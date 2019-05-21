New Life In Sprint/T-Mobile Merger

DoJ remains opposed to this deal, but the companies remain committed to reaching an accommodation with Justice or ultimately beating it in the courts.

The commitment to the network buildout has flipped the FTC and FCC from against to now in support of the deal.

On May 20, 2019, T-Mobile submitted the commitment for the companies to build out the 5G national network along with expanded coverage in rural and under-served areas.

SPECIAL SITUATION

Special situations are opportunities to invest where money is likely to be made regardless of which way the existing status unfolds. They usually arise from activist shareholders pressing management for changes or from arbitrage of pending merger/takeover deals. The Sprint (S)-T-Mobile US (TMUS) deal presents such an arbitrage special situation at this time.

This situation has been long simmering since April 2018 when the two companies originally announced a merger agreement had been reached. This agreement has simmered for more than a year while the markets remained pessimistic concerning regulatory approval. The regulatory impasse was broken after Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai and Commissioner Brendan Carr converted from concerned to supportive when the companies agreed to a binding commitment to build out the 5G network and expand the reach throughout rural and other under-served parts of the U.S. within 6 years.

Yesterday, May 20, 2019, T-Mobile submitted the formal filing setting forth these guarantees. Markets greeted this resurrection of the deal that had been thought long dead by trading shares up to near final value of the merger offer. Sprint shares rose to close at $7.34 on 5/20/19, just $0.92 cents below the approximate $8.26 value set for Sprint shares by the merger offer.

The Department of Justice is the last regulatory hurdle remaining and is reported to still oppose the deal in its latest current form. The DoJ has a very poor track record in opposing these consolidation deals of late and both companies continue to assert their willingness to be flexible in working to meet DoJ concerns. Given the shifting regulatory sands of support towards favoring the deal, the flexibility offered by the two companies, and the fact that if this deal were to fall apart, both companies would end up selling off in whole or parts eventually, it is very likely the deal will ultimately be completed. The real question is how quickly any remaining objections within DoJ can be cleared.

Given the likely ultimate closure of the deal providing a $8.26 value to Sprint shares, along with the renewed momentum provided by settling issues with the FCC and support by the FTC, the special situation pricing of Sprint put options offers attractive yields to consider. It is likely that this arbitrage opportunity will be able to be rolled forward month to month at double-digit annual yield rates for quite some time also.

A special situation arbitrage trade to consider at this time consists of writing cash secured puts at strike prices below current market (which is also below the $8.26 Sprint share merger value). One example would be to write the cash secured puts on the 31-day 6/21/19 $7.00 strike @ $0.52 premium. This provides an annualized yield rate of 94.48% on net covering cash of $6.48 tied up for the 31-day period. Lower strike prices provide smaller option premiums and less yield rate but may also be within an attractive range.

Should shares be presented, your net cost basis will be $6.48 (9.9%) below current $7.19 market. The ultimate deal values Sprint shares at $8.26 and there will be opportunities for writing covered calls at or above the $7.00 put strike basis up to or beyond the $8.26 deal value even. Additional future forward rolls of the cash secured puts will be available at very attractive yields while the deal continues to resolve itself towards completion.

Disclosure: I am/we are long S. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.