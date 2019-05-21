Technically Speaking For May 21: The Moving Average Picture Is Weak

The OECD has once again warned about declining global trade (emphasis added):

A year later, global momentum has weakened markedly and growth is set to remain subpar as trade tensions persist. Trade and investment have slowed sharply, especially in Europe and Asia. Business and consumer confidence have faltered, with manufacturing production contracting. In response, financial conditions have eased as central banks have moved towards more accommodative monetary stances, while fiscal policy has been providing stimulus in a handful of countries. At the same time, low unemployment and a slight pick-up in wages in the major economies continue to support household incomes and consumption. Overall, however, trade tensions are taking a toll and global growth is projected to slow to only 3.2% this year before edging up to 3.4% in 2020, well below the growth rates seen over the past three decades, or even in 2017-18.

The report goes on to note that weaker trade lowers business sentiment lowering investment, which is clearly happening in the U.S. Weak investment is also occurring in the UK, EU, and Japan.

Inflation expectations are dropping:

The left chart shows the 10-year forward inflation expectations while the right shows the 5-year figure (each is the difference between the constantly maturing Treasury and corresponding TIP). Both have dropped since the first of the year; neither has been high during the latest expansion. St. Louis Federal Reserve President Bullard is concerned about this development:

My main point here is that at this stage of the business cycle with the economy performing so well, I would normally expect inflation to be at or possibly somewhat above two percent. Instead, inflation is below our target. This has been going on for several years, so this is concerning to me.

Low inflation translates into low interest rates, which, in turn, limits the amount the Fed can lower rates at the beginning of a recession to stimulate the economy.

The US selloff has hit other global markets: All Asia ex-Japan (far left), emerging markets (second from left) and Latin American markets (far right) all dropped sharply last week. While the EU (second from right) also dropped, it did so to a far smaller degree than the other areas.

Today, I want to strip out the noise from the price charts and simply look at the EMAs - exponential moving averages - of five indexes. Each chart has 4 EMAs - the 10, 20, 50, and 200, along with the MACD and any technical information that was previously on the chart (such as Fibonacci retracements, etc.). These charts will show us what's going on over the short, intermediate and long-term so we can see what's really happening.

Let's start with the micro-caps:

The 200-day EMA (in pink) is moving slightly lower, indicating an overall bearish trend. The shorter EMAs, are now moving lower as is the MACD.

The IWMs 200-day EMA (in pink) is moving slightly higher, but the shorter EMAs are all moving lower; momentum is declining. Mid-caps have the same pattern as the IWM: the longer-term trend is higher, but the shorter EMAs are now moving down with declining momentum. The SPYs 200-day EMA has a stronger uptrend; it's moving higher at a sharper angle. The 10 and 20-day EMA are both moving lower; the 50-day is moving sideways. All three shorter EMAs are fairly high above the 200-day EMA. But, like the other EMAs, the MACD is moving down. The QQQ's chart is similar to the SPYs. But notice the sharp decline in the MACD; it's quickly fallen pretty sharply.

So - what does this tell us? According to their respective EMAs, smaller-cap indexes are in weaker technical shape; their longer-term trends are rising at slower rates and the shorter EMAs are closer to their respective 200-day EMAs. Larger-cap indexes are in better longer-term shape. But, the QQQs and SPYs shorter EMAs are dropping, indicating the overall trend is weakening.

