Intuitive Surgical Is A Buy

New entrants may challenge Intuitive on price, but the company has a first mover advantage and a strong business model that is generating more than 70% of revenue on a recurring basis.

The price drop looks like an opportunity for long-term investors. Though the company is not a deep value by any traditional measure, shares at ~$500 look reasonable.

Thesis

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) is an attractive prospect at ~$500. The company narrowly missed consensus revenue and earnings growth Q1 estimates in April and since then the shares have gotten slammed from a high $589.

At ~$500/share, Intuitive Surgical is ~20% off its 52-week high and buyers here are getting a dynamic and growing leader in an industry that has years of growth ahead of it. Though the company has several competitors, they are either much smaller and/or are in early stage development of competing solutions. Intuitive Surgical has an enviable position in the market because it has been building an entrenched moat in the space since the 1990s.

The Road Ahead

The market potential for surgery robots is massive and growing. In 2018, Intuitive Surgical's robots - which assist surgeons during surgery, but don't replace surgeons - were involved in 1 million surgeries. The company estimates there are 5 million applicable surgeries - gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, head/neck - that its system could be used for in the countries where the company sells its products.

On top of this, the company continues to innovate and is developing new solutions that could ultimately expand the addressable market.

In February, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Intuitive Surgical's newest product, the Ion endoluminal system, which helps surgeons perform lung biopsies. The system begins rollout to customers this quarter.

Competition

There are several companies in the robotics surgery space, but Intuitive Surgical holds a dominant position because it was a first mover. The company's first system was approved by the FDA in 2000 for general laparoscopic surgery. While I have reviewed the competitors, I won't go into detail about them here, but may write a separate article evaluating the competitive landscape at some point soon.

Today, the company has more than 5,000 robots installed in hospitals around the world, with nearly 70% of those installs in the U.S. New systems cost over $1 million and hospitals buying these systems have an incentive to get maximum value out of their investment. Surgeons have been trained on Intuitive's technology and this entrenchment, in both hospitals and in the knowledge base of surgeons, provides the company with a competitive advantage over competing solutions.

It remains to be seen how newer competitors, apparently intent on competing on price, will be received by hospitals already accustomed to the technology provided by Intuitive. For hospitals not yet using Intuitive technology, it will also be interesting to see how hospitals weigh the value proposition of proven technology of Intuitive vs. competing solutions that may cost less, but have less of a reputation in the market. That said, Intuitive is not perfect. It is common for complications or deaths to occur as a result of surgery, and the same is true for surgery using robots. The company has a history of litigation for alleged surgical complications due to Intuitive's technology, but I would imagine any competing surgical robotics companies would face similar issues.

On the price front, it is worth noting that hospitals have increasingly asked for leasing arrangements from Intuitive. The increasing popularity of leasing instead of buying is also shifting the way the company records revenue. Under the leasing arrangement, revenue per robot is spread out over time and recorded in future quarters. In Q1-19, the percentage of systems placed into hospitals under leasing arrangements was 33% vs. 29% in Q4-18. A greater instance of leasing and trade-ins impacted revenue and EPS results in Q1, the company noted on the earnings call.

Leasing both benefits Intuitive and exposes Intuitive to risks. The company noted on the Q1 call that leasing arrangements are placing robots in hospitals faster because less money is required of the buyer upfront to close the deal. But leasing comes with potential downsides. The hospital may default on payments. Or, the hospital may be more likely to replace Intuitive with a competitor at some point because the cost to change is diminished as the hospital didn't plunk down $1M+ upfront. The company notes in its 10-K that some leasing arrangements allow customers to end a lease prematurely without a financial penalty. It remains to be seen how or if this increasingly popular leasing arrangement will provide competitors with an easier sell to displace Intuitive in coming years.

Valuation

After the recent selloff, the company is trading about 20% below its average 5-year trailing P/E ratio over the last five years. Some may argue that a P/E above 40 for a stock growing revenue in the mid-teens is high. But if you look at the last ten years, and look ahead to the next ten, or the next twenty, it's hard to make a case against Intuitive's sales growth prospects and the competitive advantages it possesses.

The company is also a strong generator of free cash flow and, like revenue, net income, and recurring revenue, has grown this FCF figure in the mid-teens rate over the last decade.

Is Intuitive Surgical reasonably priced at ~$500/share, or will we continue to see deterioration in price multiple due to supposed looming threats from new competitors and concerns about leasing? With Intuitive, we're not talking deep value here, but we are looking at a situation where we're seeing a great growth company with a strong market position hitting a speed bump due to unmet quarterly expectations.

Out of curiosity, I did some quick research on downgrade history of Intuitive. In mid-2013, the company hit a similar speed bump and issued tepid growth guidance due to concerns about capital spending constraints in hospitals. The stock got hammered at the time, falling 24% over the next two weeks before bottoming at $120 about three months later. Since the October 4, 2013 low of $120, the stock is up 300% vs. the S&P 500's gain of 55%.

In addition to all of this, the company is sitting on more than $5 billion in cash and investments. The company recently authorized $2 billion for buying back shares. Though the company bought no shares in Q1, the company could start to do so if shares continue to drop in price. The buyback program does not have an expiration date.

Conclusion

The recent pullback in share price provides an opportunity to initiate a position in a dominant company with an enviable position in an expanding market. The company does not come without risks, but I think the company's advantages outweigh the risks. If the stock continues to drop, that just increases the value proposition for long-term shareholders and subsequent opportunities to build upon an initial position. As it stands today, I believe Intuitive Surgical is a great company trading at a fair price. Any further drops may make the company hard to ignore as a potential buy for long-term investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ISRG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.