Deere Cuts Guidance And Shares Tumble

How well Deere is able to navigate turbulent waters with the USA-China trade war ramping up will determine its success over the coming years.

The company now yields 2.3% as of this writing, as we see its long-term dividend growth trajectory as good all things considered.

Deere & Company (DE) is a well-known manufacturer of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, landscaping, and all other sorts of endeavors. The company possesses both an equipment business and a financing business that supports the sale of its equipment all around the globe. As of this writing, Deere yields 2.3% and we have a favorable view of its dividend growth trajectory. On May 17, Deere shares tumbled as management reduced the firm's guidance for its 2019 fiscal year during its second quarter FY2019 earnings report. Weaker top-line growth expectations combined with gross margin pressure spooked the market as the USA-China trade war shifts into high gear.

Dividend Coverage Commentary as Guidance Moves Lower

As global economic conditions show signs of weakness, Deere reduced its net operating cash flow guidance as it relates to its equipment business for FY2019E from $4.4 billion to $4.1 billion. The company expects to spend $1.15 billion on capital expenditures as it relates to its equipment business in FY2019E, which was unchanged from previous guidance. Note these figures don't include its financing operations. Compared to its annualized dividend payout of $0.9 billion (based on the first half FY2019 extrapolated out for the full fiscal year), it appears Deere's dividend is well covered by its "core" free cash flow generation.

However, note that due to Deere's financing wing, the firm carried a massive net debt position of $40.7 billion at the end of its latest quarter which ended on April 28, 2019 (when defined as $3.5 billion in 'cash and cash equivalents' plus $0.5 billion in 'marketable securities' less $11.8 billion in 'short-term borrowings' less $4.7 billion in 'short-term securitization borrowings' less $28.3 billion in 'long-term borrowings'). While that position improves immensely if one includes $25.9 billion in 'finance receivables - net' plus $4.8 billion in 'finance receivables securitized - net' plus $7.5 billion in 'trade accounts and notes receivable - net' and other related factors, it's important to keep in mind that Deere is more than just an equipment business. Its financing wing exposes the firm to credit loss write-offs, fluctuations in interest rates, and other downside risks but the upside is that Deere helps ensure its customers are able to purchase its equipment and the company usually gets to pocket additional income in the process.

We would like to stress that while on an unadjusted basis it would appear Deere's payout is unsustainable because of its immense net debt position, that clouds over the reality of the situation. Deere's core business, its equipment business, is very free cash flow positive and the company's capital expenditures probably could be best described as capital-medium (as compared to a capital-light software firm versus a capital-heavy resource extraction business, for instance). That free cash flow, combined with its strong brand name and extensive distribution/retail network, provides a ton of support and we see Deere's dividend coverage as good. While it could be better, there is little risk Deere will cut its payout for the foreseeable future. Keep in mind trade tensions are very concerning for a firm like Deere, especially when we get to second order effects, which need to be closely monitored.

Buying Wirtgen Group

Back in 2017, Deere purchased Wirtgen Group (a road equipment manufacturer based in Germany) in an all-cash transaction valued at USD$5.2 billion (based on USD:EUR exchange rates at the time of the announcement) when including net debt taken on and other considerations. Deere's CEO Samuel Allen noted that this deal was a good fit because the company sees agriculture and construction as two key growth industries to capitalize on in the long run. Beyond acquiring additional construction equipment offerings, Deere's CEO noted that the firm could use Wirtgen's sales and distribution networks to grow Deere's own construction equipment sales. Max Guinn, President of Deere's Worldwide Construction & Forestry Division, had this to say;

"This transaction enhances our global distribution options in construction equipment and enhances our capabilities in emerging markets. Spending on road construction and transportation projects has grown at a faster rate than the overall construction industry and tends to be less cyclical. There is recognition globally that infrastructure improvements must be a priority and roads and highways are among the most critical in need of repair and replacement."

Revising Sales Guidance Lower

The addition of Wirtgen to Deere's consolidated financials is expected to grow the company's construction & forestry revenue by 4% annually (put another way, the deal is expected to add 400 basis points to this division of Deere's annual revenue growth) in FY2019E. While total construction & forestry revenue is expected to grow by 11% annually in FY2019E, that guidance was revised down from 13% previously. However, the positive uplift from Wirtgen was kept the same. Keep in mind the Wirtgen deal closed in December 2017, and part of the expected revenue uplift stems from adding two additional months of Wirtgen's results to Deere's FY2019 financials (note that FY2018 ended October 28, 2018). Company-wide, Wirtgen sales are expected to grow Deere's revenue by 1% in FY2019 year-over-year (or add 100 basis points to its annual revenue growth).

