Netflix's Strategy Is Unsustainable When Competition Starts Flexing Their Experienced Muscles

Netflix is between a rock and a hard place. More significant content obligations lead to more subscribers. If this cycle starts to erode, the entire business model could collapse.

Netflix is priced to dominate the streaming industry, but its content creation strategy is fundamentally flawed. Costs will increase and sub growth will decrease in the long term.

Netflix has built a reputation in Hollywood as a big spender. They pay substantial prices for coveted series like Friends which cost $100 million for one year of exclusive rights.

Netflix (NFLX) has reshaped the media industry with massive content spending sprees to try and build an extensive portfolio of original content. While this big money strategy has produced some hits, the strategy is starting to become unsustainable. Investors can see this through the growing annual spending commitments and their lack of significant hits. The firm still depends on too many sitcom classics. Netflix does not have substantial franchise products despite their massive content obligations. Stranger Things is the lone exception.

A majority of Netflix shows have ended after three seasons due to high costs and lack of consumer interest. The streaming industry is changing rapidly, and the competition is looking right at Netflix. By 2021, a majority of licensed properties will no longer be available on Netflix. Subscriber churn could become a massive problem in 2020 and 2021. Other media companies offer better exposure to the streaming industry with less risk.

The King Of Canceled

Netflix has become the king of canceled in Hollywood. Business Insider wrote a piece in April detailing their many cancelations. The article says they distributed a majority of all canceled shows between September 2018 and March 2019.

The NFLX content strategy simplified: they buy a large number of shows for three seasons or less and then walk away if the show does not have a large enough following.

Netflix might be building a content library, but the library lacks depth. Most Netflix original shows last for only two seasons before ending. Netflix has created a great streaming platform, but they are closer than ever to destroying what they have built.

“Netflix accounts for over half of Video-on-demand cancellations, and 12 out of 13 canceled shows since September were for series with three seasons or fewer.” – Travis Clark Business Insider

Deadline wrote a detailed piece on why Netflix has canceled many of their shows, and why these shows cannot find a new home at other networks. The simple answer is increasing costs, and lucrative long-term deals make longer running shows more expensive for NFLX than competing networks. Netflix has decided to cancel a majority of their projects after two to three seasons except for a small number of shows. Netflix structures their deals to be progressively more expensive after each season, and the cost increases significantly after season three. The number of shows Netflix has extended past season three is shockingly low.

Data and algorithms have a significant impact on the future of a Netflix "Original" show, and the cost structures built into a Netflix season four contract make long-term projects nearly impossible.

There is a trade-off for creators between Netflix and the other studios - if your show is successful, you will make more money with Netflix through their “bump/bonuses” model, but Netflix rarely extends the series past season three. There are many trade-offs between Netflix’s deal and the competition. Season one is inexpensive to the distributor, but if the show is a big hit, the bonus pay and progressive pay structure after season three can be lucrative. Netflix also offers an enormous viewership opportunity; they recently hit 148.86 million subscribers worldwide, but the risks are explicit and potentially destructive to strong shows that do not get a strong Enough initial viewership. If viewing declines through season one or in season two, the show will likely get canceled after season two. This problem becomes less critical for comedy specials and documentaries, but Original Series are getting axed. Netflix holds tight control over a show's ability to leave the platform after cancellation.

What? I'm Canceled, AND I Can't Leave?

The ability to change networks is valuable to creators in the rapidly evolving media environment, yet a Netflix deal is restrictive and makes leaving impossible, although they are known for bringing shows to new homes. Designated Survivor and Lucifer came to Netflix from other networks, in addition to the older shows that restarted after years off like Arrested Development and Gilmore Girls.

Netflix has enjoyed this benefit while preventing its shows from making the same move. Because of these cancellations and constraints, there are significant risks involved in selling a show to Netflix. This could harm the quality of talent who decides to work with the streaming giant in the future. When content commitments at Netflix stop accelerating, things could spiral out of control.

