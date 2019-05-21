Capri Beginning To Look Attractive For Swing Play

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) is a stock which looks attractive for swing play purposes. We state this because of the firm's current valuation. Capri announces its fourth quarter and final year earnings numbers at the end of this month. It will be interesting to see whether the company can beat expectations which would almost certainly put a bottom in the stock. After printing a high of almost $50 a share back on the 10th of April, shares have been in a steady decline. $0.61 per share is the number projected for Q4 which would result in Capri doing just under $5 a share in earnings for fiscal 2019.

Even if earnings disappoint and we get aggressive selling pressure in the aftermath, we would expect buyers to come in shortly thereafter. The reason being that the valuation at present is getting to levels where it cannot be ignored. Currently, Capri trades with an earnings multiple of 10.7 which is well behind the industry average of 21.5 and also its five-year average of 15.7.

Furthermore, one can pick up plenty of sales, assets and cash at present with respect to a potential long investment in Capri. The company currently trades with a sales multiple of 1.2, a book multiple of just under 3 and a cash flow multiple of just over 6. These numbers are definitely in our ballpark for potential value plays.

As mentioned, though, we would be more interested in a swing play (when we get a confirmed bottom) in this stock at this juncture. Before we explain why, though, let's get to the technical chart.

Although too early to tell, Capri's shares look like they are undergoing an inverse head and shoulders reversal pattern at present. The time-line between the two shoulders are identical and the higher right shoulder is a bullish sign. The only problem with this pattern is that we would need a close above the neck-line before we achieve a confirmed completion of this pattern. As the chart shows, the present price of just over $40 a share is a good $30 to $40 below the neck-line at present. Suffice it to say, one would have to give up a lot of upside before receiving "confirmation" the reversal pattern is complete.

However, what is encouraging about this chart (assuming our reversal pattern plays out) is the amount of potential upside Capri has at present. Remember a close above the neck-line would only be the start of the move. The longer the pattern, the longer the sustained move. The first shoulder printed way back in early 2016 so we are talking about a 3+ year technical pattern here.

So what are the downsides? Well, we know full well that value plays can remain cheap for an extended period of time. Shares could easily trade between $35 and $40, for example, for a sustained period of time. The problem we see in Capri at present from a long-term perspective is that the lack of a paying dividend means we potentially would not get paid while we wait. Dividends are very important especially in value plays when one does not really know how long shares will stay at their present valuation. Dividends enable the investor to get paid (and reduce cost-basis also if so wishes) while the share price remains depressed. Remember dividends accounted for almost half of the total return of the S&P 500 over the past century. They are essential in our opinion for any of our long-term investments.

Another potential downside in Capri at present (with respect to investing for the long term) is the amount of intangibles and goodwill on its balance sheet. These balance sheet line-items make up more than half of the firm's entire assets of $4 billion. These assets over time can be very difficult to put a value on, especially if earnings growth were to struggle. What investors need to understand here is that asset write-downs become the norm when earnings growth is not there to support them. Reducing the value of assets consequently reduces the net-worth of the company which results in a lower share price.

Obviously, there is no such thing as a risk-free investment. However, for long-term holds in the apparel sector, we like companies with strong cash and tangible assets (such as property, plant and equipment). Why? Because these are the assets professional investors look at when valuing a company as they can not be easily displaced.

Therefore to sum up, Capri most certainly remains on our watch-list as a swing play candidate. In fact, the lower it goes, the more interested we will become. Let's see how trading continues from here up until and after its Q4 earnings announcement.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.