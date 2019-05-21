Japan's Q1 GDP: The Details Are Worrisome

The problem is that near none of the reported growth came from that domestic economy.

Once we start to delve into the details matters look less enticing.

Japan may well already be in a recession, despite looking good on the officially reported GDP numbers. We should therefore steer well clear of any investments in anything dependent upon the domestic Japanese economy.

Japan's Macroeconomic Background

The basic worry about the Japanese economy is that this is what happens when the population ages past a certain point - the age profile of the populace leans too far toward those retired - and that economy doesn't do enough disruptive innovation. Japanese industry is absolutely great at making things, inventing them not so much. So, in a macroeconomic sense we keep an eye on GDP growth there to see if this is the fate that awaits all rich country economies. The result last quarter was good, 0.5% growth - except that growth was really from a trick of GDP accounting, not actually a growing economy.

Japan has done just about every trick we know of to try and boost economic growth. They did more Keynesian infrastructure development than anywhere else. Near every stream in the country now has both a concrete culvert and bridge and it appears that most of them have their own bullet train station. This is only mild hyperbole. They've done vastly more monetary stimulus than anyone else, the Bank of Japan's balance sheet makes the Fed's look paltry so many bonds have they bought:

Central bank data released on Tuesday showed how much the BOJ has amassed over 5-1/2 years of what it calls “quantitative and qualitative” easing policy. The BOJ has become the world’s second central bank after the Swiss National Bank and the first among Group of Seven countries to own a pool of assets bigger than the economy it is trying to stimulate.

The SNB being a special case as it was trying to keep the exchange rate down, most of the assets being foreign ones therefore.

GDP Growth Looks Good

And yet this isn't twitching into sustained economic growth in Japan.

Japan's economy unexpectedly grew in the three months to March, shrugging off forecasts for a contraction in the world's third largest economy. The economy grew at an annualised 2.1% in the period, preliminary gross domestic product (GDP) data showed.

Japan's GDP is normally reported as a quarterly figure, thus that 0.5%. That translates into that 2.1% annualised, which is the way we're used to seeing US GDP. So, pretty good right?

But It's Really About Imports Falling - Not A Good Sign

Well, actually, no:

“All of the most important components of GDP are negative,” said Hiroaki Muto, chief economist at Tokai Tokyo Research Center. “The economy has already peaked out, so we are likely to have a mild recession.

The technical point, as described by Moody's Analytics:

However, the uptick in GDP came entirely from net exports, which rose on the back of lower commodity price imports, even though overall exports contracted.

To explain, one of the terms in the GDP equation is +(X-M), add exports minus imports. So, even if exports fall a little and imports fall a lot then we can say that this is an increase in GDP. Even as actual production is falling. Just one of those little tripwires down in the statistical details.

So, despite that headline rather nice rise in Japan's GDP we'd probably say that Japan is already in recession, even if a mild one.

What This Means For Us As Investors

Essentially, don't invest in Japan at present. That 0.5% rise, the 2.1% annualised rate, GDP just isn't reflecting the reality of the Japanese economy. The Bank of Japan will probably try more monetary stimulus but they're pushing on a wet noodle with that by now. The government will try more fiscal stimulus but they're really rather run out of things to spend upon. The Japanese economy simply isn't responding to all the conventional things we (or they) might do to try and stimulate it. This simply isn't an attractive background economic environment to think about investing in.

Steer clear of domestically oriented Japanese companies and, of course, government bonds.

