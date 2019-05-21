Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: EVG Boosts By 15%

26 out of 31 CEF sectors positive on price, and 25 out of 31 sectors positive on NAV this week.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund (CEF) sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close of Friday, May 3, 2019.

Weekly performance roundup

26 out of 31 sectors were positive on price (up from 18 last week), and the average price return was +0.59% (up from +0.30% last week). The leading gainers were emerging market equity (+1.56%), senior loans (+1.46%) and U.S. real estate (+1.40%). MLPs (-1.62%) lagged.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

25 out of 31 sectors were positive on NAV (up from 18 last week), while the average NAV return was +0.17% (up from +0.19 last week). The top sector by NAV was U.S. real estate (+1.25%) followed by health/biotech (+1.10%), while the weakest sector was MLPs (-1.71%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest premium is multisector income (+1.40%), while the sector with the highest discount is other non-U.S. equity (-11.49%). The average sector discount is -6.00% (up from -6.36% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Emerging market equity showed the largest premium/discount increase (+1.36%), while global equity dividend showed the largest premium/discount decline (-0.67%). The average change in premium/discount was +0.38% (up from +0.10% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is New Jersey munis (+2.10), while the sector with the lowest z-score is MLPs (-0.18). The average z-score is +0.71 (up from +0.50 last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (11.17%), global equity dividend (9.74%), global growth & income (9.52%), emerging market income (9.18%), and covered call (8.43%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is 6.96% (down from 6.99% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change (MPV) -5.56% 6.96% 14.02% 0.8 -1.61% 3.19% (IID) -3.78% 10.53% -2.26% 0.4 -4.03% -0.32% (BZM) -2.26% 3.92% -3.33% 1.1 -1.96% 0.33% (MMD) -2.08% 5.04% -0.10% 1.0 -1.80% 0.25% (SPPP) -2.07% % -3.81% -0.2 -6.19% -4.17% (GLU) -2.03% 6.50% -6.67% 0.6 -2.28% -0.15% (ASA) -1.81% 0.21% -14.35% -1.3 -4.00% -1.97% (CAF) -1.57% 7.43% -9.13% 1.5 -0.30% 1.42% (JMF) -1.55% 10.85% -8.44% -0.4 -2.54% -0.89% (DDF) -1.53% 7.95% 22.84% 1.8 -0.96% 0.27%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change (PAI) 5.50% 4.52% 3.60% 2.6 5.46% -0.14% (RCS) 4.31% 7.52% 37.22% 0.1 3.39% 0.14% (IGI) 3.80% 4.84% 4.15% 1.4 3.74% -0.05% (BGH) 3.59% 9.41% -2.43% 2.2 3.56% -0.26% (BGH) 3.59% 9.41% -2.43% 2.2 3.56% -0.26% (INSI) 3.13% 4.15% -5.44% 2.4 3.42% 0.00% (ECC) 2.98% 13.65% 25.12% 1.6 2.45% 0.00% (PHK) 2.84% 9.21% 27.84% -0.9 3.77% 1.46% (JFR) 2.77% 7.29% -9.64% 0.4 3.16% 0.00% (IHD) 2.64% 9.33% -7.51% 0.9 3.17% 0.23%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Recent corporate actions

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center, Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

April 16, 2019 | BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. Announces Final Results of Tender Offer. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (DSU) announced today the final results of the Fund’s tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) for up to 5% of its outstanding shares of common stock (the “Shares”). The Tender Offer, which expired at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on April 15, 2019, was oversubscribed. Therefore, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer, the Fund will purchase Shares from all tendering stockholders on a pro rata basis, after disregarding fractions, based on the number of Shares properly tendered (“Pro-Ration Factor”). The final results of the Tender Offer are provided in the table below. Number of Shares Tendered Number of Tendered Shares to be Purchased Pro-Ration Factor Purchase Price* Number of Outstanding Shares after Tender Offer 21,792,955 2,636,959 12.10137% $11.9854 50,102,225 * Equal to 98% of the Fund's net asset value per Share as of April 16, 2019 (the business day immediately following the expiration date of the Tender Offer). The Fund will purchase the Shares it has accepted for payment as promptly as practicable.

Upcoming corporate actions

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center, Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

