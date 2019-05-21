Broadridge To Acquire RPM Technologies For Enterprise Wealth Management Tech

With the acquisition, BR will be able to offer a broader and deeper set of solutions to Canadian financial services firms.

Broadridge announced it will acquire RPM Technologies for $300 million.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) said it has agreed to acquire RPM Technologies for $300 million.

RPM has developed an enterprise wealth management software system for Canadian financial services businesses.

BR is gaining a significant piece as it seeks to offer more capabilities to wealth management clients and prospects in the Canadian financial services industry.

Target Company

Toronto, Canada-based RPM was founded to provide modular investment software solutions for banks, IIROC Brokers, asset managers, and MFDA dealers in Canada.

Management is headed by president and CEO Dave Poppleton, who was previously an executive with Footprint Software, a financial services software company.

RPM’s primary software offerings include:

Solutions - a suite of software: wealth, broker, funds, term, and wholesale term

Digital - across-the-enterprise digital and desktop interfaces

Regulatory - hosted solutions for plan admin, savings plans, brokerage, and term products

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Grand View Research, the global wealth management software market is forecasted to reach $5.8 billion by 2025.

This represents a strong CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 15.3% from 2019 through 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth include an increasing need for digital automation tools and improved engagement by providing ‘omnichannel access and an open architecture.’

Major industry participants include:

Fiserv (FISV)

Temenos (OTCPK:TMSNY)

Fidelity National Information Services

Profile Software

SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

SEI Investments (SEIC)

Comarch SA

Objectway S.p.A.

Dorsum

Acquisition Terms & Financials

BR disclosed the acquisition price as $300 million but didn’t provide additional information on terms.

Of the impact of the deal on its forward results, Management stated:

The transaction is expected to contribute $40-50 million USD in revenues to Broadridge in fiscal year 2020 and is not expected to have a material impact on Broadridge's Adjusted earnings per share.

Assuming a $45 million annual revenue run rate, Broadridge will pay a Price to Sales multiple of approximately 6.7x for the acquisition.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of March 31, 2019, BR had $292.1 million in cash and equivalents and $2.3 billion in total liabilities, of which $1.17 billion was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the nine months ended March 31, 2019, was $187 million.

In the past 12 months, BR’s stock price has risen 6.55% vs. the FINX ETF (FINX) rise of 12.23%, as the chart below indicates:

Earnings surprises have been positive in eight of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows:

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has dropped sharply into negative territory since the middle of 2018, as depicted in the linguistic analysis chart below:

Commentary

Broadridge is acquiring RPM to expand its addressable market into the growing wealth management software market in Canada and North America more broadly.

As BR stated in the deal announcement,

The addition of RPM expands Broadridge Canada's addressable market by providing a solution set for the retail banking sector and adding enhanced mutual fund and deposit manufacturing capabilities. RPM has proven capabilities in the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada marketplace with a suite of services and solutions and a successful track record of winning and on-boarding new clients.

RPM’s system currently provides services for more than 15 million customer accounts and the combination of its client roster and platform with BR’s suite of services will increase BR’s leverage to obtain new clients as it seeks to secure a larger share of wallet in the wealth management business.

From a strategic perspective, while it doesn’t appear cheap, the deal makes sense. Broadridge’s stock performance over the past 12-month period has been tepid.

With the deal for RPM, perhaps BR can rev up its future performance as investors watch for improved results.

