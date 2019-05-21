Wayfair: All Sizzle But No Steak

Wayfair (W) recently reported its first quarter results, and surprise, it was another quarter of huge losses. We wrote an article in the past showing how Wayfair's profitability plan is flawed and how Wayfair is overvalued significantly at its current price. The recent results reinforce our thesis.

Many innovations but little to show for it

Every quarter, Wayfair boasts about its innovations in its conference call slides. These innovations include fancy visualization software, extensive review systems, and complex algorithms. Most likely Wayfair spent millions on building out these innovations.

Source: Q4 earnings slides

It seems like this should help increase average customer spending, right? After all, the whole purpose of these innovations is supposedly to inspire customer confidence and get customers to spend more.

Source: Q4 earnings slides

Unfortunately, this doesn't seem to be the case. Average customer spend has flat-lined in the most recent quarters. This leaves customer count as the only driver of revenue growth.

Running out of cash

Unlike what some bears claim, Wayfair does have one thing going for it - advertising spend/revenues is indeed declining as management claims. From 2014-2018, advertising spend as a % of revenues declined from 14.5% to 11.4%.

And so one of the things that we’ve had a good opportunity to do is we continue to build our own ad tech and that the brands we have get stronger and stronger, we occasionally find pockets of advertising which allow us to get more customers on an economic return faster. So we can take advantage of those. And so the route on advertising leverage over time is not linear and that's one of the factors that would hit EBITDA in the near period but be very good economically over the long term.

Unfortunately, likely going to take many, many years before Wayfair's advertising spend is low enough for Wayfair to earn a profit, and Wayfair may not live that long. This holds true for other expenses as well - well there is operating leverage; it's too little to guarantee profitability within the next few years. With over $500mil in annual losses, it would take much more than a little operating leverage to turn Wayfair's operating income positive.

This is a major problem because Wayfair's balance sheet is getting much worse. Shareholders' equity plummeted from -330mil to -479mil in just 3 months, and cash declined over $100mil in the same period, up from less than $60mil in Q4 2018. At Wayfair's current rate of cash burn, they would most likely need to do another refinancing in 4-5 quarters, and it could be earlier if cash burn speeds up from widening losses. This increased rate of cash burn is definitely concerning and should be another red flag for potential investors.

Data by YCharts

How we believe this bubble will burst

The question is not whether Wayfair is overvalued or undervalued. Rather, it's how and when this bubble will burst. Wayfair has survived up to now by issuing copious amounts of stock and debt. We believe the bubble will burst when Wayfair dilutes investors enough for them to lose faith and dump the stock. This, or any other situation that causes Wayfair stock to drop significantly lower, like a general stock market collapse, may bring Wayfair into a death spiral in which it needs to issue ever more stock/debt as its stock price plummets, which is only made worse by employees not accepting stock options as pay.

In the long run, without profitability, the only outcomes for Wayfair are either being acquired, bankruptcy, or mass dilution. We believe the first scenario is unlikely at this price due to Wayfair's extreme valuation and the fact that the e-commerce business has extremely low barriers to entry. We cannot see a single scenario in which Wayfair will generate enough future cash flow to pay back today's investors.

Valuation

We have significantly reduced our valuation of Wayfair after Overstock.com's (NASDAQ:OSTK) stock price collapse. We now believe that Wayfair should only trade at a small premium over Overstock's price due to its lack of profitable growth and the similar nature of its business model. The premium is for Wayfair's larger size and greater Economies of Scale. Since Overstock trades at a valuation of 1/6 yearly revenues, and we believe Wayfair shouldn't trade at more than a 100% premium to Overstock's valuation, so Wayfair is aggressively valued at $2.2bil, or around $21 per share.

Takeaway

Wayfair still has no path to profitability and increased Q1 cash burn means that investors should avoid this name all the more. Wayfair will most likely need to complete a refinancing in around 4-5 quarters and it's still a major question whether the market will accept that.

