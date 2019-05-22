Catalysts Are In Place For Omega Healthcare To Fly Like A SWAN

Rest assured that management knows the importance of a dividend increase. And that, my friends, helps me sleep well at night.

Looking at it today, I’m not ruling out re-SWANing it either.

Omega shares performed extremely well in 2018, returning more than 37% – despite not raising the dividend on a quarterly basis.

Yesterday I published an article called “In Search of the Ultimate SWAN.” In it, I screened 20 high-quality REITs in pursuit of the most stress-free investments.

SWAN, which stands for sleep well at night, is something we all want to have. Naturally. Yet the only way to do that is to select stocks that offer the strongest competitive advantages and can deliver optimal shareholder returns.

Part of my job as a REIT analyst is to determine the level of risk for each stock. But that’s only after I conduct thorough due diligence with an emphasis on fundamentals and underlying cash flow.

Some may recall that, back in early 2018, Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) said it wasn’t going to increase its quarterly dividend, ending a 22-quarter run. Subsequently, I had to remove the “elite SWAN tagline” I’d given it before. As I stated in the much more recent article mentioned above, SWANs are set apart by “their blue-chip attributes,” qualities they can’t just set and forget.

This isn’t something to be taken for granted. There are consequences to not living up to their precedents, such as being downgraded – which is exactly what I did with Omega last year. Despite this, I did maintain a “Buy” rating on its shares. As I explained at the time:

… value investors are good at taking control of the wheel when times are tough, when they follow the guidelines that point you in the direction of good stocks. Recognizing when shares are trading below their intrinsic value is one of the secrets to being a successful investor because chances are that shares will ultimately be recognized and the market price will rise to a level more indicative of the company's worth. After all, getting in at the bottom of a stock market cycle produces better returns than getting in at the top.

That wasn’t a popular opinion at the time, as evidenced by the comments people left on that article. Comments along the lines of:

You made a mistake. Just admit it.

I think you fell in love with Omega and don’t want to see its flaws.

Backing up the truck, huh?

You’re fighting Mr. Market when it comes to OHI. It’s not going to end well.

This is getting sad. Move on already.

In their defense, nobody likes to see a dividend record slowing down. But as my fellow Seeking Alpha writer Richard Hill pointed out,

They are going to stop the quarterly increase, but I doubt they will stop the yearly increase unless things get really dicey. They have built a very fine record, and they will do everything possible to keep the yearly record going.

Bingo!

As you can see, Omega shares performed extremely well in 2018, returning more than 37% – despite not raising the dividend on a quarterly basis. As any value investor can appreciate, it takes a firm conviction during volatile times to achieve success. And I had no doubt that Omega’s price would normalize eventually.

Looking at it today, I’m not ruling out re-SWANing it either. Omega’s management team has two quarters (Q3-19 or Q4-19) to produce the proverbial golden egg by raising its yearly dividend. I’m willing to reevaluate its status if and when that happens.

The Basics of the Business Model

As shown below, Omega has the largest portfolio of skilled nursing facilities in the REIT sector. Sabra Healthcare (SBRA), Welltower (WELL), CareTrust (CTRE), LTC Properties (LTC), and National Healthcare Investors (NHI) just can’t beat its 792 facilities.

Most all of Omega’s properties are leased as triple-net contracts. This means its tenants are responsible for capital expenditures, taxes, and insurance… which takes pressure off of Omega’s balance sheet.

Also worth noting is how the skilled nursing sector Omega operates within is a unique healthcare branch. With much higher-acuity patients than can be handled in senior housing, it's primarily funded through Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement, and are the lowest-cost provider of post-acute 24-hour nursing care.

That might not sound attractive at first glance. But one of the primary catalysts behind skilled nursing is the aging Baby Boomer population, which is driving a multi-decade increase in demand. Accordingly, it’s the increasing occupancy that will improve operator financial performance and increase their capacity to pay rent.

Although the “silver tsunami” is just kicking in, Omega is well positioned to capture market share and select the best operators.

Also unlike with senior housing, skilled nursing properties require specific certifications. And the number of beds available have remained steady for many years, with no net new supply. Thirty-six states even require certificates of need (CONs) before another such facility can be built, and other states have various other restrictions such as bed moratoriums.

As per the latest MedPAC data, the average skilled nursing facility margin is 0.7%, which provides little opportunity for disintermediation.

One of the biggest advantages for Omega and other skilled nursing REITs, however, is high fragmentation. As viewed below, Omega owns 5% of the overall skilled nursing market, which means there are sizable opportunities for consolidation. Given that acquisition-fueled growth opportunity, SNFs’ fragmented ownership provides significant opportunities going forward.

Managing Risk is what Omega Does Best

As you can see below, skilled nursing operators are doing well considering how their average earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and restructuring/rent costs (EBITDAR) – a proxy for an operator’s capacity to pay rent – has declined in recent years.

Much of the overhang related to Omega’s fundamentals has been caused by multiple headwinds. Migration to Medicare Advantage, reductions in length of stay, increases in observational stays, and wage pressures have all come into play. These are starting to moderate, however, and the demographic tailwinds referenced above should help occupancy and operator performance going forward.

