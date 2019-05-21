Evolution Petroleum In The Era Of Energy Abundance

The good news is that LLS pricing, which EPM realizes for its gas production, is currently at $71/bbl - an $8/bbl premium to WTI.

Associated gas production in the Permian and Eagle Ford is expected to keep growing, so NGLs may be in the cellar for some time to come.

But the company's investment in gas processing took at turn for the worse last quarter as the bottom fell out of the price of NGLs.

Source: Evolution Presentation

I was bullish on Evolution Petroleum (EPM) on my last article based on growing production from a successful infill drill program - including higher NGLs resource recovery from its relatively new gas processing plant (see photo above). That was a mistake. In the company's calendar Q1 EPS report (fiscal Q3), sequential quarterly production was relatively flat. Worse yet, NGLs made up a bigger percentage of production and the realized price for its NGLs dropped off a cliff (-27%):

Source: Q3 2019 EPS Report

As can be seen from the report above, NGL production volumes increased 20.8% quarter over quarter, but the realized price dropped 27.1%. Meantime, higher CO2 injections into the new infill wells increased significantly, from $8.05/boe to $10.33/boe, or $2.38/boe as compared to the previous quarter.

The end result is that net income came in at $2.4 million for the quarter, or $0.07 per common share. That was not enough to cover the $0.10 quarterly dividend. But the dividend is safe in my opinion considering the company ended the quarter with $29.6 million in cash and has no debt. With 33,196,197 shares outstanding at the end of the quarter, that equates to $0.89/share in cash, or more than two years of dividends at the current $0.10/share quarterly rate.

The price pressure on NGLs may be around for awhile. As shown in the graphic below, after a big run-up in price in the early 2000s the Mont Belvieu price of propane has been on a downward trend since the shale era started in earnest some 10 years ago:

Source: EIA

No doubt the price has been lumpy, and there have been some nice rallies along the way, but clearly the trajectory is down. The price drop in NGLs has to be a disappointment to EPM management, who first started considering the gas processing plant back in 2014 when the price of propane as ~2x that of today.

And the price drop is despite some very large scale chemical plants that have recently been built along the Gulf Coast and use NGLs as a major feedstock.

The problem, of course, is an issue I have been writing a lot about lately: That we live in an era of energy abundance. In other words, like natural gas, domestic NGLs supply is coming out of our ears. The latest EIA's "This Week In Petroleum" reported:

U.S. propane/propylene stocks increased by 2.8 million barrels last week to 62.7 million barrels as of May 10, 2019, 10.3 million barrels (19.7%) greater than the five-year (2014-2018) average inventory levels for this same time of year.

1.6 million bbls of that build came in the Gulf Coast region. That's no surprise considering the production growth coming out of the Permian Basin. Permian production has roughly doubled since 2015, but so too has natural gas production:

Source: EIA

And the future doesn't look much better for NGLs pricing on the Gulf Coast. I say this because in the second half of this year, some major oil pipelines from the Permian to the Gulf Coast (including Phillips 66's (PSX) 900,000 bpd Gray Oak pipeline) will go in service which will motivate Permian producers to increase oil production (and thus associated gas and NGLs production as well).

Source: EIA

The good news for Evolution shareholders is that all the infill wells are in operation now and, if the CO2 injection volumes reported in the calendar first quarter results are any indication, oil production should be headed higher in calendar Q2. And EPM typically gets Louisiana Light Sweet ("LLS") pricing for its oil production, which trades at a significant premium to WTI (see graphic above).

Summary and Conclusion

Evolution's dividend is not in any trouble. The company has lots of cash and no debt, and its Delphi field recovery operations are chugging along just fine. That said, the $6/boe drop in NGLs price and a $2/boe higher CO2 injection cost increase hit calendar Q1 results. Together, these two accounted for roughly $500,000 in lower revenue compared to the prior quarter. But all in, that's only about a penny a share. Considering EPM's crude price realization was $59.12/bbl in the quarter, and LLS is currently trading around $71.42, next quarter's results should be significantly better. A $10/bbl increase in its realized oil price would equate to an estimated $1.5 million in revenue given flat oil production. And that works out to an extra $0.045/share, which is the difference between nicely covering the dividend, or as in calendar Q1, not doing so.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.