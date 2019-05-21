Avantor: Solid Business, Too Much Debt

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) is an inherently interesting business which is carrying way too much debt. Concerns about leverage meant that the IPO was not a major success, although shares have seen a nice run-up in the days following the offering. I fail to see appeal at these levels. While I am happy to monitor shares in the wake of the offering, I am not tempted to buy shares at these levels.

The Business

Avantor is a provider of mission critical products and services to a wide range of industries, including biopharma, healthcare, as well as advanced technologies and applied materials industries.

The company offers a range of products to these clients, including materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation, as well as services & specialty procurement. Clients use the proceeds for their research, development and production, organised into so-called workflows.

The company collaborates closely with customers to foster innovations and reduce costs as the service offerings of the company are quite exhaustive. This comes as the company has nearly 1,500 workers on site with customers. The range of products, materials and services provided is long, including chemicals, silicone materials, prep kits, filtration services, freezers, and analytical instruments, among others. The company offers a product suite of 6 million, supplied with the aid of 4,000 suppliers across the globe.

The company has been created in its current existence from 2010 onward when Avantor was acquired by private equity firm New Mountain Capital. The predecessor is better known as J.T. Baker Chemical, having its origins in 1904. The company has made two important deals in recent times. In 2016, NuSil was acquired, and VWR was acquired a year later in a massive $6.6 billion deal. Notably, the latter deal has really transformed the business as the acquired activities overshadow the original business.

The Offering

Avantor aimed to sell 205 million shares in a $14-$15 per share price range as final pricing was set at the lower end of the range. Despite the softer pricing, Avantor is still a very large offering, as it raised $2.87 billion in gross proceeds.

With 526 million shares outstanding following the IPO, the company is awarded an equity valuation of nearly $7.4 billion at the offer price. While the offer proceeds look high, note that they will be used to pay off redeemable equity as a pro-forma net debt load of $6.7 billion will remain steep, for a $14.1 billion enterprise value at $14 per share.

The actual financial performance of the company requires quite some explanation. Revenues have grown from $691 million in 2016 to $1.27 billion in 2017 and hit nearly $5.9 billion last year. Note that this is not driven by great growth in end markets, and is simply the result of the acquisition strategy of the business, although organic growth has been decent.

The company thus generated $5.86 billion in sales in 2018 on which an operating income of $413 million was reported. The company reported a large net loss, but this is distorted by the high debt load of the business. Adjusted EBITDA of $945 million translates into very elevated leverage ratios given the pro-forma net debt load, for a 7 times leverage ratio.

The good news is that the business is showing solid growth, at least in the first quarter of 2019. Reported sales rose by 4.4% to $1.48 billion despite a 350 basis point headwind from currencies as adjusted EBITDA improved to $248 million. If we annualize this, I still end up with a sky high leverage ratio at 6.7 times.

In terms of earnings power, the company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of $68.2 million as the vast majority of GAAP losses stem from amortization charges, and to a smaller extent restructuring and integration costs. If the company could annualize theses earnings at $275 million, earnings could just top the fifty cent per share mark, for still very elevated multiples. Given the massive leverage, I am not impressed with this earnings power as the elevated multiple is more or less seen in the $14 billion enterprise valuation, which looks high in relation to just a billion in EBITDA.

Lack of appeal has only turned for the worse as shares have seen a reasonable jump in the first few days of trading, now trading just shy of $17 per share. This $3 jump in the share price has added another +$1.5 billion to the valuation of the company, pushing up valuation multiples even higher.

What Now?

Truth of the matter is that Avantor operates in structurally attractive growth markets, as is evident in the current organic growth trajectory. The company can furthermore benefit from integration efforts and thus synergies from past dealmaking, comfortably exceeding $100 million a year according to management.

That is crucial to reduce leverage while boosting earnings power. Note that I came up with earnings power of $275 million at an annualized rate above. If we assume $100 million in synergies, or about $80 million after taxes, that works out to $350 million.

The company is furthermore spending up to $500 million a year in interest as refinancing and gradual reduction in leverage and increase in earnings power could boost earnings by another $100 million to $450 million. If that becomes realistic, earnings power could increase to $0.85 per share, for still a high valuation at 20 times earnings.

Besides the non-compelling valuation, there are myriad of risks including that of high leverage, a competitive field, synergies from past dealmaking not being realized, as well as concerns about free trade. Consequently, I can only conclude to be very cautious on this offering, as I have no desire to initiate any position at current times.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.