April 11, 2019 | NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Rights Offering. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE: NHF) (the "Fund"), today announced the commencement of a non-transferable rights offering to purchase additional shares of common stock of the Fund (the "Offering"). The Fund is issuing non-transferable rights ("Rights") to its common shareholders of record as of April 29, 2019 (the "Record Date" and such shareholders, "Record Date Shareholders"). Record Date Shareholders will receive one Right for each common share held on the Record Date. The Rights will entitle the Record Date Shareholders to purchase one new share of common stock for every three Rights held (1 for 3). The Rights will be mailed to Record Date Shareholders approximately two business days after the Record Date. Record Date Shareholders who fully exercise their Rights will be entitled to subscribe for additional common shares of the Fund that remain unsubscribed as a result of any unexercised Rights by Record Date Shareholders. In addition, the Fund in its sole discretion may elect to issue additional common shares in an amount up to 25% of the common shares issued in the primary subscription. The subscription price per common share will be determined based upon a formula equal to the lesser of (1) 95% of the reported net asset value on May 22, 2019 (the "Expiration Date"), or (2) 95% of the average of the last reported sales price of the Fund's common shares on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") on the Expiration Date and on each of the four trading days preceding the Expiration Date. Important Upcoming Dates: Record Date: April 29, 2019 Subscription Period: April 30, 2019 to May 22, 2019 Expiration Date May 22, 2019 March 27, 2019 | Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Announces Firm And Conditional Tender Offers. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) (the "Fund") today announced that its Board of Trustees (the "Board") has authorized a cash tender offer for up to 10% of its outstanding common shares at a price per share equal to 98% of the Fund's net asset value ("NAV") per share as of the close of regular trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on the date the tender offer expires (the "Firm Tender Offer"). The Firm Tender Offer is expected to begin on or about April 18, 2019 and expires at 5:00 PM Eastern Time on or about May 17, 2019, unless extended. The pricing date is also expected to be May 17, 2019, unless the Firm Tender Offer is extended. The Board also authorized the Fund to conduct two conditional cash tender offers to follow the Firm Tender Offer, provided certain conditions are met. Specifically, as soon as reasonably practicable after the Firm Tender Offer closes, the Fund will announce via press release the commencement of a 120-day period. If, during such period, the Fund's common shares trade at an average discount to NAV of more than 6% ("First Trigger Event"), the Fund will conduct an additional tender offer (the "Initial Conditional Tender Offer") beginning within 30 days of the end of the month in which the First Trigger Event occurs. The Initial Conditional Tender Offer will be for up to 5% of the Fund's then-outstanding common shares at 98% of NAV per share as of the close of regular trading on the NYSE on the date the tender offer expires. If the Initial Conditional Tender Offer occurs, the Fund will announce via press release the commencement of a second 120-day period. If, during such period, the Fund's common shares trade at an average discount to NAV of more than 6% ("Second Trigger Event"), the Fund will conduct an additional tender offer (the "Second Conditional Tender Offer" and, collectively with the Firm Tender Offer and the Initial Conditional Tender Offer, the "Tender Offers") beginning within 30 days of the end of the month in which the Second Trigger Event occurs. The Second Conditional Tender Offer will be for up to 5% of the Fund's then-outstanding common shares at 98% of NAV per share as of the close of regular trading on the NYSE on the date the tender offer expires. The Second Conditional Tender Offer will not commence and the Fund will not announce a second 120-day period unless the Initial Conditional Tender Offer occurs.

Recent activist or other CEF news

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center, Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount, and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date Invesco PA Value Muni (VPV) -7.8% 0.058 0.0535 5.16% -9.12% 1.2 97% 5/1/2019 5/14/2019 MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU) -5.0% 0.02 0.019 4.90% -3.53% 1.1 108% 5/1/2019 5/14/2019 Templeton Emerging Mkts Income (TEI) -4.6% 0.0701 0.0669 7.91% -7.47% 1.1 100% 5/1/2019 5/14/2019 MFS High Income Municipal (CXE) -4.5% 0.022 0.021 4.88% -3.55% 1.4 110% 5/1/2019 5/14/2019 MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA) -4.3% 0.035 0.0335 3.49% -7.85% 1.6 122% 5/1/2019 5/14/2019 MFS Investment Grade Muni (CXH) -4.1% 0.037 0.0355 4.52% -10.36% 0.6 111% 5/1/2019 5/14/2019 MFS Municipal Income (MFM) -3.4% 0.029 0.028 4.90% -5.90% 1 111% 5/1/2019 5/14/2019 Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) -2.9% 0.07 0.068 4.42% -5.53% 1.9 100% 5/1/2019 5/14/2019 Apollo Tactical Income Fund In (AIF) -1.9% 0.104 0.102 8.18% -11.37% 0.1 108% 5/1/2019 5/16/2019

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date MFS Intermediate Income (MIN) 0.1% 0.02859 0.02861 9.13% -6.70% 1.5 30% 5/1/2019 5/14/2019 MFS Government Markets Income (MGF) 0.1% 0.02845 0.02847 7.59% -4.46% 2.2 36% 5/1/2019 5/14/2019 MFS Charter Income (MCR) 0.9% 0.05817 0.05871 8.86% -9.86% 0.8 50% 5/1/2019 5/14/2019 MFS Multi-Market Income (MMT) 1.1% 0.04122 0.04167 8.70% -8.29% 1.3 51% 5/1/2019 5/14/2019 MFS Intermediate High Income (CIF) 1.4% 0.02006 0.02035 9.04% 4.65% 1.8 59% 5/1/2019 5/14/2019 MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) 1.8% 0.04541 0.04621 9.73% 1.97% 0.9 29% 5/1/2019 5/14/2019 EV Limited Duration Income (EVV) 4.5% 0.067 0.07 6.55% -12.18% 1.2 99% 5/1/2019 5/10/2019 Templeton Global Income (GIM) 5.4% 0.0336 0.0354 6.58% -11.06% 1.3 90% 5/1/2019 5/14/2019 XAI Octagon FR & Alt Inc Term (XFLT) 5.8% 0.069 0.073 10.03% -2.02% 0 85% 5/1/2019 5/14/2019 EV Short Duration Diversified (EVG) 15.4% 0.065 0.075 6.84% -11.69% 1.6 76% 5/1/2019 5/23/2019

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

