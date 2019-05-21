Frontline: Wildly Valued, Better Tanker Play Available?

I am bullish on the sector, but very recently (as of 15 May) short FRO as a hedge/pair trade.

Frontline has a great fleet and is very well managed, but they trade at enormous valuation disconnects.

FRO reported strong earnings recently for Q1 and also provided good guidance for Q2-19. They are well positioned for likely IMO 2020 strength.

Frontline Overview

Frontline (FRO) is a shipping company focused on the crude oil and product tanker segments, with primarily modern VLCC, Suezmax, and LR2 vessels. FRO is controlled by John Fredriksen, one of the world's most popular and historically successful shipping magnates. They have also been a leader in scrubber investments and installations, recently expanding their investment in Feen Marine to further secure access to equipment.

FRO is well managed and has famous roots, therefore they have tended to trade at steep premium valuations to peers despite being in a near pure commodity business. We had a very successful pair against Gener8 Maritime during 2017, but my pair trade attempted against DHT/INSW during 2018 was mediocre, and negative over many timeframes. I got very lucky on my trading with gains in INSW during 1H-18, and then landing a timely short on FRO in the fall with ramping trade war concerns, but this was just luck as opposed to a truly successful pair trade. Now that tanker rates (and more importantly sentiment) have improved, FRO's valuations are once again shooting skyward, leaving cheaper and more attractive peers in the dust... for now.

I have very recently (15 May) began shorting FRO again and will likely expand my position further if valuation discrepancies persist. This report reviews the latest Q1-19 earnings report and examines the spread in multiples. A YTD performance chart illustrates FRO's massive spread over peers (69% gains vs. peer average of 37%), despite already starting as the highest valued.

Source: Yahoo Finance, FRO Comparison Chart

Frontline Q1-19 Results

Frontline (FRO) reported broadly strong results with $0.27 in EPS, which was well-received by the market even with no dividend. At Value Investor's Edge, we had actually expected even stronger results, in the region of 32-35 cents. Nonetheless, this was a good quarter, as their Q2-19 guidance was far stronger than expected.

FRO utilizes a different method of estimating TCE with "load-to-discharge" as opposed to a round-voyage TCE approach. In the final financials, there isn't going to be a difference as the numbers are 'trued-up,' but I do question whether or not this can lead to inflated guidance. It really seems to just fluctuate quarter-to-quarter, but the difference is worth noting.

Source: Frontline, Q1-19 Presentation, Slide 8, marks added

There did seem to be some slight slippage for Q1-19 as FRO ended up missing our follow-on expectations on TCE for VLCCs by about $3k, Suezmax by $2k, and Aframax by 1k. Will Q2-19 turn lower? I expect this based on current market rates (closer to $10-$15k for the three classes), but this is a factor for the entire industry, not just FRO.

Q2-19 Performance Expectations

Guidance was very strong for VLCC, but keep in mind Suezmax rates are down by $9k and LR2s are off by $5k. All three segments are almost certainly going to be lower for the final one-third of fixtures. Frontline gets a wildly disproportionate amount of credit for their VLCC exposure, but this is only one-third of their fleet (17/16/18 across the types), and only 14 are modern, thus Euronav (EURN) has a far larger fleet. So does DHT Holdings (DHT), and International Seaways (INSW) is also in a similar ballpark for VLCCs.

If we close Q2-19 with average rates of $30k, $18k, and $19k respectively across the ship types, then FRO's earnings are likely to be closer to a range of 5-10 cents per share for Q2. I believe they were very smart to hold off on a dividend policy for now until we can re-assess the strength of the forward markets.

Relative Valuations

Frontline had a good Q1-19 and solid Q2-19 guidance versus markets. No reason to take that away from them and I have been a clear fan of management here for while. All that said, the relative valuations have gone from crazy to absurd. Last quarter, in our private coverage, we highlighted:

FRO trades at a massive premium on both P/NAV (1.44x versus peer average of 0.75x) and also operating leverage $/DWT ($116 versus peer average of $85).

This premium has now widened to 1.8x P/NAV versus a peer average (EURN/DHT/INSW) of 0.88x and FRO trades at $163/DWT versus peer averages of $106/DWT.

On a spread basis, FRO has moved from 0.69x NAV higher to 0.92x NAV higher and $31/DWT less in operating leverage to $57/DWT less operating leverage. They are 33% more overvalued q/q on NAV and 77% more overvalued on operating leverage. Keep in mind that if rates surge, you want the highest possible operating leverage, FRO is positioned to heavily underperform everyone from this price, yet they trade at the wildest premium.

It's virtually impossible for FRO to provide a higher total return than an average of peers in virtually any market scenario imaginable- Bear, Base, or Bull markets, FRO will almost certainly underperform peers. Heavily. The following screenshot is from our Live Analytics Platform at Value Investor's Edge, which shows all comps and metrics based on the latest trading prices. I've blacked out the other firms not discussed to protect our proprietary review of firms. The green and red shading reflects a long position in INSW and a short position in FRO, respectively.

Source: Value Investor's Edge, Live Analytics, Crude Tanker Comps

Note: $/DWT is measured as equity market cap per tonnage capacity, a measure of operating leverage. Lower numbers are theoretically better since you are buying more exposure to the market for less money.

I believe that FRO will eventually revert closer to the valuation of comps, especially as peers will likely be more capable of paying big dividends with their stronger operating leverage and better balance sheets. I have more long than short exposure, so I'd much prefer to see long firms expand their valuations versus FRO pulling back. This is a pair trade not a direct short.

Q1-19 Focus Question Review

The following section includes commentary from our recent private earnings review coverage, relevant to those who are following Frontline. The bold/italics reflects 'Focus Questions' we asked prior to results with the text underneath reflecting our commentary following the actual results last Thursday.

Dividend coming back? FRO took the laudable conservative move last quarter and focused on debt reduction instead of paying a dividend. Will this policy change now? Given the signaling last quarter, I suspect FRO will further improve the balance sheet and wait to pay potentially big dividends until we have more market clarity in late-19.

FRO indeed make the 'right 'call and deferred on paying dividends for now. They will likely do the same next quarter with a fresh re-evaluation into expected strength this fall. Due to FRO's late reporting, they could declare a dividend in Q3 since it would already be mid/late-November.

Hemen Facility Payback? During their last report, FRO announced they repaid $15M of the $275M Hemen facility and had $104M remaining/undrawn. This means they have $171M left to repay. How much will they repay during Q1-19? I expect to see them return around $50M.

They repaid $36M during the quarter, slightly less than I expected, and they now have $150M remaining to repay ($125M available on their $275M facility). Specifically, they repaid $21M between 27 February and 31 March. They didn't disclose what (if anything) they repaid between 31 March and 15 May.

Conclusion & Value Estimate Update

Overall Q1-19 was a good report and Q2 guidance from FRO was also strong. They are being managed just about perfectly, so there's no reason to take away from that. However, this is a valuation play and a pair trade based on eventual reversions to means which we've seen dozens of times in these markets.

Shorting a high-flier while going long a basket of cheaper names can be a good way to gain net industry exposure while keeping overall market risks lower. Given when peers trade, I can't rationalize anything higher than perhaps a 1.1x NAV. This results in a 'fair value' estimate of $5.50/sh for FRO, implying roughly 40% of downside from current levels.

Of the companies mentioned, I am currently long International Seaways (INSW). I am also long a few other crude and product tanker firms not covered in this report.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INSW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short FRO. I may add to this position at any time.