If you look at the streaming industry, Disney (DIS) and Netflix have deep libraries with hundreds of titles to drive their value proposition for subscribers. The recent purchase of the remaining shares of Hulu solidifies Disney as the most significant competitor to Netflix. But Disney owns their library, they produce dozens of movies annually under their distinct brands, and they are building a substantial library of originals in a short amount of time. Netflix has scrambled since 2013 to produce high-quality shows and try to build a strong and compelling content library. They have produced many titles, but most of them are forgettable. The shows are not comparably rewatchable to classic hits from the major competitors. Keep in mind all of the customers that subscriber to HBO (T) and have watched The Sopranos full series multiple times.

Other than a handful of shows like Stranger Things, NFLX has not managed to produce shows that compare to the high-quality content which first built their streaming business. Netflix started streaming to customers in 2007 but until 2012, the streaming platform paid for all of its licensed content and the big shows that commanded major viewing hours were significant and expensive titles like Breaking Bad, The Office, Mad Men, Parks and Recreation, How I Met Your Mother and Weeds.

Changes Are Coming To Streaming

Big franchise hits from the major networks with many seasons of content that fans engage with on social media. Netflix has spent large amounts of cash on licensing deals with major content distributors. Hit titles helped build a massive subscriber base. The plan appeared wildly successful as the firm started producing their original titles at a rapid pace.

The first investments in original shows were titles like House of Cards and Orange Is the New Black, which became a major show going six seasons strong.

In 2019 alone, Netflix will spend approximately $19 billion on content obligations, including $15 billion in cash. Netflix has developed hundreds of original series, but they are still dependent on licensed content to maintain their subscriber base.

The Verge published an article detailing the changes coming in the streaming industry, specifically major shows on Netflix and Hulu. Disney, NBCUniversal (CMCSA), and Warner Media will change the streaming landscape with their new services.

One of the most substantial changes will be companies keeping their prized assets for their services. The Wall Street Journal wrote about The Office moving to Comcast's new ad-supported service due to launch. The Office was the most watched show on Netflix in 2018, and this could dramatically impact Netflix subscriber growth or even a decline is possible in net subscribers.

Netflix's entrance into content was once seen as a massive opportunity for creators, but it has become a significant liability for showrunners. Netflix originals might start to feel like the straight to DVD subscription video service without the addition of licensed third-party content improving their library. The NFLX spending strategy for scripted series is: buy as much content as possible for as little as possible and hope some of it is popular. Try and squeeze the most popular franchises into four seasons.

If sitcoms like "Friends" and The Office continue to drive views decades after they air live, why does it then make sense to buy 100 different shows that do not go past season 2? This strategy might appear valid because subs continue to grow, but the growth includes billions of dollars spent annually on licensed content. The value proposition could change, starting in 2020. Assuming Netflix continues to spend ridiculous amounts of money annually, what will they have to show for it? Do any Netflix Originals stand the test of time? The Verge formed a list of the most-watched licensed shows on Netflix in 2018.

The Office (NBCUniversal)

Friends (WarnerMedia)

Parks and Recreation (NBCUniversal)

Grey's Anatomy

Criminal Minds (CBS)

New Girl (FOX)

Supernatural (WarnerMedia)

Frasier (WarnerMedia)

NCIS (CBS)

New Services

NBCUniversal, Disney, and WarnerMedia are expected to launch new streaming services in the next year. Disney Plus has received a tremendous amount of attention given their competitive advantage. Netflix could start to lose subscribers at a rapid pace if customers decide they want to try something new.

There are so many new media products coming to market, all of which could eat Netflix's domestic subscriber base. The critical question is, are their customers committed to Netflix as their primary platform? It depends entirely on the customer, but the library and price will be the deciding factor.

Investors are counting on Netflix massive library and bombardment of weekly content to satisfy subscribers but as major titles travel to their new homes how many subscribers will leave? If Netflix continues to cancel shows after season two and season three, how many showrunners will continue to bring their treasured projects to Netflix?

