BSR REIT: The Value Play On Multifamily

It is performing well so far and see moderate upside to fair value.

Apartments fundamentals remain strong, but it is priced in for most of the sector.

Elevator thesis

Multifamily fundamentals remain strong, but it is challenging to invest in the space as the majority of the sector is trading at lofty valuations. BSR REIT (OTCPK:BSRTF) trades at a sizable discount to the sector while providing exposure to multifamily properties in areas with favorable demographic trends. The relatively lower rent on their assets provides room for increases to rental rates, and BSR’s occupancy is trending up. Overall, we see healthy growth at an opportunistic valuation

Let us begin with a look at the fundamental strength behind multifamily.

Supply and demand

Millennials have become home owners at far lower rates than previous generations. Some believe this is a cultural phenomenon where millennials prefer the mobility of renting, and I think that is true to some extent. However, I believe the primary cause of millennials being a renting generation is that home ownership is simply less affordable than it has been for previous generations. A combination of excessive student debt and record-high home prices is more or less forcing the majority of millennials to rent.

Labor shortages have capped the rate of home building as overtime can be prohibitively expensive. This has led to below historical average housing starts for the entirety of this economic recovery.

With less supply of homes, prices have reached new records, even beating those of the housing bubble.

Few homes are on the market, and those that are get scooped up rapidly upon listing.

This housing situation creates minimal competing supply for apartments and has allowed rental rates to rise.

Demand is largely related to wages and household formation, both of which have been strong in this roughly 3% GDP growth economy. Importantly, blue collar wages have risen faster than white collar wages which bodes well for apartments as this cohort represents those on the cusp of being able to afford apartment rental. The better blue collar workers do, the more household formation there will be.

With the healthy demand and measured supply environment, apartment fundamentals are generally looking good. I would anticipate continued rental rate growth, albeit at a slower pace than the rapid increases of the last few years. Occupancy growth will also flatten out as we are already at a point of nearly full occupancy. There is a certain level of frictional vacancy that will always exist, and we are roughly at that point.

As such, our outlook for the sector is steady growth at a slow to moderate pace. With growth slower than it has been, I would encourage caution in not overpaying. With that in mind, let us take a look at valuation.

Valuation

Multifamily REITs are among the more richly-valued REIT sectors with a mean and median P/AFFO of 19.9X and 20X, respectively (using 2019 S&P Capital IQ consensus estimates).

Source: SNL Financial

Even looking at FFO, which does not account for the maintenance capex, they still look somewhat expensive with a mean and median P/FFO of 18.6X and 19.9X, respectively.

Importantly, those on the low end of valuation are there for a reason. Preferred Apartments (APTS) has generated a decent return for its shareholders, but its portfolio contains a significant amount of retail properties which naturally pull the trading multiple down.

Bluerock (BRG) has been a perpetual destroyer of shareholder value, repeatedly missing estimates.

Aside from those 2, the rest are over 14X FFO and 15X AFFO. Multifamily assets are positioned well, and the market knows it.

There is, however, one apartment REIT that slipped through the cracks: BSR REIT. I believe it slipped through the market’s notice because it is a Canadian-listed REIT with U.S. properties. Thus, U.S.-based investors do not notice because they are primarily looking at U.S. listed securities, and Canadian investors may have been hesitant to invest as it is harder to evaluate the fundamentals of properties in foreign countries. With a smaller base of interested investors, BSR trades at a lower valuation than its multifamily peers. Consensus FFO estimates for BSR are shown below.

Source: SNL Financial

Today’s price of $10.25 places BSR at a 12.6X multiple making it the cheapest pure-play multifamily REIT.

We think this low valuation is inappropriate, given its property concentration in strong submarkets and its track record of under-promising and over-delivering.

Sunbelt > other markets

Coastal gateway markets, which have traditionally been considered the top tier locations for multifamily assets, are now under pressure from 2 sources:

Negative domestic migration: U.S. citizens are moving away from areas like New York and California to sunbelt locations Rental rates are significantly higher in gateway markets relative to household income, which is leaving little room for further rent increases

In contrast, the sunbelt has strong domestic migration patterns and relatively lower rental rates as a percentage of household income. Together, these data points suggest stronger occupancy and rent growth in the sunbelt.

BSR has a 100% concentration in the sunbelt with a large portion of its properties in the Texas triangle.

Source: SNL Financial

As most are already aware, Texas is a growing jobs state due to its increasing presence as a tech hub and favorable taxation. Houston, BSR’s largest exposure, is benefiting from higher oil prices and its growing medical campus.

I believe market participants are discounting BSR’s asset portfolio because of a relatively lower rent per unit ($821), but this seems inappropriate to me. Class B apartments service the working class, which, as we discussed above, is currently experiencing faster wage growth than the general population. That means this segment will lead the household formation and will be able to on average afford higher rent increases.

Class B value-add is exactly the place to invest in multi-family, and we can use NexPoint (NXRT) as a case study.

Much like BSR, NXRT has heavy sunbelt and Texas concentration of assets, with relatively low rent per unit. Until the last few years, NXRT was also underestimated by the market and traded at a low multiple. Over time, NXRT demonstrated rapid growth through its value-add strategy of refurbishing class B units, and the market caught on, leading to a triple.

Source: SNL Financial

As we are now later in the cycle, I highly doubt BSR will have as explosive of results as NXRT, but the business model works. Class B refurbishments generate quite high ROIC as the cost is small relative to the incremental increase in monthly rent.

Proving itself

Having gone public in May of 2018, BSR just hit its first anniversary as a public company. It is still new, but it has a gone a long way toward proving itself, sizably outperforming the guidance it provided upon listing. Same property NOI came in 5.7% ahead of guidance, margins beat by 200 basis points, and AFFO/share came in 14% higher than anticipated.

Source: Supplemental

While brief, this sort of track record will give investors increased confidence when the next round of guidance is released.

Sequentially, (3/31/19 as compared to 12/31/18) occupancy increased 160 basis points to 94.9%, and rent per unit increased to $835 from $821. I see this as preliminary evidence that their value-add program is working.

Fair value

As a small and new company with reasonably high leverage, BSR will likely continue to trade at a discount to most of the multifamily sector. Its closest peers are arguably BRT Apartments (BRT) and Independence Realty (IRT), as these are also class B apartment REITs with sunbelt exposure and high leverage. With FFO multiples of 14.4X and 19.1X, respectively, I consider this the fair value range. Until BSR gets a few more years under its belt, I suspect it will stay toward the lower end implying a multiple of 14X to 15X and a fair value of $11.34 to $12.15. At this midpoint, this is 14% upside from today’s price.

Risks to ownership

In addition to the normal risks of investing in small-cap REITs with moderately high leverage, BSR comes with the added challenge of its Canadian listing. One can buy it on the Toronto stock exchange through the ticker (HOM.U) or through the American foreign ordinary of (OTCPK:BSRTF). Both are listed in U.S. dollars, and both have very low liquidity.

It reports under IFRS accounting standards rather than GAAP, so there is a bit of a learning curve. I own it in a taxable account and have not experienced any withholdings, but you may want to consult with a tax advisor as to whether the foreign domicile will impact your account.

There is minimal currency risk as its revenues are in U.S. dollars, and its dividends are paid in USD.

Regarding its fundamentals, I will be watchful to ensure that the refurbishments continue to have strong ROIC and that same-store NOI growth remains positive.

