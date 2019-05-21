Carrols Restaurant Group: Shorts Can Cover - For Now

This still looks like a model destined to fail - but timing may not be right from the short case.

The long-term short case for Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) is that the restaurant franchisees business model simply doesn't work. From that perspective, Carrols is doomed to be another of many failed roll-ups, along the lines of Bausch Health (BHC) (formerly Valeant), Element Solutions (ESI) (formerly Platform Specialty Products), and Iconix Brand Group (ICON), among many others.

That's the case I've made for about eighteen months now - and it looks of late like it's playing out. TAST shares touched a four-year low this month and are down almost 50% from late August levels. But it actually may be short-term factors - most notably, weak earnings driven by higher input costs - that have led shares lower. After all, investors bid up TAST shares in February after Carrols announced an acquisition of Cambridge Franchise Holdings. That hardly seems like the response of a market becoming increasingly skeptical of the underlying model.

If that's the case, at ~$8.50, the short case does become a bit thinner. TAST now looks reasonably cheap by a number of measures. The acquisition will contribute to earnings over the next four quarters. The stock has dipped to my original target range. From a near-term standpoint, backing off the short here looks like a case of following the adage that "pigs get fed and hogs get slaughtered".

That said, the long-term case here actually seems strengthened by recent results for reasons that go beyond the fundamentals. Core questions remain about whether Carrols' operating model even makes sense. This is a low-margin, highly-leveraged business model that appears to be on the wrong end of the franchisor/franchisee trade. Near-term pressure on TAST shares might suggest some caution from the short side - but the recent results driving that pressure only strengthen the long-term argument.

TAST Stumbles

TAST Earnings, Q4 2017 - Q1 2019

Quarter Comp Growth Adj. EBITDA Growth Adj. EBITDA Margin Chg Q4 2017 8.9% 26.5% +62 bps Q1 2018 6.2% 36.3% +118 bps Q2 2018 5.0% 19.4% +100 bps Q3 2018 1.6% 8.7% +38 bps Q4 2018 2.7% -5.9% -120 bps Q1 2019 2.4% -30.8% -245 bps

source: author; data from TAST press releases

Data by YCharts

It's not difficult to see why TAST shares have fallen so sharply: operating performance has weakened sharply and quickly. Comp growth started decelerating in the third quarter. Margins have compressed notably in the last two reporting periods, with guidance for 2019 cut after the Q1 report earlier this month.

There are several factors at play. On the revenue side, one issue is that sales at Restaurant Brands International (QSR) unit Burger King, for which Carrols acts as a franchisee, have slowed. Burger King's comps were 1.7% in Q4 and 2.2% in the first quarter. There's some evidence that heavy promotional activity in the space is starting to lose its effectiveness. In addition, for both Carrols and Burger King, tougher comparisons are an issue, as seen in the table above.

The more pressing issue for Carrols at the moment is on the margin front. Unsurprisingly, labor costs have been rising for some time. The pressure on that line had, for the most part, been offset by lower-than-expected COGS, notably from input costs. Carrols' guidance for 2018 after Q4 projected a 2-3% increase in commodity costs, including a 3-5% rise in beef. Per the 10-K, however, commodity costs actually fell, with beef prices dropping 4.9%.

As a result - and with some help from acquisitions made in September and October - Carrols' full-year results actually came in ahead of expectations (Adjusted EBITDA of $102.3 million versus $93-100 million after Q4 2017). But the input cost tailwind is turning into a headwind. Beef costs still declined in Q4 and in Q1. But that is going to change: Carrols updated its full-year guidance after Q1 to incorporate an expected 5-6% increase in beef, up from a previous 2-3%. All-in commodity costs now are expected to be 100 bps higher, up 2-3% year over year.

That may not be a one-year issue, either. As the Motley Fool highlighted, Tyson Foods (TSN) emphasized on its fiscal Q2 call that the outbreak of African swine fever in China would have a significant impact on prices. Tyson CEO Noel White said in his prepared remarks that "in my 39 years in the business, I've never seen an event that has the potential to change global protein patterns and consumption patterns as African swine fever does." He predicted in the Q&A that "it will be multiple years before the supply balance comes back into equilibrium."