Netflix The Big Spender

The firm has established a bad habit of overpaying for content. They purchased one additional year of the exclusive rights to Friends from AT&T WarnerMedia for $100 million. This was up from $30 million per year. This example of overpaying for the most valuable content could become a significant problem for Netflix. Another issue is the volume of available licensed content available for purchase. Even if you can afford to overpay, you cannot bid on what is not for sale. Netflix cannot sustain all of their different trends at once. They have multiple hit series coming up on season three in the next two years. Netflix could find either expensive content or talent drain because of their accustomed cancelations.

If you are a big name showrunner with a brilliant idea for the next big series, why would you want to work with Netflix after watching how they focus on cost over the content. The future of successful Netflix shows in 2020 will be a significant signal to Hollywood. Canceling successful shows because of a data-driven cost-benefit analysis could produce substantial long-term negative externalities. Content creators could decide they will do better financially with their properties at other platforms. If this becomes significant, Netflix will either buy low-quality content or pay through the nose for the top shelf products. One possible alternative to this problem is a non-exclusive right to distribute.

If you combine a possible deceleration in sub growth or even a decline in net subscribers, the shift could have a dramatic impact on the current share price.

Netflix Original Content Is At Risk

Netflix has a powerful brand that has become synonymous with streaming, but we are in the early days of the streaming wars, and Netflix's strategy is riskier than investors might realize. The cost-cutting nature of Netflix content decision making is flawed; high-quality television products find audiences. Some shows pick up a large cult following years after they end their show. There are even examples of series that develop appreciation from fans that are children during the initial run of the show. Content products can be licensed decades after their production.

Deadwood was canceled in 2007, before shooting season four, now in 2019 HBO is making a Deadwood movie coming at the end of May. Deadwood is an excellent example of a horrible decision by HBO. Canceling Deadwood was before streaming, but it was also a short-term decision. Ending the show with a solid conclusion is the strategic long-term decision. If a product is good, the customers will find it. When you cancel 12 out of 13 series between September and March, what kind of message does that send to creators? Netflix can pretend they are the only shop in town, but Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) have deep pockets too. The traditional competitors will increase their total budgets annually to compete with weekly content drops.

Competition From All Angles

Competitors will start to develop their streaming products and offer incentives to subscribers all while Netflix starts raising prices again. Price spikes plus increased competition could create a perfect storm effect. It is entirely possible in one quarter millions of subscribers pause their subscription because they want to check out a new platform. Competition comes from all streaming products, not only services that do not yet exist like Disney Plus. Showtime (CBS), HBO, Starz (LGF.A) will buy desirable projects and compete for subscribers in addition to the other smaller streaming apps.

Expect more incentives and new series to drive subscriber growth including bundling with the tech firms; Apple and Amazon are producing shows for their streaming services, and every studio is hunting for the next mega-hit like Game of Thrones.

Netflix, Apple, Amazon and Showtime have all been feverishly working to reconstruct the scale, acclaim, relevance and — not to be underestimated— subscriber-attracting properties of the HBO smash. “There is an arms race going on for event television,” said a veteran TV executive who has spent years at a premium platform, using the term for the expensive and location-heavy show with big-canvas plotlines. "There could be multiple winners. Or there could be no winners at all.” - Washington Post

Based on Netflix's history, they are much less likely to be the preferred home of the next event television show. The cost structure of their contracts would make a season six or season seven nearly impossible.

All of this competition at once could create a Netflix dropping event. A few months could turn into forever if other services offer significant value. HBO might find a mass Exodus problem after Game of Thrones ends. Each customer value proposition is different; some will add on while others will monitor their services carefully to cut cost.

Netflix content obligations put their future in a precarious position. Their financial stability depends totally on their consumers' taste and preferences. As we can see, the taste and preferences of streaming customers are rapidly changing as the competitive landscape shifts towards more competition. Netflix has grown its subscribers while others scramble to bring their technology to market. As more firms enter the streaming space with a competitive product like Disney Plus or a streaming app bundle, Netflix will start to feel the pressure on sub growth.

