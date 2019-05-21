j2 Global Cut The Dividend, So I Sold My Shares

But the company stated that the dividend would be suspended after the next payment for the foreseeable future.

Thesis

j2 Global Inc. (JCOM) recently released solid Q1 2019 earnings. The company beat on both revenue and earnings per share. Revenue was up 6.9% to $299.9M and adjusted diluted EPS increased 14.8% to $1.40 per share on year-over-year basis. The company also raised the dividend by 2.2% to $0.455 per share. However, j2 Global also stated that they would suspend the dividend after the next payment. The primary reason for this was due to the "...significant number of current investment opportunities within j2's portfolio of businesses…" Below, I discuss why I sold all my shares including volatility in diluted EPS (GAAP), increasing long-term debt, and suspension of the dividend.

Source: j2global.com

Overview of j2 Global

j2 Global provides internet services. The company operates in two business segments that are Business Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Business Cloud Services segment sells cloud-based voice, e-mail, and fax products that generate revenue based on subscription and licensing fees. Notably, faxing is not a dying industry. Internet faxing is growing because it is secure and well accepted means of sending documents. While the Digital Media segment is a collection of websites including PCMag.com, AskMen.com, mashable.com, everydayhealth.com, and others that generates revenue based on advertising and licensing fees.

Some of j2 Global's Websites

Source: j2global.com

j2 Global's Acquisition Strategy Has Increased Revenue, But EPS Is More Volatile

The company is essentially a roll up of many small companies. In fact, j2 Global acquires numerous smaller companies, particularly in the cloud services market each year. In 2018, j2 Global acquired 11 companies for a total of $324.7M. This strategy has proven to be remarkably successful. Revenue, EBITDA, and cash flow have increased consistently since 2013. Revenue was $0.52B in 2013, while it was $1.21B in 2018. The charts below show the increase and growth rate of adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow.

j2 Global EBITDA and Free Cash Flow from 2013 to 2018

Source: j2 Global Q1 2019 Investors Presentation

Saying that, diluted EPS has been more volatile due to fluctuations caused by amortization of intangible assets due to the acquisitive strategy, integration costs, share-based compensation, etc. The expected increase in acquisitions will likely result in continued volatility for EPS.

j2 Global Earnings Per Share from 2009 - 2018

Source: Dividend Power Based on Data from Morningstar.com

j2 Global's Long-Term Debt is Increasing

j2 Global has rising long-term debt due to the large number of acquisitions. Although j2 Global maintains a respectable cash position, the company has funded acquisitions by issuing long-term debt. Long-term debt was $0 until 2012 when it rose to $245M. At end of 2018, long-term debt reached $1,013M. In turn, this has caused a rise in interest expense. The chart below illustrates the increase in both long-term debt and interest expense. The company will likely use additional debt to fund future acquisitions leading to further rise in long-term debt and interest expense.

j2 Global Long-Term Debt and Interest Expense from 2012-2018

Source: j2 Global Q1 2019 Investors Presentation and Morningstar.com

On a positive note, this debt is all fixed interest rate and thus there is no interest rate risk. The current debt structure is in the table below. Notably, j2 Global paid off its 8.0% Senior Notes after issuing 6.0% Senior Notes. Although the current debt structure is not onerous, one must bear in mind future acquisitions will likely increase long-term debt. In addition, the convertible note may slightly dilute existing shareholders. As of December 31, 2018, the conversion rate is 14.7014 shares of j2 Global common stock for each $1,000 principal amount of Convertible Notes, which represents a conversion price of approximately $68.02 per share of j2 Global common stock. j2 Global can redeem the notes in 2021. But one criterion for note conversion is if the stock price trades at 130% of the conversion price for 20 out of 30 calendar days. This price is essentially $88.426 and the stock has traded above this value periodically this year.

j2 Global's Long-Term Debt Structure

Debt Type Amount Maturity 6.0% Senior Notes $650M 2025 3.25% Convertible Notes $402.5M 2029

Source: j2 Global's 2018 Form 10-K

j2 Global Cuts the Dividend

In the most recent earnings release, j2 Global suspended the dividend after the June 2019 payment. More specifically, the company stated the following:

j2's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4550 per common share, a $0.01, or 2.2% increase versus last quarter's dividend, to be paid on June 4, 2019 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 20, 2019. Based on the significant number of current investment opportunities within j2's portfolio of businesses and the historic returns from prior investments, the Board has decided to suspend dividend payments for the foreseeable future after the June 4, 2019 payment to retain and redirect that cash flow to enhance the growth of our various businesses.

j2 Global has paid a consistently growing dividend for eight years since 2011 when it first initiated a dividend. One unique aspect of this dividend was that the company tended to increase it by $0.01 per quarter. However, the payout ratio had risen to over ~60% and was costing the company ~$82M in 2018, which had grown rapidly from $19M in 2011. From the above statement, it is clear that the cash flow from the dividend payment will be used for acquisitions, investment in existing business, or both.

Dividend Cutters Underperform the Market

Since my original dividend growth thesis for owning this stock was no longer valid, I decided to sell the stock. One must bear in mind that despite the positive tone of the statement, companies that cut dividends tend to underperform the market. In this case, the stock was not significantly punished after the announcement and, in fact, it gained after the earnings release. But still, market research has demonstrated that on average, a company that cuts (or suspends or eliminates) its dividend will underperform by a significant margin as seen in the charts below. These stocks also tend to have higher volatility meaning higher beta and higher standard deviation. In addition, many small investors have had recent painful experiences with Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI), General Electric Company (GE), Mattel, Inc. (MAT), and several other companies. I have previously discussed the dividend cuts at Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) and Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC) and the impact on small investors.

Dividend Cutters Underperform Dividend Growers and The Broader Market

Source: Ned Davis Research and Hartford Funds

Returns of S&P 500 Stock By Dividend Policy

Source: Ned Davis Research and Hartford Funds

In the case of j2 Global, the risk is amplified due to the focus on adjusted EPS. On an adjusted basis, the stock is undervalued. In fact, the forward price-to-earnings ratio is ~12.6. But the adjustments are typically amortization of acquisitions. Bolt-on acquisitions are routine part of j2 Global's business and not really one-time adjustments. In any case, the P/E ratio is ~30 based on GAAP EPS. This value is much greater than the S&P 500's current average of ~22.1 suggesting that the stock could decline if it misses revenue and earnings estimates.

Final Thoughts

I have owned j2 Global since 2013 and the stock provided a growing dividend and good capital appreciation since that time. However, the combination of expected volatile EPS, rising long-term debt, and, most importantly, a cut to the dividend for the foreseeable future led me to sell my shares. The stock no longer fit my strategy of dividend growth and hence was not suitable for my dividend growth portfolio.

If you would like notifications as to when my new articles are published, please click the orange button at the top of the page to "Follow" me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.