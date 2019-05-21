Exxon Mobil: A Bet On A Brighter Future

The future for Exxon Mobil is what counts for investors, and it is quite bright despite some difficult adjustments now.

Exxon Mobil experienced weak margins for its refining and chemical sector and significant downtime for maintenance in both its upstream and downstream activities.

Revenues and other income came at $63.63 billion, down 6.7% compared to the first quarter last year and down 11.5% sequentially. It was a weak quarter.

Investment Thesis

The US-based Exxon Mobil (XOM) is one of the best "first-class" oil supermajors. It pays a secure dividend of over 4%, and it ought to be among the oil stocks held in your long-term portfolio.

The company is part of my "six oil majors" group which includes Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), BP Plc (BP), Equinor (EQNR), TOTAL S.A. (TOT), and Chevron (CVX) that I cover on Seeking Alpha regularly. Please read my articles about the 1Q '19 results now published (click the company name above).

The company's upstream production is active worldwide with an output of 3,981K Boep/d in the first quarter of 2019:

Exxon Mobil is an "integrated oil" which owns meaningful onshore (e.g., Permian) and offshore projects (e.g., Guyana, Brazil and recently Cyprus) that should guarantee a constant production for years to come. The other two segments, the downstream and chemical, are quite active as well.

This advantageous position allows the company to divest non-core assets more efficiently and enhance the overall performance and cash flow level.

The only real uncertainty is where are oil prices heading in 2019?

Investing in the oil sector is not a simple assignment because of the highly volatile nature of the industry. Investors will have to understand that Exxon Mobil is not about a few quarters or even a few years. It is a company that you virtually marry and keep in spite of the ups and downs.

When you invest in such a reliable company, it is essential to look at the underlying strength of the company for the next five to ten years before totally committing.

While XOM is a sound long-term investment, I believe it is quite essential to trade short term about 30% of your portfolio using key events to add or reduce your position. Technical analysis can help you with this task.

Neil A. Hansen, VP of Investor relation, said in the 1Q '19 conference call:

"...we made excellent progress on our growth projects with several key final investment decisions and continued exploration success. We also remain on track with plans to increase production in the Permian Basin to 1 million oil equivalent barrels per day by 2024. In fact, growth in the Permian during the quarter supported a 5% year-over-year increase in liquids volumes. The first quarter was also characterized by solid operating performance including the successful execution of scheduled maintenance across a number of our Downstream facilities."

Exxon Mobil - 1Q '19 Financial Table: The Raw Numbers

Exxon Mobil 2Q '17 3Q '17 4Q '17 1Q '18 2Q '18 3Q '18 4Q '18 1Q '19 Revenues in $ billion 60.82 59.35 65.31 65.44 71.46 74.19 68.25 61.65 Total Revenues and other income in $ Billion 62.88 61.10 66.52 68.21 73.50 76.61 71.90 63.63 Net Income in $ Billion 3.35 3.97 8.38 4.65 3.95 6.24 6.00 2.35 EBITDA $ Billion 8.97 10.57 9.05 11.91 11.25 13.94 13.36 9.04 Profit margin % 5.33% 6.50% 12.60% 6.82% 5.37% 8.15% 8.35% 3.69% EPS diluted in $/share 0.78 0.93 1.97 1.09 0.92 1.46 1.41 0.55 Cash from operating activities in $ Billion 6.95 7.54 7.41 8.52 7.78 11.11 8.61 8.34 Capital Expenditures in $ Billion 3.10 4.91 4.50 3.35 4.93 5.20 6.09 5.20 Free Cash Flow in $ Billion 3.85 2.62 2.91 5.17 2.85 5.90 2.51 3.14 Total Cash $ Billion 4.0 4.3 3.2 4.1 3.4 5.7 3.0 4.6 Total Debt in $ Billion 41.9 40.6 41.0 40.6 41.2 40.0 37.8 40.8 Dividend per share in $ 0.77 0.77 0.77 0.82 0.82 0.82 0.82 0.82 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 4.27 4.27 4.27 4.27 4.27 4.27 4.27 4.27 Oil Production 2Q '17 3Q '17 4Q '17 1Q '18 2Q '18 3Q '18 4Q '18 1Q '19 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 3,922 3,878 3,991 3,889 3,647 3,786 4,010 3,981 US Production in K Boep/d - - - - - 980 1,013 1,052 Permian Production in K Boep/d - - - - - 167 190 226 US Quarterly average Brent Eq. ($/b) 49.83 52.08 54.12 60.07 64.87 64.06 54.50 53.30 US Quarterly average NG ($/Kcf) - 2.82 2.70 2.91 2.57 2.75 3.64 2.93

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, and Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly revenues and other income

Revenues and other income came at $63.63 billion, down 6.7% compared to the first quarter last year and down 11.5% sequentially.

