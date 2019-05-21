Pfizer: Added Value For A Defensive Pharma Portfolio

The terrain in biotech and pharma is getting treacherous, and it may be Big Pharma’s time to shine after, in some cases, decades of consolidation. The two biggest headwinds for the pharmaceutical industry going forward appear to be political pressure on drug pricing and the effect of any developing debt crisis on this issue, and patent cliffs. As socialist planning in healthcare is becoming more popular with talks of Medicare for All in the United States, we should expect more and more companies to come under fire in relation to pricing practices. As government finances come under increasing pressure in the years to come all over the Western world, pharma/biotech companies with the heaviest reliance on select blockbusters will probably take the brunt of attacks on pricing schemes, while more balanced firms should escape the worst of it. Patent cliff issues I see as a distant second to the ramping up of government pressure on firms, but an important second nonetheless.

Of the 6 largest pharma companies by market cap, Pfizer (PFE) looks to have the strongest immunity against these two issues. Encroachment by politicians upset about drug pricing won’t be primarily targeted at Pfizer, and it also has the least susceptibility to upcoming patent cliffs. This doesn’t mean that its competitors are in trouble necessarily because of these two factors, but it does give Pfizer added safety going forward being less likely to be caught up in negative press, and it makes its stock that much more attractive.

Why will Pfizer be mostly immune to upcoming probes on drug pricing? Because it is a jack of all trades and isn’t heavily reliant on any single or even group of drugs. In order to stir a successful political ruckus with any chance of getting a company to move on pricing, Congress would have to be able to single out a company and cite enormous sums that completely blow away competitors and make it seem like the company is getting away with murder, whether it is in reality or not.

For Pfizer, no one drug in its portfolio accounted for more than 12% of top line revenue. That’s number 1. Number 2, its best-selling drug Prevnar ($5.8B in sales last year) is a pneumococcal vaccine that retails for about $200. During a time when the antivaxer movement is gaining steam and we are seeing a resurgence in diseases like measles with government officials imploring parents to vaccinate their kids, the chances of a concerted political effort against Prevnar pricing seems loopy, to say the least. Its next bestseller, Lyrica, will be losing exclusivity this year, so it certainly won’t be the subject of a pricing debate. In terms of patent issues, Lyrica is it for Pfizer for the next 6 years.

The same can’t be said for Pfizer’s competitors. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) for example is already dealing with a protracted asbestos issue in its baby powder that could remain a cloud over its name for years. A damning report accusing the company of knowing about asbestos contamination for decades will eventually have to be dealt with down the road. It is also being investigated by the FBI among other companies for illegally bribing Brazilian government officials to get its products covered by the Brazilian public health system. Again, these issues may or may not affect the company negatively in the end. It’s just that Pfizer doesn’t have these nagging issues and that gives it a distinct advantage. Also, Johnson & Johnson’s patent cliff is much starker, with Remicade and Stelara accounting for $10.5B in 2018 revenues. Remicade’s patent is gone, and Stelara’s is gone by 2023.

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), almost the exact same size has Pfizer, has its positives which I’ve covered before and which haven’t changed, and while I don’t think its patent cliff will be a serious problem going forward, again it is something that Pfizer won’t have to deal with by contrast. Roche’s expected growth amid new approvals will help counteract loss of exclusivity for products that account for 43% of sales this year, but that’s still a lot to overcome.

Then you have Merck (MRK) which has 38% of total sales locked up in three key drugs, Keytruda, Januvia, and Gardasil. Two of these three drugs could become targets of politicians looking to blame drug companies for increasing costs. Keytruda costs $150,000 a year, and Januvia is a diabetes treatment. Prices for diabetes drugs have come under heavy fire in recent years, a situation that will only get more tenuous as government finances crumble and these drugs only become less and less affordable.

AbbVie (ABBV), the sixth largest drug company by market cap, will have its Humira patent cliff to overcome, which is doable and won’t threaten the company long term, but again the fact that Pfizer won’t have this type of challenge going forward just makes it that much more compelling a pick if you’re looking for safety with a good possibility for growth.

Of the 6 largest pharmaceutical companies, only AbbVie has a higher dividend than Pfizer, and Pfizer is by far the more balanced company.

From a balance sheet perspective, all these companies are pretty healthy with low leverage and conservative finances. Pfizer stands out though because its net debt is almost zero. Pfizer has $21 billion in interest and principle coming due by 2023, but 90% of that is covered by cash on hand and short term investments. Plus, it has a $7.5B line of credit (see page 56) that it hasn’t even tapped, meaning it has ample resources for acquisitions, and no doubt will be making those going forward. Since it invests on a floating rate basis and its debt is held fixed rate(page 109, link above), Pfizer will have no problem tackling a higher interest rate environment while more leveraged companies suffer. These won’t be its Big Pharma peers, which all have strong finances, but if and when interest rates start to rise, rollup will accelerate as prices of acquisitions fall. Pfizer will benefit from this as much as its peers.

Finally, from a technical perspective, Pfizer’s chart looks quite attractive. It is at the tail end of a gigantic 20-year inverse head and shoulders pattern, and if and when the neckline gets breached at about $48, the stock could finally break out after getting crushed in the 2000 tech bubble so long ago. Merck’s chart is the only one of the megacap drug companies that looks similar to Pfizer’s in this regard, the rest of its competitors being much closer to all time highs.

In conclusion, while all of the six biggest drug companies by market cap have compelling cases for growth and all have solid finances to boot, Pfizer has added value in terms of being the most balanced and potentially having the strongest immunity against encroachment from politicians on drug prices, sure to become an ever sorer point over the next few years especially as inflation eventually heats up. While its competitors will be fighting patent expirations, after Lyrica, Pfizer will basically be in the clear for the next 6 years at least. While a defensive healthcare portolio can include all the Big Pharma leaders, heavier allocation towards Pfizer makes a lot of sense.

