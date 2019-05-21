MedMen: Demystifying Its Complicated Share Structure

MedMen was one of the first major U.S. cannabis companies to go public in Canada via an RTO back in May 2018.

MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) was one of the first U.S. cannabis companies to use RTO as a way to list publicly on the CSE in Canada. We began covering the stock in July 2018 through "The Apple Store For Weed (Initiating)"; however, the company has been embattling with liquidity concerns and several lawsuits from investors and employees. What makes it worse for investors is that MedMen has an incredibly complicated share structure. In this article, we will go through the numbers and structures in details to demystify this topic once and for all. For investors, MedMen's share structure essentially means no voting power for the public shareholders which is a major concern.

(All amounts are in C$ unless noted otherwise)

Corporate Structure

To understand MedMen's share capital, one has to understand its corporate structure first. MedMen's corporate structure is complicated, so most average investors have had a lot of questions. People seem to struggle to determine even the basic shares outstanding for MedMen. Based on company filings, there are three entities that investors need to know:

MedMen Enterprises Inc. ("MedMen")

MM Enterprises USA, LLC ("LLC")

MM Can USA, Inc. ("MedMen Corp")

The entity that is owned by public shareholders and options and warrants shareholders is actually MedMen Enterprises Inc., which is the entity that is publicly listed on the CSE and is the entity that is reported on the financial statement and all other filings. Other entities are not publicly traded but hold securities that represent ownership in the public entity.

(November Prospectus)

Share Structure

For each of the three entities above, there are several classes of securities, but the most important ones are those that share economic interests in the public entity which are listed below:

Subordinate Voting Shares : shares owned by public shareholders and to be received by holders of the outstanding options and warrants

: shares owned by public shareholders and to be received by holders of the outstanding options and warrants LLC Redeemable Units : convertible to Subordinate Voting Shares

: convertible to Subordinate Voting Shares MedMen Corp Redeemable Units : same as LLC Redeemable Units

: same as LLC Redeemable Units Super-Voting Shares: Adam Bierman and Andrew Modlin together hold all of the 1.6 million units (1000 votes each), but these shares do not represent ownership and can be redeemed at issue price by the company

Based on the excerpt from the 2018 Annual Information Form below, it is clear that only the subordinate voting shares and the redeemable units at LLC and MedMen Corp. represent economic ownership in the public entity known as MedMen Enterprises Inc., which is the name you see on the financial statement. Investors should calculate the ownership of their Subordinate Voting shares on the basis of assuming that all redeemable units are converted. Super-voting shares do not hold economic interests in the operating company and only holds voting power.

(Annual Information Form)

90 Million Shares? No, It's 616 Million

To answer one of the most common questions from readers, the reason why the share count is only around 90 million per MedMen's financial statement is that the public entity, MedMen Enterprises Inc, only has two classes of shares which are the Subordinate Voting shares and the Super-Voting shares. The redeemable units at LLC and MedMen Corp. are not reported on the financial statement. So, the correct share count for MedMen is calculated as the following based on the Prospectus dated November 18, 2018, and financial statements for the three months ended on December 30, 2018.

Subordinate Voting 94.1 PharmaCann Acquisition 157.3 Redeemable - LLC 10.1 Redeemable - MedMen Corp 359.4 Basic Shares O/S 620.9 Super Voting 1.6

Note that the PharmaCann deal has not closed, so the shares are only included to illustrate the pro forma impact of this deal. Also, Super-Voting shares do not hold economic interest, so they are not included in the market capitalization calculation. However, the Super-Voting shares should be included when calculating voting power. And, we can all see that the two founders who control 100% of the Super-Voting shares will have a majority of the voting power because their 1.6 million Super-Voting shares carry the equivalent voting rights of 1,600 million Subordinate Voting shares.

Impact For Shareholders

We think there are two key takeaways from this analysis to investors. First of all, as a public shareholder, you basically have no say in this business whatsoever. The two founders hold 1.6 billion votes whereas the public shareholders only have 94 million votes. By investing in MedMen, you are only getting economic interests in the business, unlike most other U.S. public companies. There are notable exceptions such as Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) where Zuckerberg also holds special voting shares. However, MedMen's structure isn't as well-understood among retail investors.

Secondly, now that we have demystified the corporate structure and share capital of MedMen, it becomes very clear to calculate its market cap. Based on a share price of C$3.37, MedMen has a market cap of C$1.5 billion and that number goes up to C$2.0 billion including the PharmaCann deal. Pro forma for the PharmaCann deal, MedMen stands as the seventh largest public U.S. cannabis company by market cap behind industry leaders such as Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) and Harvest Health (OTCQX:HRVSF).

(Source: TSX)

Using MedMen's latest quarterly result of $30 million and PharmaCann's 2018 Q2 revenue of $6.2 million (we do not have Q3 or Q4 numbers for PharmaCann), the annualized revenue is around $145 million or C$188 million. Based on its market cap of C$2.0 billion including PharmaCann, MedMen currently trades at ~11x market cap/revenue which is at a noticeable discount to other U.S. MSOs. We think the discount is warranted due to MedMen's recent issues with governance, leadership, and general management. Excessive executive compensation and corporate spending have created significant financial challenges for it in the near term. Liquidity concerns are top of the mind among investors and we think the opaque share structure of MedMen definitely does not help to instill investor confidence. At the end of the day, public investors have little to no say in the business and the founders are just using the public markets to fund its money-losing business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.