The Future Of Facebook Is Private And Probably Less Profitable

A new Facebook based on privacy and less discrimination seems like a great future. Unfortunately, the company's reality may not match its ambitions.

Everyone knows that Facebook's revenue and user growth is slowing. What they may not realize is how fast this change is occurring.

Investors looking at a more than 30% gain in Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) this year are likely thinking the market finally understands the company. I can’t count how many comments I’ve read suggesting the market doesn’t appreciate Facebook’s future. However, if investors take a moment to digest the company’s longer-term plans, there are some serious headwinds facing the stock. The company outlined the reasons for investors to be cautious, yet the shares are up significantly. In truth, it’s probably time to take some money off the table.

The danger we know

It’s no secret that Facebook’s growth is slowing down, yet investors seem to be missing how this changes the overall narrative. In the first quarter 2017, Facebook grew its Daily Active Users (DAU) by 18% annually. Last year, this growth rate in DAU was cut to 13%. In the most recent quarter, DAU growth dropped to 8%. It’s true that some of this deceleration is related to the size of the user base. However, a 55% decrease in daily user growth over two years isn’t something to be ignored.

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) has significantly less users, yet the company has changed the way it reports active users to those it can monetize. It’s one thing to say you have billions of daily active users, but if those users aren’t monetizable, the numbers may not be all they seem.

(Twitter Q1 results slides)

For a while Twitter has been reporting slower user growth than Facebook, yet in the current quarter, this wasn’t the case. Twitter’s average monetizable daily active users came in at 134 million, which represents growth of nearly 12% annually. Admittedly, if this were all there was to the Facebook story, I might dismiss the issue as a law of large numbers, yet there is more going on.

On the revenue front, Facebook created some of its own problems. The company introduced Stories in 2017 on the main site. Management seemed excited about this new feature, yet has consistently said Stories monetize at a lower rate than Feed. The increase of the use of Facebook Messenger (which also monetizes at a lower rate), and the move to Stories, is clearly affecting Facebook’s growth. In the first quarter of both 2017 and 2018, Facebook’s overall revenue jumped by 49%. The rate of revenue growth this quarter was 26%.

Some will argue that Facebook’s greater knowledge of its users and larger size should lead to better results. Unfortunately, the numbers suggest it’s not quite working out that way. It’s not surprising that the rate of user growth has declined by more than 50% in the last two years, while revenue growth has nearly been cut in half.

I know this is going to sound a bit crazy, but it’s possible over the next few years that Facebook’s revenue growth and Twitter’s revenue growth could be similar. For 2019, analysts are calling for Facebook revenue growth of 24.3%. However, investors should worry about this conclusion. The company’s CFO Dave Wehner reminded investors, “We continue to expect that our revenue growth rates will decelerate sequentially throughout 2019.” With the first quarter coming in at 26% growth, the level of deceleration will have to be tiny to post a full-year growth rate of more than 24%.

On the flip side, Twitter posted 18% revenue growth in the current quarter, and analysts are calling for revenue to increase by just under 17% this year. For 2020, analysts expect revenue to increase by nearly 15%. Though Facebook is expected to grow revenue faster than Twitter, this may not play out in reality. In almost every other industry, bigger companies find out fast growth is extremely challenging.

The danger being ignored

The second danger is something that investors seem to be willingly ignoring. Facebook’s expenses are rising faster than revenue and this looks to continue. In the last quarter, Facebook’s total costs increased by 34%, 8% faster than revenue growth. In addition, the company itself is saying things are going to get worse and not better.

The company’s CFO weighed in on the challenges on the conference call and not for the first time. Originally, Facebook said its expenses for 2019 would grow by 40% to 50%. On the most recent conference call, Dave Wehner said, “We now anticipate full-year 2019 total expenses to grow 47% to 55% compared to 2018.” To put this in perspective, Facebook is suggesting faster annual expense growth than in the first quarter. By deduction, this means expenses will have to grow at a rate above the first quarter to reach this annual rate of increase.

Analysts' projections for slower revenue growth, combined with Facebook’s own comments, suggest slowing top line growth for at least the rest of 2019. If we combine this issue with the prospect of much faster expense growth, the conclusion isn’t pretty. Just two years ago, Facebook’s core operating cash flow increased by nearly 61% on an annual basis. Operating cash flow in the current quarter increased by just over 14%.

Not to put too fine a point on this, but again, Twitter offers investors a different result. In Twitter’s most recent quarter, the company’s operating cash flow increased by nearly 93% on an annual basis. Facebook’s core free cash flow was negative by $2.7 million in the quarter. Twitter generated over $221 million in positive free cash flow. Facebook is saying it is investing for the future, yet cost challenges are very real.

