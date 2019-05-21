Tracking Lou Simpson's SQ Advisors Portfolio - Q1 2019 Update

SQ Advisors has just ten positions. The top three holdings are Liberty Broadband, Brookfield Asset Management, and Allison Transmission, and they add up to ~42% of the entire portfolio.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Lou Simpson’s 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Simpson’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 05/15/2019. Please visit our Tracking Lou Simpson’s SQL Advisors Portfolio series to get an idea of his investment philosophy and our previous update for the fund’s moves during Q4 2018.

This quarter, Simpson’s 13F portfolio value decreased ~50% from $2.62B to $1.32B as all positions were reduced. The number of holdings remained steady at 10. The top five positions represent ~65% of the 13F assets: Liberty Broadband, Brookfield Asset Management, Allison Transmission, Cable One, and CarMax.

Since inception in 2011, SQ Advisors has held a very concentrated portfolio of 10 to 15 positions. Lou Simpson classifies his investing philosophy as being more in the "scuttlebutt" mold. To know more about that investing style, check out the book, Common Stocks and Uncommon Profits and Other Writings.

Stake Decreases:

Liberty Broadband (LBRDK): LBRDK is currently the largest position in the portfolio at 15.74%. It was purchased in Q4 2017 at prices between $81 and $98 and increased by ~310% next quarter at prices between $86.50 and $97. There was a ~160% increase in Q2 2018 at prices between $69 and $85 and that was followed with a ~25% increase next quarter at prices between $74 and $85. There was a ~4% trimming last quarter and that was followed with a ~55% selling this quarter at prices between $72 and $94. The stock is now at $99.18.

Note: A 6.63% portfolio stake in Charter Communications was eliminated in Q2 2018, but the net position in Liberty Broadband/Charter still had increased substantially in H1 2018. Liberty Broadband is a Charter proxy whose principal assets are a 22% ownership stake in Charter Communications and the subsidiary Skyhook (previously TruePosition).

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM): BAM is the second-largest position at 13.55% of the portfolio. The original position is from Q2 2012 at prices between $17.50 and $21.50. Q1 2015 saw a ~50% increase at prices between $32.50 and $36.50 and the following quarter saw a further ~60% increase at prices between $34 and $38. Q3 2015 also saw another ~25% increase at prices between $29.50 and $36. There was an about turn in 2016: ~40% overall reduction at prices between $27.50 and $36. There was a ~15% stake increase in Q1 2018 at prices between $38 and $44. Last three quarters had seen minor trimming while this quarter saw a ~55% selling at prices between $38 and $47. The stock currently trades at $46.96.

Note: BAM's stock split 3-for-2 on May 11, 2015. Also, Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) was spun off in July 2016. The prices quoted above are adjusted for those transactions.

Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN): ALSN is the third-largest position at 12.92% of the portfolio. It was first purchased in Q2 2016 at prices between $26 and $29 and increased by ~30% the following quarter at prices between $26.50 and $30.50. There was a ~17% trimming in Q4 2016 at prices between $27 and $35. Q3 2017 saw a ~45% increase at prices between $33 and $39 and that was followed with a ~24% increase in Q1 2018 at prices between $37.50 and $45.50. Last three quarters had seen marginal trimming while this quarter saw a ~55% reduction at prices between $43 and $52. The stock is currently at $43.54.

Note: SQ Advisors has a ~3% ownership stake in Allison Transmission Holdings.

Cable One Inc. (CABO): CABO was a very small 0.78% stake established in Q3 2016. The following quarter saw a huge ~550% stake increase at prices between $570 and $624. Q4 2017 saw another ~55% stake increase at prices between $664 and $759. The stock currently trades well above those ranges at $1,126. The stake is now at 11.51% of the portfolio. There was a 55% selling this quarter at prices between $803 and $998.

Note: SQ Advisors has a 2.71% ownership stake in Cable One.

CarMax Inc. (KMX): KMX is a large (top five) 11.33% of the portfolio stake. It was established in Q1 2018 at prices between $59.50 and $72.50 and the stock currently trades at $76.86. There was minor trimming in the last three quarters while this quarter there was a 53% selling at prices between $58 and $70.

Apple Inc. (AAPL): AAPL is a 9.68% portfolio stake first purchased in Q4 2016 at prices between $106 and $118 and the stock is now well above that range at ~$183. There was a ~22% stake increase last quarter at prices between $142 and $232 while this quarter saw a 53% reduction at prices between $142 and $195.

Charles Schwab (SCHW): SCHW stake was increased by ~50% during the period from Q4 2011 to Q4 2013 at prices between $11 and $26. Q1 2014 saw an about turn as the stake was reduced by 20% at prices between $23.50 and $28.50. The following five quarters saw a combined ~80% increase at prices between $25 and $33.50. There was a ~40% selling in Q4 2016 at prices between $31 and $40.50. The stock currently trades at $43.55. The position is now at 9.57% of the portfolio. There was an ~8% stake increase last quarter while this quarter saw a ~53% selling at prices between $40.50 and $48.

Tyler Technologies (TYL): The ~6% TYL position was established in Q4 2016 at prices between $141 and $171 and increased by ~27% over the next two quarters at prices between $143 and $177. It currently goes for $213. The position had seen minor selling in the last four quarters while this quarter there was a ~52% reduction at prices between $177 and $216.

Sensata Technologies (ST): ST is a 5.67% portfolio position purchased in Q3 2016 at prices between $34.50 and $40 and increased by ~135% through 2018 at prices between $36 and $57. This quarter saw an about turn: ~70% selling at prices between $43.50 and $51. The stock currently trades at $45.01.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B): BRK.B is now a ~4% of the portfolio position. The original stake was increased by roughly 40% in Q1 2012 at prices between $76 and $82. The period through 2015 saw a stake doubling at higher prices. 2016 saw an about turn: one-third overall reduction at prices between $126 and $166. 2017 had also seen a combined ~45% further selling at prices between $160 and $200. Last year saw another ~40% reduction at prices between $185 and $224 and that was followed with a ~60% selling this quarter at prices between $192 and $209. The stock is now at ~$203. Simpson is harvesting gains.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.