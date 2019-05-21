Key Takeaways From Livent's Q1 2019 Earnings Release

Investment thesis

Livent (LTHM) surprised the market with a poor set of results in Q1 2019. The causes are not, in my opinion, likely to persist in the long term. Longer term Livent will see strong demand for its carbonate and hydroxide output and given there is likely to be a supply shortfall from 2023 onwards, pricing for its products should improve. Near term, Q2 earnings will be weak, by H2 investors should see improved EBITDA margins. Ultimately, Livent is the lowest cost producer of carbonate globally and has expansion plans to grow carbonate production to 60KT p.a. and hydroxide to 55KT p.a. Based on the financial metrics of the Albemarle (ALB)/Wodgina deal (US$40k/t of installed capacity) and Wesfarmers (OTCPK:WFAFF)/Kidman Resources (OTCPK:KDDRF) deal (US$37k-US$40k/t) Livent is worth US$2.2bn (EV) or US$10.50 a share. As the low-cost producer of carbonate and with the proven skills to produce battery-grade and quality hydroxide, at a share price of US$7.10 Livent is an attractive take over target.

Overview

Livent listed in the US in October 2018 and fully unbundled from FMC Corp in March 2019. On listing in November 2018, Livent issued 23 million shares at $17.00 share to raise capital for its planned carbonate expansion at Hombre Muerto in Argentina and hydroxide conversion facilities in China and the US. Investors that participated in the equity issuance have seen a 58% fall in the share price to the current US$7.10. Yet the EV/EBITDA multiple has barely changed, caused by the collapse in earnings in Q1 2019. Following their Q1 earnings release, Livent has seen management changes and the departure of Rasmus Gerdeman (Head of strategy and IR) and Tom Schneberger (NASDAQ:CGO).

Deciphering the CEO's Q1 commentary into plain English

The drop in China's NEV subsidies/incentives in 2019 has resulted in a slow down of the shift to high nickel cathodes (longer driving range) and some of the manufacturers are reverting back to producing LFP cathodes (used for EV buses and low-end performance passenger EV's) which can use either lithium carbonate or hydroxide.

High-end batteries like NCA (used by Tesla) and NCM 811 can only use hydroxide and have strict qualification criteria, hence hydroxide that meets these criteria earns a price premium.

OEM's in Europe, South Korea and Japan - through cathode/battery manufacturers, set the standards. At present, a number of cathode manufacturers do not meet the OEM standards (largely driven by battery life warranties) and further investment is needed.

Whilst Livent's customers make these necessary investments they do not need hydroxide feedstock, as a result, Livent has been forced to sell its hydroxide to Chinese LFP producers who in turn can elect to choose between carbonate and hydroxide as feedstock.

Carbonate, thanks to the ramp-up of spodumene concentrate mines in AUS and chemical conversion plants in China, is in plentiful supply (see table below) and the China spot price for battery-grade carbonate (74,900 yuan) trades at a substantial discount to hydroxide (~105,000 yuan). The reality of this sales strategy can be seen in the Q1 results.

Source: Livent company presentationThe future of EV's is hydroxide (high nickel cathodes) linked to increased demand for range (and reduced charging times) from OEM's. The specifications for high-performance hydroxide are tightening and qualification processes will be "longer and more challenging". Livent is well placed to meet these specs and will benefit from improved pricing as a result. Authors note: With the likely shortage of high spec hydroxide supply in the future hopefully, Livent will enter into either long term contract arrangements at market-related prices and/or execute long-dated over-the-counter/futures contracts. Source: Company presentation

2019 cash flows will be insufficient to cover capex resulting in Livent needing to draw down further on its revolver facility. In addition, this will translate into higher interest charges to the income statement in time to come. Given the reduced projected cash flows in 2019 (and possibly beyond) the US$400m 5-year revolver facility may be needed to fully cover the projected US$660m capex program, especially if there is a capex overrun and production delays. Offsetting this risk is the fact that Livent is increasing production at Hombre Muerto in four separate 10,000-ton stages and that the company is very familiar with brine chemistry given the projects long production history. Argentinian politics will come to the fore later in the year with the general elections - what impact, if any, the final outcome will have on lithium production remains to be seen. So far we've seen in 2018 the introduction of an export tax to December 2020. If the countries finances deteriorate further could new, more punitive taxes be introduced?