Here’s a snapshot of Omega’s top tenants as they stand now:

On the recent Q1 2019 earnings call, Omega’s CEO, Taylor Pickett, explained,

The skilled nursing facility industry remains challenged, but we believe there is some near-term upside and continue to be optimistic over the long term, notwithstanding the current challenges facing Daybreak and certain smaller operators. [A] proposed 2.5% increase in Medicare reimbursement, combined with the implementation of PDPM (patient-driven payment models) starting in October, will provide welcome rate relief and expense-savings opportunities.

Daybreak is Omega’s ninth-largest operator, with 57 properties that generate 3.7% of revenue ($29.8 million in annual rent). Unfortunately, it’s been struggling with labor challenge-related liquidity issues, which have, in turn, affected its landlord.

On the Q4 2018 earnings call, however, Omega said it entered into a settlement and forbearance agreement with Daybreak that included $2.5 million in rent deferrals for both Q1 and Q2 2019. This means it’s supposed to pay $7.5 million per quarter in rent, but will now be paying $5 million.

Since that agreement, Omega management said that: “Daybreak has met their contractual obligations under this agreement.” Moreover, it’s:

… confident that Daybreak will benefit from several known factors, including the addition of 26 Omega facilities into the Texas QIPP program, the implementation of PDPM and the 2.5% Medicare rate increase. All three benefits are slated to become effective on October 1, 2019.

Omega’s trailing 12-month operator EBITDARM (with the M standing for management fees) and EBITDAR coverage for its core portfolio was stable during Q4-18 at 1.67x and 1.32x, respectively. Also, occupancy remained stable at 82.8%.

Strong Balance Sheet

In addition to Omega’s size advantage, the company has an improved cost of capital advantage. That’s thanks in large part to its improved cost of equity. Here’s how we extrapolate the weighted average cost of capital, or WACC:

Cost of Equity: 8%

Cost of Debt: 4.5%

Combined: 12.5%

WACC (50%): 6.25%

At the end of Q1 2018, around 81% of Omega’s debt (or $4.5 billion) was fixed. And its net funded debt to adjusted annualized EBITDA was 5.2x. Omega has S&P and Fitch ratings of BBB-, and the company’s fixed charge coverage ratio is 3.9x.

Here’s a snapshot of Omega’s balance sheet:

Catalysts Are In Place For Omega Healthcare To Fly Like A SWAN

On the Q1 2019 earnings call, Omega affirmed its 2019 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share guidance of $3-$3.12 vs. a consensus of $3.06. Its current AFFO, as of the presentation, was $161.3 million, or $0.76 per share. This was down from the year-ago quarter, which was $161.3 million, or $0.78 per share.

Notably, Omega reiterated Q4 2019 AFFO per share of $0.78-$0.81 vs. consensus of $0.80. That guidance does not consider the Maplewood Senior Living facility, however, a memory care high rise at Second Avenue and 93rd in Manhattan, which is projected to cost approximately $285 million and scheduled to open in early 2020.

Omega’s dividend payout is currently $0.66 per share and, at the low end of guidance, the FFO payout ratio will be in the low 80s in Q4 2019. Reviewing previous supplementals (in 2010, 2011, and 2012), it appears the company has a historical precedent of maintaining that kind of range.

Omega’s $285 million investment in Maplewood should generate around $21 million annually in revenue. And that, in turn, should add approximately $0.10 per share in FFO, further widening the margin of safety as it relates to the dividend.

In addition, Omega closed on the MedEquities REIT (previously MRT) last week, a bite-sized acquisition to be sure. The company typically invests around $1 billion per year, and MedEquities cost a mere $600 million. However, it should generate another $0.05 per share of annualized FFO.

I believe Omega will probably increase its dividend in Q3 or Q4 2019, since its dividend will be well covered. Although many were unhappy to see the quarterly dividend increases end – which I understand – I remain confident the company will continue moving closer to the prestigious 25-year Dividend Aristocrat category.

Show Me the Money

As I said earlier, I take the SWAN ranking seriously. So I’ll be watching for it to announce a dividend increase this year.

With that said, management has proven its dominance, and the fact that it can intelligently manage risk over the years. So I’m happy I stood behind Omega, with or without a dividend increase. Thanks to Omega’s cost of capital advantage – with its WACC at 6.25%, as noted earlier – the company can easily allocate capital selectively and thoughtfully.

There’s no need for a victory lap on my part though. My job is to steer investors to safety, which means being called a dummy from time to time. As such, let’s move right along to look at a few valuation metrics:

Now compare its P/FFO multiple and five-year P/FFO:

As you can see, Omega is now trading 15.2% higher than its five-year average P/FFO, and the dividend yield is now 7.05% vs. 10% last year. Analyst estimates suggest it should be in excellent shape to grow its dividend this year and the next.

Although Omega had a nice run up in 2018, shares have underperformed its peers year-to-date:

Although we’re not upgrading it to SWAN status just yet, we do believe it deserves an official “Buy.” Given the above-referenced catalysts and likely dividend increase, we believe this SWAN-a-be is an intelligent pick that deserves shelf space. Rest assured that management knows the importance of a dividend increase. And that, my friends, helps me sleep well at night.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OHI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.