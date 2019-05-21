GoPro: Disappointing Gross Margins May Not Matter Right Now

Any improvement appears to be welcomed by the market and valuation should line up to a sales multiple of at least 1.

I last wrote on GoPro (GPRO) in August of last year in a public article saying Q1 of 2019 was the quarter which mattered for GoPro to not start itself in a deep hole. This higher baseline start, I argued, would allow the rest of 2019 a chance at turning a profit and send the momentum into 2020.

Focus On Gross Margins

My main point was around gross margin and the company's far-ahead-looking guidance on the Q3 2018 earnings call for Q4-like gross margin in Q1.

...gross margin (for Q1 are) to be similar to our exit rate of Q4 2018."

And what exactly is the gross margin exit rate for Q4?

...for the fourth quarter of 2018, we expect...gross margin to be 40% plus or minus 1 percentage point.

Now it was clear the CFO used the words "exit rate" to caveat it's not the gross margin of Q4, but instead the gross margin as it exits Q4. Still, I expected high 30s for a gross margin for Q1. Remember, this was on the Q3 2018 call. So let's find what guidance for Q1 wound up being on the Q4 call.

Gross margin in a range of 36%, plus or minus 1%, or an 800 basis point improvement over the first half of 2018.

So management only provided first half guidance and not specific Q1 guidance - a cop-out after saying what it said on the Q3 call. Nonetheless, gross margin should be 36% for the first six months of 2019. We now know Q1 came in with 34.2% gross margin. This would mean Q2 would need to see 38% to average a first-half mid-point of 36% - meeting its original first-half guidance.

But it turns out management is guiding for "gross margin in the range of 35.5% plus or minus 50 basis points..." So, really an average of 34.85%, missing original guidance by 115bps - not terrible but it still missed the lower range of guidance by a few basis points, and we haven't even gotten Q2 real numbers - which, if this track record keeps up, will come in under the latest guidance as well.

To add up the score, it has gone from "Q4 exit rates" (my expectation of mid-to-high 30s, let's call it 37.5%) to 36% to now 34.9% to whatever Q2 comes in at - which at this rate would be lower than the latest guidance.

Gross Margin Aside

GoPro has managed to keep to its revenue expectations even in the face of less than expected margins (promotional activity being the link here). A quick rundown of revenue guidance over the last several months has gone from $535M for 1H 2019 to Q1 revenue coming in at $243M - leaving $292 for Q2 - to Q2 guidance of $295M. So overall, from the Q4 earnings call, management set a $535M revenue expectation and is on track to deliver $538M.

This is at least consistent and has shown it has a good read on demand. However, it appears excessive promotional activity or the transition from China production to Mexico production has been weighing on that gross margin - though, the Mexican facility didn't start producing cameras in Q1 but perhaps is impacting Q2 margin guidance.

But, even with the lack of outperformance in the gross margin, the market is taking a liking to the company again. This is due to any business improvement for the company being welcomed and should allow the price to sales multiple to be at least 1 - instead of where it currently sits at 0.85 (TTM basis). On this alone, the base case target price is $8.33, or just over 14% higher.

If the company can continue to deliver on the revenue basis and come closer to the bottom of the gross margin guidance set a quarter ago for the first half, the stock will be rewarded to at least a price to sales multiple of 1 and perhaps slightly higher. While yearly revenue growth isn't expected to be much higher than 8.5% at the midpoint, this is a departure from the decline in growth over the past two years.

Furthermore, a forward price to sales multiple of 1 would get shares to $8.70, or 17% higher from today. A slight premium to a 1:1 sales multiple (1.1) would give shares a $9.57 target, or a 31% move higher. This, again, depends on GoPro's ability to execute on this 8.5% revenue growth which, as I've noted for 1H 2019, is on track.

Closing Thoughts

As I've told my subscribers, GoPro's chart is contending with a double top, and if it can't break and close above $7.50, it will be a resistance that stretches back to September of last year.

GoPro appears investible as long as it continues on this track of execution - which is still the most significant risk. Any bumps along the way and this all goes out of the window, and the stock will revisit lows. But, for a small speculative bet, even though it didn't satisfy me on the gross margin front, there happens to be profit potential in a long position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.