XOM's core first-quarter cash profile below:

Source: 1Q '19 Presentation

2 - Free Cash Flow (not including divestitures)

I regularly mention the free cash flow for Exxon Mobil as a crucial financial component. FCF yearly ("TTM") represents $14.4 billion (not including divestitures). The first quarter was $3.14 billion (according to Morningstar/YCharts).

Analyzing free cash flow is a crucial exercise from a long-term investment perspective. The bottom line is that the free cash flow must cover dividend payout and share buybacks.

The dividend is now $3.28 per share annually or a yield of 4.58%. Based on 4.27 billion shares outstanding diluted, it is a cost of ~$14 billion per year, which is still lower than the free cash flow ("TTM").

Thus, Exxon Mobil is now passing the quarterly FCF test again. Below you will find XOM free cash flow chart comparison to its peers:

3 - Oil production in K Boep/d and different earnings details

A - Upstream segment

Combining oil and gas production, Exxon Mobil produced 3,981K Boep/d this first quarter, slightly down year over year and down 0.7% sequentially. Liquids represented K Bop/d or % of the total production.

Source: XOM Presentation - composite from Fun Trading

Details of production in the US and Permian for the last three quarters. Total US production represented 26.4% of the total output in 1Q '19. The Permian production was 226K Boep/d.

XOM production 1Q '19 compared to its peers:

B - For the Downstream segment, earnings were down significantly from 4Q '18.

Source: XOM presentation - composite from Fun Trading

C - For the Chemical segment, earnings decreased sequentially to $518 million from $737 million in 4Q '18.

Source: XOM presentation

D - Production in the Permian Basin continues to increase towards 1M Boep/d by 2024. Production is 226K Boep/d for 1Q '19.

Exxon Mobil is ramping up its drilling initiatives in the Permian Basin.

The 1Q '19 average production in the Permian was about ~226K Boep/d or up 19% sequentially. Neil Hansen said in the conference call:

"Production in the Permian averaged 226,000 oil equivalent barrels per day, an increase of 19% relative to the fourth quarter and more than double the average production we saw in the first quarter of last year."

4 - Guyana Update - Liza Phase 1 startup by 1Q '20

Source: XOM Presentation

I have discussed recently on Seeking Alpha the Stabroek block in Guyana, and the discovery called Yellowtail-1.

The company is still in the exploration process, and its resources have jumped from 3.2 MM Boep/d last year to 5.5 MM Boep/d for Stabroek, not including the Yellowtail-1 discovery.

"Yellowtail-1 encountered approximately 292 feet (89 meters) of high-quality oil bearing sandstone reservoir and was drilled to a depth of 18,445 feet (5,622 meters) in 6,046 feet (1,843 meters) of water."

Exxon Mobil's discovery success in 2019 includes three in the Stabroek block and the massive Glaucus-1 gas discovery off of Cyprus (Exxon owns 60% of the block).

5 - Net Debt is $36.2 billion in 1Q '19

Exxon Mobil's net debt is now $36.2 billion. Net debt to EBITDA is now 0.9x, which is still impressive.

Neil Hansen said in the conference call:

"Gross debt increased by approximately $3 billion in the quarter and cash ended the quarter at $4.6 billion."

Conclusion and technical analysis

Exxon Mobil reported a weak first quarter for 2019 due primarily to weaker performance from its refining and chemical business.

In short, Exxon Mobil experienced dismal margins for its refining and chemical sector and significant downtime for maintenance in both its upstream and downstream activities. The company indicated that refining and polyethylene margins this quarter were some of the weakest for more than ten years.

CapEx is still high, with the Permian Basin, the Stabroek project off Guyana and investments in liquefied natural gas facilities including upgrades of several refining and chemical complexes (IMO 2020 regulations).

Exxon Mobil is now about to divest its offshore oilfield assets in the Gulf of Mexico for about $1.5 billion.

"The GoM divestments will likely enable it to focus on its prolific upstream assets globally, given a number of major projects coming online over the next few years. Markedly, with three fresh offshore oil discoveries in Guyana, Exxon Mobil recently completed 13 discoveries in the Stabroek Block."

The future for Exxon Mobil is what counts for investors, and it is quite bright despite some difficult adjustments now. It has been said often too many times, but it remains fundamentally correct. Thus, the right period to accumulate XOM safely is now, in my opinion.

Technical Analysis

XOM is trading at long-term support around $75-$76. What seems to be happening here is a slow descending channel pattern with line resistance at $83 (I recommend selling at this level depending on oil prices) and line support at about $75.50 (I recommend buying at this level).

Descending channels are short-term bearish, which means it is possible that the next breakout will be a negative one and a possible re-test of the $72 lower support. However, XOM should be traded as a proxy for oil, and any short-term and long-term strategy should be evaluated in correlation with oil prices.