Dangerous plans

Originally, investors were being told that Facebook would be able to monetize its massive user base at an ever-increasing rate. The company could use the tremendous amount of information being posted to drive better advertising engagement, and thus huge cash flow and earnings. However, on the last conference call, Facebook management suggested the future of the company may look very different than today.

Mark Zuckerberg referred to Facebook in its present state as a “Town Square.” He suggested some people want to share information in the Town Square, many people feel more comfortable sharing information in their “Digital living room.” He said that the company was working on a “privacy-focused” platform that would combine messaging and “build more ways to interact on top of that.” On the surface, this sounds great, but one of Zuckerberg’s other comments suggests a massive challenge.

(Facebook media privacy image)

The CEO said, “Your private communications should be secure, and end-to-end encryption prevents anyone – including even us – from seeing what you share.” With one sentence, Zuckerberg is suggesting a useful platform, yet one that may be difficult to monetize.

Sheryl Sandberg, COO, chimed in with a comment that, by the company’s own admittance, will dent revenues in the future. She said, “We’re working hard to ensure that our ads don’t exclude or harm people. There’s a long history of discrimination in the areas of housing, employment, and credit, and we don’t want this happening on Facebook. Anyone running ads in these categories in the U.S. will no longer be allowed to target by age, gender, or zip code.”

This is an example where good intentions, and the attempt to avoid bad press, seem to lead to two inevitabilities. First, companies which want to target advertising based on any of these categories will have to buy their ads elsewhere.

Banks and other lenders that want to target first-time homebuyers can’t specify the ages of people who are traditionally buying their first house. Employers who open a location may want to target certain zip codes for potential candidates, but not on Facebook. A housing company may decide to create a new development for senior living. Unfortunately, this policy wouldn’t allow them to advertise on Facebook and target seniors. The point is Facebook wants to avoid potential discrimination, but there are very real cases where advertisers will have to look elsewhere.

Last but not least, Dave Wehner, CFO, said, “In the fall, we plan to roll out our tool for seeing and clearing your off-Facebook browsing history.” This tool is necessary to try and restore faith in Facebook, yet could have dire consequences for the company’s ability to target advertising. There are stories all over Facebook of situations where the company clearly used this off-Facebook tracking to target advertising.

Given the privacy concerns from Facebook’s prior missteps, it shouldn’t surprise investors that the ability to delete off-Facebook tracking will be a popular tool. Though details haven’t been released yet, users being made aware of this option will certainly take advantage. This directly threatens Facebook’s advertising targeting, yet investors seem to be ignoring this issue as well.

If we put it all together, the future of Facebook is anything but smooth sailing. Private interactions, where the company doesn’t know what is going on is a challenge. The elimination of targeting certain populations in some key advertising segments will eliminate some revenue. The ability for users to control off-Facebook tracking is yet another roadblock. It’s no wonder that analysts and the company itself are suggesting lower revenue in the future.

Ambitions meet reality

The bottom line is the short-term risks to Facebook are clearer than the stock’s movement suggests. Investors who assume the uptrend will continue are likely to be negatively surprised. The tale of Facebook and Twitter is like two sides of a coin. Facebook is telling investors to expect challenges, slower revenue and faster expense growth. The company essentially wants to change major parts of why users came to the company in the first place.

On the valuation side, Facebook trades at a forward P/E of about 26, yet analysts are calling for EPS growth over the next 5 years of 17.6%. Over the last four quarters, the company beat estimates three times and missed once. However, the average miss for the last four quarters is a negative 5%.

Twitter is moving toward allowing users to follow interests instead of being limited to finding people to follow. The main reason people come to Twitter is to find out about topics they are interested in. Allowing users to follow their interests, then finding the accounts automatically, is a big step in the right direction.

Investors and analysts seem to be taking notice. Twitter is up more than 28% so far this year, and presently trades at a forward P/E of almost 36. Though Twitter is more expensive than Facebook on a forward P/E basis, analysts’ 5-year EPS growth estimates are far higher at 28%. Over the last four quarters, Twitter has beaten estimates by an average of more than 50%.

The short version is Twitter’s PEG ratio is lower than Facebook, and Twitter estimates may be too low. The law of large numbers seems to be leading Facebook to try and reinvent itself. While it's possible the company may land at a place where it can grow enough to keep investors happy, and protect the interest of its users, the company’s future seems up in the air. In the short term, investors should temper their expectations. Long-term investors may want to take some money off the table until Facebook proves that its ambitions will be met with a positive reality.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.