Financials

If you look at Netflix's earnings history over the past year, they have consistently beat earnings estimates. Analysts expect the firm to continue to grow earnings and the market values Netflix at a much higher P/E multiple than the competition. According to Yahoo Finance, Netflix earns $2.8 per share, it is trading at $347 per share, with a 124 P/E. Compared to the other major media companies, this Price to Earnings ratio is very high. Based on the potential threat from the competition, Netflix might be priced above perfection. If the Netflix domestic subscriber base declines or international growth slows it could have a significant impact on the share price.

Ticker Symbol Name of Firm Price EPS P/E Market Cap NFLX Netflix 347.84 2.8 124.22 $151.93B CBS CBS 48.22 8.01 6.01 $18.05B VIA Viacom 33.16 4.00 8.29 $11.61B FOX FOX 37.55 2.60 14.44 $23.14B DISCA Discovery 27.53 1.17 23.59 $19.92B DIS Disney 133.58 8.94 14.94 $240.62B T ATT 32.58 2.65 12.29 $237.81B CMCSA Comcast 42.5 2.64 16.09 $193.30B

Netflix's business grew significantly between 2017 and 2018; at the end of 2018, Netflix had approximately 139 million subscribers. In 2018, Netflix had $15.794 Billion in Total Revenue, Cost of Revenue of $9.967 Billion, and Net Income of $1.211 Billion. In 2017, Netflix had $11.692 Billion in Total Revenue, Cost of Revenue of $8.033 Billion, and Net Income of $558 Million. This significant growth in Net Income in 2018 is due to the increased growth in revenue without the significant growth in the cost of that revenue. This is because of the streaming business model. The fixed cost nature of streaming means that increased subscriber growth offers significant rewards. But if subscriber growth is profitable, then subscriber declines would also have a significant impact on profitability.

Netflix does not yet sell commercials. They do not sell their films at the Box Office for big opening weekends. They do not license many of their products to other distributors. These are all of the main ways studios monetize their content; studios can even generate revenue decades after production. Netflix's business model depends mainly on subscribers.

NFLX does not renew series after five seasons. Netflix has canceled shows that could have traveled to other platforms. NFLX does not reward their producers and actors with big season six contracts for scripted series. They overpay for licensed content while cutting their original productions.

Netflix is a much larger company than most of the competition, but it also carries much higher annual content obligations.

The recent M&A activity at Disney and the new Fox Corporation have changed the media landscape significantly. New streaming products from ATT and Comcast will directly compete for subscribers with Netflix's existing customer base. Netflix must prove to customers and showrunners why they should be the home for the most prominent series and films.

Conclusion

If Netflix cannot monetize their properties outside of subscriptions, then they require annual subscriber increases to avoid disaster. This is not sustainable in the long term. As content obligations continue to increase, Netflix will count on sub growth. If sub growth does not increase or even decreases in the upcoming quarters, NFLX stock is at significant risk. This becomes increasingly difficult to predict in the changing media environment. Between now and January 2021, numerous changes are coming to the streaming industry. Netflix's library will soon look very different; a majority of their most watched content will be gone. Predicting what happens next is very difficult.

NFLX is priced at 124X its earnings compared to more realistic multiples like DIS at 15X, T at 12.2X, and CMCSA at 16.09X. Compared to Netflix, there are safer choices for similar exposure. CBS might be the best comparable for Netflix because CBS is what Netflix investors have long desired. A streaming platform that can handle live events, including sports like three super bowls and the NCAA tournament. Netflix must start to produce most of its content. They can buy or license some assets but given the new environment, it's safe to assume hostility and bidding wars. One potential alternative is non-exclusivity.

Netflix studio structures their deals to cut the cost of the series; while this can be beneficial in the short term, it is detrimental in the long term. Netflix has very little experience producing content, some of their competitors have been producing hit series and film for nearly a century. It is clear the media companies have a competitive advantage against Netflix: high-quality production experience. Showrunners will start to avoid Netflix if they are not able to fix this issue. The problem compounds when investors realize Netflix can no longer throw money at their content problem.

The other media companies offer more upside to long-term investors. Netflix is priced very high and they don't seem to have a strong strategy. They are spending too much money on not enough long-term franchises. Licensing third-party content will become prohibitively expensive in the long term. NFLX investors must reevaluate their thesis.

