Transocean Boosts Liquidity Ahead Of Projected Cash Burn

Recently, Transocean (RIG) announced several moves on the debt front. First, the company increased the size of the revolving credit facility from $1.36 billion to $1 billion. Second, the company issued $525 million 5.375% secured notes due 2023. In this article, we’ll look at these developments and put them into a broader perspective.

It is not surprising that Transocean is once again turning to the debt market. The company’s liquidity projections for the end of 2020 implied $300 million-$500 million of cash, while capex for the newbuild drillship was pushed to 2021. Put simply, Transocean needs more liquidity, and that’s what it gets with the new notes issue and the increase of the revolving credit facility. Up to this point, Transocean avoided using the credit facility which is due in 2023. However, it looks like it will have to use it in the future, as it is gradually running out of good rigs to use as collateral. Here’s the story of Transocean debt moves in 2016–2019:

Source: Transocean press releases, Bassoe Offshore database, author’s work

The last round of financing made Transocean pledge the remaining two Songa semi-subs which are now named Transocean Endurance and Transocean Equinox. Creditors are certainly getting a good deal here: they have more than enough collateral for the financing they provided, and the maturity of the notes is favorable as it puts them ahead of the majority of Transocean’s debt.

Following this move, Transocean has used all its top rigs (those that are delivered) as collateral for various notes issues. On the semi-sub front, all Songa modern rigs and two high-value harsh-environment semi-subs have been used. In the drillship space, the best rigs have also been pledged. Transocean has four modern drillships under construction, but it remains to be seen when they will be actually delivered. At this point, one of these rigs got a big contract with Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and will be delivered in 2021, while the fate of others is yet to be determined.

After the recent notes issue, the company’s maturity schedule is the following:

Source: Transocean 1Q 2019 report, author’s work

I find it interesting that Transocean’s latest note issue was for a relatively short duration, with more debt now coming due in 2023. I do not think that this makes perfect sense from a debt management perspective, but I suspect that creditors are somewhat worried about Transocean’s capital structure so the terms for 2025 and beyond were materially less favorable. This is pure speculation from my part, of course, but I cannot come up with another valid reason why Transocean used the remaining two top rigs to get debt maturing in 2023 rather than in, say, 2026–2027, in a situation when the current valuation of the collateral is significantly bigger than the size of the notes offering.

The stated reason for the use of the proceeds from the notes offering is “general corporate purposes.” I believe that Transocean is simply building liquidity ahead of the projected cash burn to allow itself some flexibility as the timing and the speed of the market rebound remains uncertain. As my long-time readers know well, I’ve been skeptical on a number of Transocean moves, but now there’s little the company can do on the balance sheet front outside of increasing cash position with loans it can take and trying to buy more time so that it can wait for more recovery on the dayrate side.

In the longer term, Transocean’s aggressive strategy increased survival risks and potentially limited the company’s upside in case of the successful recovery as it may not be able to reactivate the available cold-stacked drillships in time due to financial constraints and/or timing of the recovery, while the debt and dilution that were used to acquire all those rigs are already sitting in the books.

In the shorter term, the above-mentioned reasoning hardly matters. Offshore drilling stocks have been materially punished by the market in recent weeks with no apparent fundamental catalyst. In my opinion, the sell-off is overdone, and Transocean’s shares (together with Diamond Offshore (DO)) have a good technical setup for a short-term rebound.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RIG, DO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.