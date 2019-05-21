TJX Companies: Another Nearly-Flawless Quarter In The Bag

As earnings week in the retail sector kicks off, I believe that the title of "retailer of the day" belongs to TJX Companies (TJX). The company delivered yet another impressive quarter of robust performance across the board, marked by an all-around beat and a small guidance bump.

Credit: The Business Journals

The story begins with revenues of $9.28 billion that beat consensus, although by a narrow margin. All major store concepts experienced positive comparable growth, with the smallest TJX Canada division staying flat after being up 3% last year. I continue to be impressed by TJX's ability to grow the top line consistently even amid a strong macroeconomic environment that, intuitively, could be less supportive of the off-price retail model.

Margin pressure is nothing new to TJX, nor should it have caught investors by surprise. In the first fiscal quarter, gross margin dipped once again, but by the least concerning pace of the past few quarters: 44 bps vs. 58 bps last quarter and 89 bps in the previous period. Once again, the culprit seems to have been associated primarily with logistics, and not as much with merchandise cost or pricing - a good sign, considering the recent tariff concerns and the potential impact of higher cost of goods on profitability.

SG&A increased by what could be considered a very rich 10%, driven in great part by higher store wages and infrastructure investments in IT. But I also estimate that roughly $20 million in one-off lease buyout gains last year distorted the YOY comparison, without which I believe opex as a percentage of revenues would have climbed only by a modest 20 bps.

See summarized P&L below. Notice how TJX's solid balance sheet position (net debt to asset of only 6%) and robust cash flow generation abilities (FCF to sales of nearly 8% last fiscal year) enabled EPS to climb YOY by what I estimate to be three cents, as a result of share buybacks.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company's earnings release

On the stock

It is no secret that I have been a fan of TJX (primarily the stock, the stores to a lesser extent) for about a year. I believe the same factors that led me to owning shares remain in place: the ability to perform well in both strong and soft macro environments, and the consequent performance of the stock that seems to "weather storms" better than most others in the market.

Data by YCharts

Given the quality of the business model and the balance sheet, it is no surprise to me that TJX trades at an earnings multiple that is far from being a bargain (see chart above). Yet, I find valuations reasonable at current levels, with a next-year P/E of 18.7x looking on par, if not below, the trailing twelve-month average.

For the robust fundamentals, coupled with solid execution and valuation that does not seem overstretched, I remain a confident TJX shareholder.

Members of my Storm-Resistant Growth community will continue to get updates on TJX (allocation updates, insights, etc.) and the performance of my "All-Equities SRG" portfolio on a regular basis. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified strategy designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TJX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.