Deere revised its revenue forecast for FY2019E downward during the second quarter due to weakness in North American agriculture and dairy markets, intentionally keeping retail inventories low (which indicates management is concerned about demand deteriorating) by slowing down production schedules, concerns over ongoing trade wars (particularly as that relates to American farmers holding off on purchases as crop prices weaken), and foreign currency headwinds. Below are two pictures highlighting those changes.

The uplift from Deere's Wirtgen purchase on its 'Construction & Forestry' division in FY2019E is combating foreign currency headwinds, product of a strong US dollar. Annual net sales growth expectations at this division were revised downward by 200 basis points during Deere's second quarter FY2019.

The uplift from higher prices across Deere's products and its Wirtgen purchase as it relates to Deere's company-wide revenue forecast for FY2019E is combating serious foreign currency headwinds. Management expects foreign currency headwinds to shave 300 basis points off Deere's FY2019E revenue growth, up from 200 basis points previously.

Beyond revising its top-line growth expectations lower, Deere also increased its cost of net sales by 100 basis points to 76% as you can see in the picture below. That is largely a product of tariffs and related inefficiencies in the supply chain, and management noted during Deere's latest quarterly conference call that with higher American tariffs on China now in place (keeping in mind the expected retaliation), the negative impact of these events are a "moving target." While SA&G expenses as a percent of revenue are expected to move lower by 100 basis points, that will be entirely offset by rising R&D expenses as a percent of revenue. Combined with slowing top-line growth expectations, it's easy to see how shares of DE sold off by almost 8% on May 17.

Deere revised its expected gross margin for FY2019E downward during its latest earnings report as trade wars take their toll.

What We Think

Here is a concise summary of some of our thoughts on Deere from our 16-page Stock Report;

Deere operates in three business segments. Its agricultural/turf segment makes tractors, loaders, combines, and harvesters. Its construction/forestry segment produces earthmoving machines, loaders and excavators, while its financial operation supports its dealer network via wholesale financing. The company was founded in 1837 and is based in Illinois. Though Deere investors will feel the up's and down's of the economic cycle, the firm's strong brand name and extensive dealer network are key competitive strengths. We like the company's fundamentals, but its financial services operation adds a degree of credit risk to its operations. Deere is tied to the changing worldwide demand for farm outputs that are required to meet the population's growing food and bio-energy needs. Fluctuating agricultural commodity prices directly impact sales of Deere's equipment and are largely responsible for the cyclical tendencies of its operations. Management targets a 25%-35% payout ratio of mid-cycle earnings. Trade tensions and related tariffs have the potential to impact both demand for Deere's products and input costs. Rising raw material and logistics costs are also weighing on its near-term margin outlook. Management expects cost pressures to ease in the back half of fiscal 2019, but geopolitical uncertainty is causing customers to delay big spending plans.

Additionally, here is how we view the agricultural machinery industry Deere operates in (from our 16-page Stock Report);

The agricultural machinery industry is composed of firms that make farm and construction equipment. Demand for agricultural equipment is levered to farm incomes and commodity prices, while purchases of construction equipment are dependent on global economic health. Population growth and the increasing need for food/energy are the major long-term drivers for new orders across the industry. Still, firms are competitive, capital intensive, and possess significant operating leverage. A strong/dependable brand and an expansive distribution network are keys to success. We're neutral on the group.

Beyond agriculture, the construction and forestry industries that Deere caters to are just as prone to cyclical swings. What really gives Deere an edge is its quality brand name and vast distribution & dealer network. One potential source of upside comes from the possibility of a bipartisan infrastructure deal in America as the nation desperately needs to invest a lot more into infrastructure, but only time will tell if a deal ever gets through Congress and ultimately signed into law.

Concluding Thoughts

Deere's long-term growth trajectory is built upon a great macro narrative and a strong brand, but trade wars could potentially disrupt that growth story as we witnessed during its latest earnings report. A significant increase in tariffs (particularly, American tariffs on Chinese imports) will result in higher inputs prices for Deere while American farmers have to contend with losing market share in the most populous country in the world as China retaliates, hurting demand for Deere's products in a key market as domestic farm income come under fire from weaker price realizations and less (accessible) demand for its products. We will be monitoring Deere's performance going forward as it navigates turbulent waters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

Additional disclosure: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.