The problem for Carrols is that it can't exactly raise prices. In fact, Burger King corporate has ramped up its promotional activity of late. Discounting hit margins by 80 bps, per the K, and Carrols called out the hit to margins from promotions on both the Q4 and Q1 conference calls. Carrols management insisted on the call that promotional intensity would decrease, citing the corporate marketing calendar. But if BK comps stay in the 2% range - or weaken amid a still-heavy promotional environment for the industry at large - Restaurant Brands may put its foot back on the pedal.

The margin pressures are significant. The midpoint of guidance for Carrols, excluding recently acquired Cambridge, suggests Adjusted EBITDA margins of 8.1% this year. That's a 58 bps compression year over year - to the lowest levels since 2014.

And, the obvious problem is that there's not really much reason to believe that the pressures are going to abate. Labor costs aren't coming down despite the fact that Carrols actually has relatively minimal exposure to recent minimum wage hikes. ~40% of restaurants (as of year-end 2018) are in Ohio, North Carolina, and Indiana, who haven't joined the recent trend of raising state-level minimums, and Cambridge's base in the Southeast provides similar protection. Still, labor inflation at the low end clearly is intensifying, with Walmart (WMT), TJX Companies (TJX), and others raising their own wages; even rival McDonald's (MCD) has abandoned its longstanding opposition to a $15 national minimum wage.

Input costs are unlikely to come back down. That leaves Carrols essentially at the mercy of Burger King's promotional calendar. Q4 and especially Q1 - when Adjusted EBITDA margins were just 4.5% - show where that leaves Carrols. As such, it's no surprise that TAST shares have fallen so sharply of late.

The Long-Term Case Strengthens

To be sure, the performance of late supports the broad bear case here: being a quick-service restaurant franchisee is simply not an attractive business. McDonald's shares have doubled since Steve Easterbrook took over in early 2015, thanks in part to optimism toward his efforts to franchise more restaurants and thus improve margins and ROIC (return on invested capital). Domino's Pizza (DPZ), another franchisor, has been one of the best stocks of the past few years.

So, the question for TAST is: what's the point of being on the other side of that trade? Franchisees are bearing so much of the inflation in labor and now input costs; franchisors get paid based on revenue. There is little incentive for Restaurant Brands to care all that much about costs; it's the franchisee's problem (as McDonald's franchisees are increasingly pointing out).

The answer from Carrols is that being a franchisee at scale is a good business. Carrols can buy restaurants at 3-4x EBITDA, boost the margins, and add value:

Source: Carrols presentation, January 2017

The long-running problem for TAST stock is that the numbers simply don't back up the argument, aside from the fact that the market indeed has been willing to value shares at 8x+ EBITDA for much of the past few years. Free cash flow was positive in 2018 - at about $5 million. The total from 2011 to 2018 remains a burn of nearly $94 million.

From 2016 to 2018, Carrols spent $124 million on acquisitions. At a 4x multiple, that would imply an additional ~$31 million in EBITDA. 2018 pro forma Adjusted EBITDA, as reported in the 10-K, was $32.6 million above 2015 levels. Where's the organic growth? Where's the margin expansion supposedly being driven under Carrols' ownership?

Carrols unquestionably got a great deal in 2012, when it picked up 278 restaurants from BK corporate. Since then, however, there's simply no fundamental sign that the company is adding value. Even the argument for scale is disproven. Corporate spending as a percentage of revenue was just over 5% in 2012, when the company had 572 restaurants. With nearly 50% more restaurants, guidance for Carrols only in 2019 suggests that spend will be 4.98% of revenue. Even with an estimated ~$5 million in synergies from Cambridge, the combined company, pro forma, still will spend 4.8%+ of revenue on corporate-level G&A - with a reach almost double that of year-end 2012.