Q2 and full 2019 outlook

Q2 2019 outlook reflecting further disappointments with adjusted EBITDA projected at US$26-$30m, down from US$48m in Q2 2018. Adjusted EPS is expected to be down ~50% at around 11c-14c. As per Q1, the problem sits with price/customer mix and higher costs. If we study the full-year forecasts then the picture changes somewhat, revenue is forecast flat to higher versus 2018 and adjusted EBITDA mid-point is US$48m lower, suggesting that H2 adjusted EBITDA will only be US$8m lower than H2 2018. This is a marked improvement relative to H1 which is forecasted to be US$40m lower than H1 2018. Clearly, management is expecting higher carbonate production from Argentina and a stronger sales mix. The improvement is unlikely to come from price as Livent is indicating average carbonate price will be $4/kg lower in 2019 and hydroxide $2/kg lower. Further, they downgrade their expected production of carbonate to 17,000-18,000 tons for 2019. Committed carbonate sales of 3,000 tons mean Livent needs to purchase 3,000 tons in the market to feed the hydroxide conversion plant. There will be increased VAT costs to export hydroxide from China.

Market commentary

Livent reinforced the view expressed by Albemarle that South American brine production had been negatively affected in 2019. In addition, the company also agreed that the price of carbonate in China currently matched the break-even cost for non-integrated converters. Authors note: it is possible for carbonate prices to fall further if spodumene concentrate input prices are reduced.

The CEO also confirmed that transactions recently executed in the market needed prices well above today's levels to justify the investments. The longer lithium chemical prices stay lower the more financing and construction/commissioning delays we can expect.

The long term case for Livent

Investors continue to overlook the reality that speciality lithium compounds are difficult to produce. The historical lithium market was dominated by lower quality material used in greases, ceramics etc and batteries for electronic devices. The quality of material needed for energy storage, especially passenger EV's outside of China, is far harder to produce. Demand growth for non-energy storage applications is largely GDP linked. Having the in-house skills to be able to produce battery-grade and quality carbonate or hydroxide, qualified by the OEM's for EV battery use, is rare, for now. Livent has those skills as far as processing Hombre Muerto brines is concerned.

As the lowest cost carbonate producer ($4/kg) and low-cost hydroxide producer ($6/kg), Livent will benefit from improved EBITDA margins as chemical prices (and their client mix) improves.

Given their low-cost positioning, downstream customers will be confident in Livent's ability to deliver quality products over the long term.

Following its unbundling from FMC Corp (FMC), Livent is the only operating pure-play lithium company listed in the US.

Based on recent deals executed in the lithium industry, Livent's implied valuation, if it successfully executes on the Hombre Muerto/hydroxide expansion is $10.50 a share, ~50% above the current spot price.

Risks

Livent remains a single asset (Hombre Muerto) single country (Argentina) company.

Argentina has elections later in the year, the outcome of which could have implications for Livent (unforeseen export tax introduced in 2018).

Inclement weather, as seen in early 2019, can negatively affect brine evaporation.

The current low share price will limit Livent's ability to initiate M&A deals.

Reduced cash flows in 2019 mean that Livent will need to draw down more aggressively on its 5-year revolver facility.

Conclusion

Livent's Q1 2019 earning results were a disappointment and came as a surprise to the market. Compared to Albemarle's Q1 results, the benefits and risks of short versus long term sales contracts can be clearly seen. There is scope for the financials to improve throughout the rest of 2019, however, Q2 offers little hope.

Longer term, Livent is ultimately the global low-cost producer of carbonate (US$4/kg), it has the in-house skills to process its own carbonate production into battery-grade hydroxide (fastest growing demand segment) and should the company successfully execute its expansion plans, its future financials (post-2021) will look far healthier. Based on recent deals executed in the lithium industry the implied valuation for Livent is $10.50 a share referenced off an effective capacity base of 60,000T of carbonate.

