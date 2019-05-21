Here, I show how the Tesla hedges from last month have ameliorated that decline and briefly discuss courses of action for hedged longs now.

Last month, I presented two ways Tesla shareholders could limit their risk in the event their shares declined.

The Tesla roadster Elon Musk launched into space (photo via Newsweek).

Crash Protection Kicks In For Tesla

Last month, I presented two ways Tesla (TSLA) shareholders could protect themselves in case Tesla shares collapsed. Since then, shares of Tesla are down more than 23%.

Data by YCharts

Let's look at how the hedges ameliorated that slide and briefly discuss courses of action for hedged Tesla longs now.

The April Optimal Put Hedge

On April 12th, these were the optimal, or least expensive, puts to hedge Tesla against a greater-than-20% drop by mid-November (screen capture via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app).

Note that the cost of the put protection was high: $10,455 or 13.02% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts).

Let's look at how that hedge has reacted to the 23.5% drop.

How The Optimal Put Hedge Has Reacted

Here's an updated quote on those puts as of Monday's close (via CBOE):

How That Hedge Ameliorated Tesla's Drop

TSLA closed at $267.70 on April 12th. A shareholder who owned 300 shares of it and hedged with the puts above then had $80,310 in TSLA shares plus $10,455 in puts, so the net position value was $80,310 + $10,455 = $90,765.

TSLA closed at $205.36 on Monday, May 20th, down more than 23% from its close on April 12th. The investor's shares were worth $61,608 on Monday, and the put options were worth $17,535, using the midpoint of the spread. So, the net position value as of Monday's close was $61,608 + $17,535 = $79,143. $79,143 represents a 12.8% drop from $90,765.

The April Optimal Collar Hedge

On April 12th, this was the optimal collar to protect against a >20% drop in TSLA by mid-November, while not capping your possible upside at less than 19% by then.

In this case, the net cost of the hedge was negative, meaning you would have collected a $405 net credit, assuming, conservatively, that you bought the puts and sold the calls at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

How That Optimal Collar Hedge Has Reacted

Here's an updated quote on the put leg of the collar (note that it's at a different strike than the first hedge):

And here's an updated quote on the call leg:

How That Hedge Ameliorated Tesla's Drop

Recall that TSLA closed at $267.70 on April 12th. A shareholder who owned 300 shares of it and hedged with the collar above then had $80,310 in TSLA shares, $6,585 in puts, and if the investor wanted to buy-to-close the short call position, it would have cost him $6,990. So, the net position value on April 12th was ($80,310 + $6,585) - $6,990 = $79,905.

Since TSLA closed at $205.36 on Monday, May 20th, the investor's shares were worth $61,608, the put options were worth $10,950, and it would have cost $1,140 to buy-to-close his calls, using the midpoint of the spread in both cases. So: ($61,608 + $10,950) - $1,140 = $71,418. $71,418 represents a 10.6% drop from $79,905.

More Protection Than Promised In Both Cases

Although Tesla had dropped by about 23.49% from April 12th to May 20th and both hedges were designed to protect against a >20% drop, the optimal put hedged position was only down 12.8% and the optimal collar hedged position was down 10.6%. In both cases, the time value of the put options gave a bit more protection than promised since the hedges were structured to protect based on intrinsic value alone.

What Now?

That's up to you, and it will probably depend in part about your view of Tesla's prospects from here. If you're a Seeking Alpha Essentials subscriber, you may want to check the new Quant Rating on Tesla (I went into more detail on those Quant Ratings based on a presentation I attended with the creator of them last week in this article). The current Quant Rating for Tesla is decidedly bearish, while both Seeking Alpha contributors and Wall Street analysts are neutral on the stock, in aggregate. The nice thing about being hedged, though, is that it gives you options (no pun intended). You don't have to worry so much about how much further Tesla might drop because your downside is strictly limited. You can exit now, for a smaller loss; you can buy-to-close the call leg of your collar to remove your upside cap if you're bullish; and if you're even more bullish, you can sell your appreciated puts and buy more Tesla shares. In any case, you have breathing space to let the dust settle and decide on your best course of action, without the anxiety of an unhedged investor.

This article focused on risk management, but my Marketplace service combines that with a security selection process that has beaten SPY by 4.66% annualized, as you can see in the last table in my most recent Bulletproof Investing performance update.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.