The pillars of the long-term short case look at worst intact after 2018 results and 2019 guidance. Carrols still isn't generating free cash flow even before newbuild and acquisition spend. There's little sign of organic profit growth. There's no evidence that scale somehow insulates the company from industry/franchisee pressures: even pro forma figures for 2019 (including Cambridge synergies) suggest 118 bps in margin compression in three years. For a business whose peak margins were 9%+, that's untenable. And, there's a huge, somewhat hidden, aspect of the Cambridge acquisition that further undercuts the bull case.

The Cambridge Acquisition

For two key reasons, the Cambridge acquisition looks hugely concerning for TAST. The first is that it's an obvious sign of strategy creep - always a danger for a company fueling its growth with ever-increasing debt.

Again, as the slide above shows, the case for TAST is "valuation arbitrage". Many Restaurant Brands franchisees own a small number of units; owing to the growth of the industry, many are in the range of retirement age, if not beyond. (Thinly-traded Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCQX:MHGU), which operates a similar model with Wendy's (WEN) franchises, has made a similar point about the demographics of existing franchisees.)

So, Carrols can buy franchises cheap - 3x EBITDA or 4x EBITDA - improve margins, and add value. Again, the numbers cast some doubt on the viability of that strategy, but that clearly is the strategy.

Or, at least, it was. Because that obviously is not the logic behind the Cambridge deal. When the acquisition was announced, Carrols estimated a $238 million transaction value for the all-stock deal, which included the assumption of roughly $100 million in debt. Per the Q1 release, Cambridge's Adjusted EBITDA pro forma for recent acquisitions and including $5 million or so in synergies is $25-30 million.

In other words, Carrols has spent years touting its ability to pay 3-4x EBITDA and 2.5-3.0x post-integration. It then turned around and made a deal worth ~half its market cap at 9.5x the high end of pro forma pre-synergy revenue, and almost 8x the high end including synergies.

To be fair, this was an all-stock deal and does appear to have a minimal effect on the balance sheet even with the assumed debt. Carrols was able to refinance its debt with annual savings of 200-plus bps (8% senior notes are being repurchased using funds borrowed at LIBOR + 3.25%). But the company also issued a substantial amount of stock - Cambridge's owners will own ~24% of the company, assuming conversion of tranches of preferred stock issued in the deal and previously owned by BK corporate - when its shares traded near a four-year low. And, it did so at an acquisition multiple well above its supposed range - and a multiple now at least a turn above where TAST as a whole trades. The Cambridge deal as such seems to undercut the supposed valuation arbitrage that is supposed to be Carrols' value-add.

There's a much more significant problem, however. The easy bear case for TAST is based on a simple question: where's the free cash flow? Investors can talk EBITDA and theoretical value-add all day long, but at a certain point, Carrols needs to at least drive positive free cash flow from ongoing operations.

It seemed like Carrols was ready to finally answer that question:

Source: Carrols presentation, March 2018

Part of the issue of late was that Carrols had to remodel existing restaurants under Burger King's "20/20" design. As seen in the slide above, it had made substantial progress, retouching over 75% of its units. CEO Daniel Accordino noted on the Q3 conference call that "we really don't have too many restaurants that are affected by this mandate."

That in turn suggested capex could come down, boosting free cash flow. And in fact, that actually played out, if to a modest extent. Capex was $94.1 million in 2016, and free cash flow was a burn of $31.8 million. In 2017, capex dropped by over $20 million, getting FCF to basically breakeven. It stayed flattish in 2018, and TAST moved modestly into the black. Over that period, capex excluding new development (p. 52 of the 10-K) dropped from $86 million in 2016 to $52 million last year.

That tailwind looks like it is going to reverse, however. As part of the Cambridge acquisition, Carrols amended its franchise agreement. The company agreed to upgrade 748 of its Burger King restaurants by September 2024 - nearly three-quarters of the total operated at the end of Q1. Admittedly, these upgrades don't appear to be as expensive as the last round. 2018 spending averaged $650,000, per the K, while Accordino, on the Q3 call, cited a range of $20-100K for the "Burger King of Tomorrow" transformations implied over the next few years.

