjoy cystectomy-free for 2.5 years.

From a safety standpoint, Vicinium is well tolerated. Altogether, I strongly believe that the data translates into the more than favorable (i.e. 65%) upcoming regulatory outcome and thereafter significant sales for Vicinium. Going forward, Sesen is on track to meet with the FDA for a Pre-Biologic License Application (Pre-BLA) on June 6 this year. Subsequent to the meeting, you should hear back from the company about Vicinium's registration strategy. In my view, if the meeting is favorable Sesen shares will enjoy another robust rally. It seems to me that more market bulls are knocking the gate open for another run. Citing ongoing developments, President and CEO Dr. Thomas Cannell remarked,

2018 was a year of tremendous progress towards our goal of bringing Vicinium to patients with BCG-unresponsive NMIBC, setting us up for a transformational 2019. We are well underway with our Phase 3 VISTA trial designed to support the full approval of Vicinium for patients with NMIBC. The totality of the efficacy and safety data generated to date in our Phase 3 VISTA trial, and the compelling benefit-risk profile, give us confidence in the approvability of Vicinium for this indication. Due to the limited treatment options, once patients become BCG-unresponsive, their choice is to either undergo a life-altering, complicated surgery of complete bladder removal or live with a highly-progressive cancer. We believe Vicinium can have a substantial impact on how patients with NMIBC are treated, translating into a significant commercial opportunity, as we endeavor to achieve our mission of saving and renewing the lives of patients with cancer.

Financial Assessment

I believe it's important to analyze the financial statements for pertinent developments. Accordingly, I'll assess the 1Q2019 earnings report for the period that concluded on March 31. As I expected, Sesen has yet to procure any sales like most young bioscience stocks. Moreover, the research and development (R&D) registered at $4.7M compared to $3.3M for the same period a year prior. The 42.4% R&D increase signifies the higher costs related to the manufacturing process and technology transfer regarding Fujifilm. Along that line, the general and administrative expenses also logged in higher.

Additionally, there was a $6.5M ($0.08 per share) net loss versus $4.0M ($0.11 per share) decline for the same year-over-year (YOY) comparison. The 24.5% YOY bottom line improvement suggested that Sesen is running "leaner" operations. I believe that cash is being spent appropriately for improved net earnings. Furthermore, Sesen posted a strong balance sheet. Specifically, there were $42.4M in cash and equivalent and thereby underlies a 15.9% decline. Based on its current operating expense, Sesen expects to have adequate capital to fund operations into 2020.

Figure 4: Key financial metrics (Source: Sesen)

In my financial analysis, I usually check the "dilution" rate by monitoring the share count. From 1Q2018 to 1Q2019, the shares outstanding increased from 35.6M to 77.4M, thus signifying a 117.4% dilution. In my unique system, I ascribed the 30% dilution "cutoff" for "profitable" investment. Nevertheless, it's important for shareholders to view the big picture.

A micro-cap bioscience like Sesen still necessitates tremendous capital to fund its drug through the development process. Since its market cap is quite low, a public offering always will substantially raise its share count. In other words, the 117.4% rate here does not mean Sesen is a "serial spender." It simply entails the phenomenon, in which a small company will suffer from a larger impact of an offering. As such, I believe that 117.4% dilution is acceptable for a micro-cap operator like Sesen.

Catalyst Tracking

Earnings aside, I believe that it's crucial for investors to keep tabs of ongoing developments. This way, you can anticipate future development for your stock. Hence, I present various catalysts in the table below. In my view, the most important event is the 12-month final VISTA data which solidified Vicinium's therapeutic merits. Impressed by Vicinium's unfolding story, Dr. Cannel noted,

We are very encouraged by the most recent analysis of our 12-month Phase 3 VISTA trial data, which will be the basis for our meetings with the FDA in May and June. We believe these preliminary data, along with a closely matched Phase 2 data set, support a compelling benefit-risk profile, and give us confidence in the regulatory approvability and strong commercial viability of Vicinium. The huge unmet need for patients with NMIBC is widely acknowledged and has been exacerbated by the recurring global shortage of BCG. We will continue to work closely with the FDA in our effort to expeditiously bring a product to market that has the potential to save and improve the lives of patients with NMIBC.

Latest developments Clinical Back on May 21, 2018, Sesen published the positive interim VISTA data. Thereafter, the company reported the strong one-year VISTA results back on March 4, 2019. In June 2018, the National Cancer Institute (“NCI”) initiated patient dosing in Phase 1 trial of Vicinium/Imfinzi. The NCI is under a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement formed in June 2017. Other In August 2018, the FDA granted the Fast Track designation to Vicinium for NMIBC treatment. In September 2018, Sesen presented a biomarker update for VISTA which showed that all screened patient samples expressed the EpCAM molecular target of Vicinium. In October 2018, the company inked an agreement with Fujifilm for the manufacturing of Vicinium. The quality testing of Vicinium by Fujifilm is underway with completion expected on May 2019. Outlook The Phase 1 trial of Vicinium/Imfinzi has the estimated primary completion and study completion dates on July 01, 2020, and July 01, 2021, respectively. A pre-BLA meeting with the FDA is scheduled for June 06, 2019.

Table 1: Catalyst summary (Source: Integrated BioSci Investing)

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there always are risks associated with a stock regardless of its fundamental strength. Hence, you should be cognizant of the risks associated with Sesen. Keep in mind that the risks change as the company advances through various growth phases. At this stage in its growth cycle, I believe that the most important concern is if Sesen can secure Vicinium approval.

Accordingly, Sesen will meet with the FDA for guidance regarding a Pre-BLA for Vicinium. If the meeting does not go well, the stock can tumble more than 50% and vice versa. Another potential concern is that the FDA might give Sesen a difficult time regarding Vicinium manufacturing. It seems to me that Fujifilm is doing a fine job. Be that as it may, I've seen several other firms punished by the FDA for manufacturing issue. Hence, that's something to keep in mind.

Conclusion

In all, I maintain my strong buy recommendation on Sesen Bio with the four out of five stars rating. And, I ascribed the 65% "profitability chances" which suggest that you are most likely to make money on this stock. Despite that it's a micro-cap bioscience innovator, Sesen is a legitimate company with an extremely promising therapeutic, Vicinium. Due to strong advanced data, Vicinium is now positioned for NMIBC approval. In light of the strong demands for better medicine (to stave off the dreaded cystectomy), the NMIBC market also is substantial. Since Vicinium a stellar drug that trumps the current standard of care Valstar, it's a compelling case that Sesen is brewing a winner in the making.

Investors who built shares on my recommendation when it was trading below a dollar have enjoyed robust profits. You should not be worried about "missing out on the train" because the best is yet to come. Since Vicinium already is fast tracked, I anticipate that it will be approved in early 2020. That aside, Sesen can become a prime acquisition candidate if its combo study with Imfinzi will deliver positive outcomes. There's no reason to believe it shouldn't post good results. After all, there's strong treatment synergy between Vicinium and Imfinzi as revealed in my prior analysis.

To bid farewell, I'd like to touch upon the art of clinical forecasting. I strongly believe that you should use "probability analysis" because it's highly imperative. It helped me to correctly predict VISTA's data. My assertion resonates with the wisdom by Charlie Munger. Munger said,

If you don’t get this elementary, but mildly unnatural, mathematics of elementary probability into your repertoire, then you go through a long life like a one-legged man in an ass-kicking contest.

