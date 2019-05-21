AT&T: Golden Merger

The stock has struggled since Sprint and T-Mobile became competitive at the end of 2012.

AT&T is likely to rally on an approved of the merger between T-Mobile and Sprint.

The likely best outcome for AT&T (T) is that the government allows the T-Mobile (TMUS) acquisition of Sprint (S) to close with restrictions that somewhat reduce the effectiveness of the merger. The FCC appears on board with the merger, but lots of questions still exist on the merger approval. The evidence supports a golden merger as the best outcome for AT&T's stock.

Image Source: Financial Times

FCC Approval

On Monday morning, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai came out in support of the merger between T-Mobile and Sprint. Chairman Pai posted this tweet with a link to an FCC document on the commitments of T-Mobile and Sprint to get approval.

The merger has always been about whether the U.S. being a leader in 5G, the next generation of wireless connectivity, was a priority over ensuring the domestic wireless sector has open and fair competition for consumers. Consolidation of the wireless networks to 3 players always risks eliminating the need for sector players to compete on price.

The FCC has made it clear that 5G leadership is a top priority, especially with T-Mobile and Sprint promising to cover rural America. While T-Mobile and Sprint submitted a very detailed commitment to the FCC that includes both 3 year and 6 year targets for areas from Nationwide 5G network deployment to Rural 5G networks and In-Home Broadband.

FCC Chairman Pai specially pointed out these commitments as important to the regulatory body in his letter:

5G network that covers 97% of the nation's population within 3 years of merger close and 99% of Americans within 6 years.

5G network that covers 85% of rural Americans within 3 years and 90% covered within 6 years.

In-home broadband coverage of 90% of Americans with at least 100 Mbps and 99% with access to 50 Mbps.

Divestiture of Boost Mobile to address competitive issues in prepaid wireless market.

Reinforced commitment to not raise wireless prices for 3 years.

An important part of the deal for AT&T is that the new T-Mobile could get stuck focusing on building a wireless 5G network for rural America leaving the major population centers for the wireless giant and Verizon Communications (VZ) to battle over.

Unfortunately, the DOJ doesn't appear to agree with FCC on the benefits of this merger. From the beginning, the Justice Department has had more concerns that the new T-Mobile would eliminate the price competition in the wireless market leaving the low income consumers behind.

Per Bloomberg on the deal and why the DOJ would block a deal that the FCC approves:

The Justice Department’s considers a different standard than the FCC when reviewing a merger: whether a deal hurts competition and would raise prices for consumers. It’s rare for the Justice Department and the FCC to diverge on a merger.

The DOJ has always had a issue with the combined entity controlling too much of the prepaid wireless segment. Last November, we warned that the merger had too many stumbling blocks due to controlling nearly 40% of the prepaid wireless market.

The divestiture of Boost Mobile would appear to solve this competitive issue, but investors need to understand that any deal would still require the acquirer utilizing the new T-Mobile network or shifting to AT&T or Verizon. Neither network appears positioned to offer competitive pricing going forward with all having stated goals of having the premium 5G network.

Eliminating Competition

The last 7 years have been problematic for AT&T. The wireless giant has struggled with Verizon becoming the clear wireless network leader and Sprint and T-Mobile turning into legitimate competitive threats due to big changes in the industry that took place in 2012.

The elimination of Sprint as a competitor would be the best news for AT&T. The re-invigoration of Sprint via the Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY) purchase back in October 2012 has been problematic for AT&T shareholders.

In addition, the hiring of John Legere as the CEO of T-Mobile was another major thorn in the side of AT&T following their failed acquisition of T-Mobile that gave the small wireless player the spectrum and financial assets to become a competitor in the sector. Ironically, his hiring as the CEO took place in September 2012 about a month before the Sprint deal.

The end result is that AT&T had a market share peak back in 2014. Sprint and T-Mobile very quickly went from market share donors to taking market share from the wireless giants.

Source: Strategy Analytics

Investors shouldn't be surprised that AT&T has struggled since these monumental shifts in the wireless market back in 2012 led to a more competitive Sprint and T-Mobile. During this period, AT&T is down for this reason along with some questionable mergers, but one can see the clear out performance by the previous laggards in the sector. T-Mobile is up over 700% since the start of September 2012.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that AT&T stands to benefit from the golden merger between T-Mobile and Sprint that could easily alleviate some of the pricing pressure in the sector. The DOJ news suggests the merger is still at risk, but the stock is poised to break above the $32 to $34 range on any sure signs of an approval.

The ultimate risk is that he new T-Mobile actually becomes a wireless network leader over time. My investment thesis sees the bullishness from such a golden merger as the likely opportunity to get out of AT&T around $40 when the dividend yield dips towards 5.0%. For now though, investors will gladly snap up the 6.4% yielding stock that will lose a key competitor in the process.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.