But Carrols also has to develop 200 new Burger Kings - even as Carrols is closing existing units, and BK has many more that likely are unprofitable - and another 70 Popeyes. Maintenance spend was estimated at $12 million on the Q4 call before the deal, though the K seems to imply something closer to $15 million. And, there are an estimated $20-25 million in additional larger remodels coming this year.

Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2019 is $130 million. Take out $25 million in interest expense, $20 million in maintenance capex (including Cambridge), $20 million in larger remodels, and $10 million in BKoT, and free cash flow maxes out at $55 million.

Even that seems likely to understate the case: capex expectations for 2019 soared from $75-95 million before the deal to $120-130 million after it. That includes 11-14 newbuilds, which generally cost around $1.5 million each per commentary. It certainly seems as if, with Cambridge on board and the new franchise agreement, ongoing capex is in the $100 million range. Add $25 million in interest expense, and even with a ~0% tax rate (thanks to NOLs), free cash flow is basically zero.

This isn't a one-year problem, either. Carrols has to "open, build, and operate" 270 new units in less than six years. That's likely $400 million - and potentially closer to $500 million - in spend. 750 smaller upgrades at even $50K each is another $37 million-plus. Other units still need to catch up to the original 20/20 plan at a cost now over $700,000 according to one report. Carrols has committed to spending over half a billion dollars a year over the next six years (including 2019). That's something like $85 million annually - for a business that pro forma is generating $130 million in annual EBITDA.

There are some benefits coming back from corporate, including contributions to remodels at BK-owned locations and lower royalty rates. But those benefits are minor in the context of the spend here. It seems exceedingly likely that free cash flow will stay negative - and likely build negative - until September 2024. What then? Does the upgrade cycle stop? Most likely not. And if not, the basic question remains: when, exactly, is Carrols going to actually show positive free cash flow?

The Case for TAST

The issue with the long-term short case is timing. It may very well be the case that Carrols' model isn't viable. But that doesn't mean the market will price TAST stock as such anytime soon. The company just refinanced its debt at under 6% (without much in the way of owned properties to back that debt; land is carried at less than $9 million). And, on a peer and asset basis, TAST is starting to look cheap.

For instance, the current enterprise value of $910 million values the company's restaurants at about $860,000 each. That's still high for the space: as I've pointed out before, back in 2017, Wendy's acquired 140 restaurants for $620K each and sold them immediately for $500K. But that obviously was a struggling franchisee (which is why Wendy's was willing to eat the loss), and Carrols may maintain a better reputation. MHGU appears to be valued (several tranches of preferred stock make calculating enterprise value a bit imperfect) at over $1 million per unit and 8x+ EBITDA, both a premium to TAST's current levels.

There's enough here for investors - and analysts - to potentially see value even without comparing to other restaurant stocks (to which TAST should trade at a discount). Carrols is going to trumpet Adjusted EBITDA growth in coming quarters: even the low end of full-year guidance implies a 20%+ increase in EBITDA over the rest of the year. Even though that growth is coming from Cambridge, it still may catch investors' eyes. If Restaurant Brands does pull back on promotional efforts, margins should look much more reasonable over the next few quarters. And, there's maybe a halo effect at some point from the optimism toward BK's pending nationwide launch of the Impossible Burger.

A short case at the lows essentially requires that Carrols miss guidance and/or that RBI re-accelerate its promotional efforts. That's certainly possible, given how weak Q1 was and how thin margins are, to begin with. But it's not guaranteed, and TAST looks cheap enough that it has room to bounce if performance even stabilizes.

But, at this point, the only block to a short is timing. The business model already looked shaky - and after the last two quarters, it looks worse. The Cambridge deal doesn't look like a good one. The new franchise agreement may require more capital than a $125 million revolver can handle. And, there is still no evidence that Carrols actually can create consistent positive free cash flow - while it remains utterly and dangerously dependent on BK corporate. This business model simply does not appear to work - and I believe, at some point, investors will figure that out. The question is when.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.